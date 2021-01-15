« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2621435 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69560 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Good luck charging for lateral flow tests, that's testing pretty much finished then.

Yup, once the ones people have stockpiled run out no one is buying anything unless they are forced to to enter anywhere... which if people are triple jabbed is a fucking robbery.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69561 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:14:18 pm
Boots to charge £5.99 for one lateral flow test as UK ends free packs

Chain to sell pack of four for £17, with cheaper offerings online and in March

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/22/boots-unveils-lateral-flow-test-prices-as-uk-ends-free-test-packs

this is a stealth tax on the working class and vulnerable. a lot of my wider family (it's a big family, so I'm talking about 30-odd people) do LFTs whenever they meet with elderly family members. not regularly, but every couple of weeks, especially the ones with kids. maybe it's a bit too much paranoia but having to now pay that i think many of them will slowly just stop.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69562 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Good luck charging for lateral flow tests, that's testing pretty much finished then.
yep people are not going to bother and why should they?  Something they are used to getting free now having to pay around £30 for 7 you would get delivered.  Fuck that!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69563 on: Today at 07:00:33 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:50:34 pm
this is a stealth tax on the working class and vulnerable. a lot of my wider family (it's a big family, so I'm talking about 30-odd people) do LFTs whenever they meet with elderly family members. not regularly, but every couple of weeks, especially the ones with kids. maybe it's a bit too much paranoia but having to now pay that i think many of them will slowly just stop.

At the moment, it's a stealth tax on foreign visitors mostly, who don't know how to get the free ones. Maybe also on people without healthcare access, though I'd think they just get by without testing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69564 on: Today at 07:41:50 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:17:27 am
yep people are not going to bother and why should they?  Something they are used to getting free now having to pay around £30 for 7 you would get delivered.  Fuck that!
The flip side to that argument is that we should have always paid for them .
I suspect we'll end up where companies get a significant tax deduction and other vulnerable groups can get them for free. Though given how hard it is generally for people to get their gp to put them in a defined group that's bound to fail. ( I'm thinking of how hard it is to get disability benefits,)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69565 on: Today at 08:05:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:41:50 am
The flip side to that argument is that we should have always paid for them .
I suspect we'll end up where companies get a significant tax deduction and other vulnerable groups can get them for free. Though given how hard it is generally for people to get their gp to put them in a defined group that's bound to fail. ( I'm thinking of how hard it is to get disability benefits,)

I don't think saying we should always have paid for them is an argument anyone will agree with
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69566 on: Today at 08:47:52 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:41:50 am
The flip side to that argument is that we should have always paid for them .
I suspect we'll end up where companies get a significant tax deduction and other vulnerable groups can get them for free. Though given how hard it is generally for people to get their gp to put them in a defined group that's bound to fail. ( I'm thinking of how hard it is to get disability benefits,)

If we were having to pay for them, then people wouldn't have tested and it would have kept the figures low but raised the amount of infections. They estimated that at the start of this, we were running at 800,000 cases a week in March/April 2020, but through lack of testing, we were showing figures like 7k a day. Without doing the LFT's, it would have been worse in infections as people who tested positive and isolated would have been missed and instead gone out and about.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69567 on: Today at 08:52:17 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Good luck charging for lateral flow tests, that's testing pretty much finished then.

Yep more or less, although to be fair most people I know have been stock piling them for quite a while as many saw this coming, just didnt think they'd stop being free so soon.

I think older people and clinically vulnerable will still get the free tests, so that would be one route to still get them for free if you have elderly family members or friends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69568 on: Today at 01:49:01 pm »
End of isolation and restrictions plus charging for LFT tests means that the true extent of infections within the country will be harder to track (and remain low). Its all a cynical ploy really, doing them both together.
