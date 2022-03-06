« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
March 6, 2022, 09:35:32 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March  6, 2022, 09:29:19 am
It was this excessive immune response in young healthy people which lead to the high death rates in the 1918 influenza pandemic.

I think they suspected from the beginning that that was the case. It is intersting though that they have identified a genetic factor. Maybe the same one as in the flu response.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on March  6, 2022, 09:25:14 am
Been meaning to post about this for a few days now. It's looking much better on the treatment of severe illness side of things, they have just approved another drug that can stop eole from dying: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-60601750

Its part of a big trial to see if existing drugs work:
..."the Recovery trial has been testing existing medications on Covid patients to see if they help.

It has already identified dexamethasone, tocilizumab and a treatment called Ronapreve - discoveries that have changed clinical practice worldwide and been credited with saving hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of lives, experts say.

And now it appears some very ill Covid patients, including those on ventilators, fare much better if they receive baricitinib.

The benefit was on top of other proven life-saving Covid drugs."



We know also understand much better why some people get seriously ill, and others don't - in many people, the severe illness is a result of too much of an immune response, and the immune system attacks the healthy lung tissue. This is a genetic condition, so it is possible to identify those most at risk. Another genetic condition leads to a slow immune reaction, which can also allow the virus to take hold and multiply, before the immune system starts to act.
 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-54832563






Timely post with your final link there. That study was released December 2020 but the same UK group have released a new study today where they did whole genome sequencing of those who developed critical disease compared to controls.

They found 23 gene variants that predisposed to critical disease - 16 of which not previously reported.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-04576-6
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Any numbers reported recently?
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:10:11 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Any numbers reported recently?

126,000 yesterday but again they included the weekend as well as Monday

139 deaths compared to 138 last Monday
Lee0-3Liv

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:50:03 pm
Cases for the past week are up 28% over the previous seven days.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:14:09 pm
61900 new cases and 212 deaths reported today
sheepfest

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:20:51 pm
Am one of the new cases, managed to avoid it until now. Huge thanks to all those who created the vaccines as fortunately fairly mild.
djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:23:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:14:09 pm
61900 new cases and 212 deaths reported today
Not great, thats almost a 60% week on week rise. Lot of indicators heading in the wrong direction at the moment - infections, hospital admissions, hospital occupancy. Oddly, hospital admissions began to rise before a rise in reported infections which is the first time weve seen that. Southwest is seeing higher admissions than at any other time in the pandemic.

In better news, the daily average deaths for England have dropped just below 100 for this first time since last August.
Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:28:17 pm
Just been told someone I was at a funeral with yesterday has just tested positive. We were in a small room for several hours afterwards so I'm pretty sure a lot of us will have caught it.

First time I've been a known close contact after more than 2 years.

My mum had to miss the funeral (for her brother-in-law) after she caught it on Saturday.
