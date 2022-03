Did a test earlier, still two lines, but positive line is noticeably fainter than yesterday or Thursday certainly, been sneezing a lot today, but no cold - and the cough has pretty much done one.



Still achy - though again nowhere near as bad as a few days back - bit tired, but nothing changes there.



Hope those who've been caught by the bastard get through it quickly and without issue.



Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is A c*nt.