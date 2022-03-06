61900 new cases and 212 deaths reported today
Not great, thats almost a 60% week on week rise. Lot of indicators heading in the wrong direction at the moment - infections, hospital admissions, hospital occupancy. Oddly, hospital admissions began to rise before a rise in reported infections which is the first time weve seen that. Southwest is seeing higher admissions than at any other time in the pandemic.
In better news, the daily average deaths for England have dropped just below 100 for this first time since last August.