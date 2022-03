Just had a text from our darts captain, he's tested positive, the silly arse played last night, he had a stinking cold but had tested negative up until the one today!



I have started feeling a bit sniffly now, the missus' mate who she went to that London with on the weekend has also tested positive today, the missus is still negative at the moment, I picked them up from the station on Sunday evening so fully expecting to test positive over the next few days!



Does anyone know roughly how long from exposure to potentially testing positive?



TIA