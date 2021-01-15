The flip side to that argument is that we should have always paid for them .

I suspect we'll end up where companies get a significant tax deduction and other vulnerable groups can get them for free. Though given how hard it is generally for people to get their gp to put them in a defined group that's bound to fail. ( I'm thinking of how hard it is to get disability benefits,)



If we were having to pay for them, then people wouldn't have tested and it would have kept the figures low but raised the amount of infections. They estimated that at the start of this, we were running at 800,000 cases a week in March/April 2020, but through lack of testing, we were showing figures like 7k a day. Without doing the LFT's, it would have been worse in infections as people who tested positive and isolated would have been missed and instead gone out and about.