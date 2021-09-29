« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69520 on: Today at 09:16:30 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:38:51 am
Seems like he agrees with you on this point.

How about the rest of the post?   

Not wanting to sound argumentative or anything, I think it's fine for current measures to cease, apart from the monitoring. 

Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.
Last Edit: Today at 09:29:30 am by hide5seek
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69521 on: Today at 09:25:24 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:13:06 am
But Paul agrees that the vulnerable will have a rational fear.

For example: My friend is under 40, and not vulnerable, yet he continues to isolate himself.  His mental health has gone down the pan, but he still wont go back to doing some of the things he did before.  I believe he now has an irrational fear, and it's making him feel worse.
to be honest, wasn't really getting his point. Why bring up a fit 35-year-old and compare to someone whose had cancer/heart disease?
Your friend. No idea. But lets open up fully and kill off the medically ill isn't the answer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69522 on: Today at 10:12:20 am
While I agree that more should be done to protect vulnerable people, I also think there is some sort of risk misconception. People with an extremely weak or surpressed immune system are at risk from many diseases, not just covid. In general they did manage that risk even before covid, and the question is how to return them to a place where they feel they can manage again. The governments messaging, which basically ignores those needs, is absolutely not helpful. We are of course still in a special situation, where community prevalence of covid is very high, so the risk of getting infected with it is higher than, eg flu. I don't know how high this usually is for other diseases, but it might have been sensible to wait until covid levels were not higher than other, more comon diseases.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69523 on: Today at 11:06:02 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am
Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks

I agree that things have been a shambles and decisions have been made for political reasons.  I don't think many people in here have said things will suddenly be back to pre 2020, that will take a long time, but if we don't start trying to head in that direction now when we've got vaccines and what seems to be a milder form of covid, then when will we?  It sounds as if more research and effort is going towards surveillance of new mutations and viruses?

Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:16:30 am
Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.

In an ideal world people shouldn't go into work when ill, but he also needs to change the laws for our sick pay for that to happen and to become a 'thing' in the UK.  I believe employers in Germany give you 6 weeks full pay as standard and then after that you have a health insurance that kicks in and pays 80%ish of your pay for x amount of weeks, which is why the Germans can say not to come into work with a cold/bug etc.

LFT should still be free for everyone IMO and I would agree that people with Covid should still quarantine for a period of x days for the time being, which would require the government to still pay those who don't get sick pay from work. 

But forcing people to WFH is bollocks when we're coming into the spring summer time as cases will be lower, plus we've got effective vaccines and what seems a milder form of Covid because of the vaccines.  You're not thinking about peoples mental health issues when they're isolated at home.  Mental health issues have rocketed since WFH home began and it'll just get worse if a mandate to WFH continues.  Not to mention the extra pressure that would be put on the NHS.

Plus what about all the small businesses that are struggling and closing on the high streets because the footfall on the streets was lower when people were told to WFH.  It's all fine and well saying that these businesses should be compensated, but what money tree do we get that money from?  The government isn't going to change while it's still ran by Tories, so as shit as it is, we have to be realistic. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69524 on: Today at 11:12:21 am
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:16:30 am
Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.
All of that is sensible and is hardly a great imposition upon the populace. The problem is that there is now a very large disconnect - greatly aggravated by the Government - where the majority of the population now mistakenly believe that COVID is over. These people hear what The Johnson et al are saying and it agrees with their fantasy/wish of a COVID-free society. Unfortunately, they are probably in for a very rude awakening sometime this year and the whole of society will pay the price.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69525 on: Today at 11:13:06 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks

Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69526 on: Today at 11:17:08 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no
I beleive Guz-kop was only meaning that we should continue to monitor COVID infections, that's all.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69527 on: Today at 11:29:51 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no

I understood it as scientists will do more surveillance on new mutations and other viruses. That was one of Boriss arguments for removing free LFT for everyone. That money would then be channeled towards greater efforts of monitoring new variants and other viruses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69528 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:13:06 am
Surveillance???? are you joking? What sort of surveillance?

Without much significant change to people's lives - what?

 :no

Surveillance as in data about what's going on, how many cases, where, contact tracing, close monitoring of trends etc. Don't worry I'm not advocating sticking a camera in your bathroom
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69529 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Surveillance as in data about what's going on, how many cases, where, contact tracing, close monitoring of trends etc.

Thought this is being done.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69530 on: Today at 01:30:24 pm
Can I turn my app off now then?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69531 on: Today at 01:36:29 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Surveillance as in data about what's going on, how many cases, where, contact tracing, close monitoring of trends etc. Don't worry I'm not advocating sticking a camera in your bathroom
;D

Your meaning seemed pretty obvious to anyone who is not obsessed with their inflated ideas of what constitutes 'their freedoms'.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69532 on: Today at 01:37:33 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:24:43 pm
Thought this is being done.
If there is little to no testing, and no requirements to isolate, there is necessarily little monitoring.
Last Edit: Today at 01:50:38 pm by Jiminy Cricket
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69533 on: Today at 01:38:09 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:36:29 pm
;D

Your meaning seemed pretty obvious to anyone who is not obsessed with their inflated ideas of what constitutes 'their freedoms'.

 ;D

Jiminy's blade razor-sharp this afternoon...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69534 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:24:43 pm
Thought this is being done.

The Goverrnment are stopping testing so we'll have to rely on other countries picking up new variants.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69535 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:36:29 pm
;D

Your meaning seemed pretty obvious to anyone who is not obsessed with their inflated ideas of what constitutes 'their freedoms'.

Chris Whitty from next month

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69536 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:38:09 pm
;D

Jiminy's blade razor-sharp this afternoon...
Not sure if serious. But I'll take it as a compliment. :)

It is just a type of confirmation bias, where people are hyper-vigilant of anything which might be construed as affirming their worst fears. I expect we all are vulnerable to these biases to varying degrees.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69537 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:30:24 pm
Can I turn my app off now then?
it's pretty much redundant now and has been for a while but definitely will be in England from Thursday
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69538 on: Today at 01:49:57 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 01:43:48 pm
Chris Whitty from next month


This time you lost me - I do not understand the reference. ??? :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69539 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:40:36 pm
The Goverrnment are stopping testing so we'll have to rely on other countries picking up new variants.
exactly, and the UK will probably be a breeding ground for new variants as infected people merrily mix with the rest.

I really find it hard to fathom, what a time to have ET as our Prime Minister
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69540 on: Today at 01:55:14 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:47:35 pm
Not sure if serious. But I'll take it as a compliment. :)

It is just a type of confirmation bias, where people are hyper-vigilant of anything which might be construed as affirming their worst fears. I expect we all are vulnerable to these biases to varying degrees.

Meant as a compliment, but delivered in a less than serious manner...  :wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69541 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:55:14 pm
Meant as a compliment, but delivered in a less than serious manner...  :wave
Yeah. Similey aside, Poe's law sprang to mind. :D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poe%27s_law
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69542 on: Today at 02:13:51 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:40:36 pm
The Goverrnment are stopping testing so we'll have to rely on other countries picking up new variants.

No we wont?  While it seems a ridiculous and premature decision to remove free LFT for everyone, it doesn't mean that we won't have the ability to pick up new variants within the UK.  People aren't routinely tested for things like flu, yet we know what strains are in our environment and what needs to be done for the flu vaccines.  We already have a lot of testing set up to monitor things like flu that takes representative samples from around the country to see which variants are spreading, without the need for everyone to be tested.  There's no reason why Covid won't be incorporated into the existing systems, if it hasn't already been done so.  It's not all doom and gloom......
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69543 on: Today at 03:42:40 pm
Published in Nature. Peer-reviewed. Large sample size. Sound methodology. Study out of Kaiser Permanente found 3-dose VE of Modernas COVID-19 vaccine against hospitalization with Delta OR Omicron was >99% across the ENTIRE study population with NO significant waning over time.

Chise on Twitter :-

https://twitter.com/sailorrooscout/status/1496147083748913153
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69544 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm
I seemed to be the only one in my part of the train wearing a mask today. Considering they said yesterday that people should be encouraged to continue with masks, when you are in close contact with others, it seems to have spectacularly backfired. It's just crazy.  ::)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69545 on: Today at 05:18:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:16:55 pm
I seemed to be the only one in my part of the train wearing a mask today. Considering they said yesterday that people should be encouraged to continue with masks, when you are in close contact with others, it seems to have spectacularly backfired. It's just crazy.  ::)

It's time to give it up and move on Jill, everyone else is.

You'll be constantly moaning otherwise.
Last Edit: Today at 05:20:28 pm by Red-Soldier
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69546 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:18:46 pm
It's time to give it up and move in Jill, everyone else is.

You'll be constantly moaning otherwise.

I will not be going mask less on the train when they are now smaller and more people are rammed in on top of each other. It's totally senseless, wearing a mask for one journey is not a lot to ask. It's just common sense.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69547 on: Today at 05:25:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:22:02 pm
I will not be going mask less on the train when they are now smaller and more people are rammed in on top of each other. It's totally senseless, wearing a mask for one journey is not a lot to ask. It's just common sense.

That's fine and totally up to you.  But, there's no mandate for wearing them now, so you cannot blame others for not having them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69548 on: Today at 05:26:27 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:16:55 pm
I seemed to be the only one in my part of the train wearing a mask today. Considering they said yesterday that people should be encouraged to continue with masks, when you are in close contact with others, it seems to have spectacularly backfired. It's just crazy.  ::)
same in our local shop today, previously pretty much 100% compliance at one point, been gradually waining despite supposed mandatory in Wales still, went there lunchtime today and for the first time mask wearing is in the minority.

Still wore mine but will probably stop when Wales follows England
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69549 on: Today at 05:26:51 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:25:31 pm
That's fine and totally up to you.  But, there's no mandate for wearing them now, so you cannot blame others for not having them.

I'm not blaming anyone other than the government and it's stupid advice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #69550 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:51 pm
I'm not blaming anyone other than the government and it's stupid advice.

Fair enough  :thumbup
Re:
« Reply #69551 on: Today at 05:31:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:26:51 pm
I'm not blaming anyone other than the government and it's stupid advice.
as soon as they stopped mandating it, it was bound to happen, nobody takes Johnson seriously anymore.

It's a decision that ignores the advice of scientists and public health experts and is done solely to appease Tory backbenchers with a means to saving his job.

They've essentially politicised decisions that will adversely affect people's health. People will die prematurely again due to government incompetence
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69552 on: Today at 06:31:21 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:06:02 am
But forcing people to WFH is bollocks when we're coming into the spring summer time as cases will be lower, plus we've got effective vaccines and what seems a milder form of Covid because of the vaccines.  You're not thinking about peoples mental health issues when they're isolated at home.  Mental health issues have rocketed since WFH home began and it'll just get worse if a mandate to WFH continues.  Not to mention the extra pressure that would be put on the NHS.

Plus what about all the small businesses that are struggling and closing on the high streets because the footfall on the streets was lower when people were told to WFH.  It's all fine and well saying that these businesses should be compensated, but what money tree do we get that money from?  The government isn't going to change while it's still ran by Tories, so as shit as it is, we have to be realistic.

there are two sides to it though - there are people who are also benefitting massively mentally from working from home. obviously it's not good that some people are having mental health issues which is why businesses should offer up office opportunities if people *want* to. it's not enough to force people into an office just because some people want interaction for interaction's sake.

and also... the money tree anything comes from. ultimately it's all a sham and we've randomly created an economy that punishes every day people other than the top. but my local high street is doing really well because of people not needing to commute into London city for their office jobs. i think there's a flipside there in the wider economy arguments people make. when Tories say 'get back to the office' they don't care about the small business people struggling - they're annoyed because Pret-a-Manger is shouting in their ear as well as commercial landlords.

don't mandate WFH, but move to progressive working policies and give flexibility to workers that want it. absolutely no reason we should be spending the majority of our lives miserable on public transport at 8am to do a job we can comfortably do from home - unless someone wants to do that, which is their choice.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:24 pm by RainbowFlick »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69553 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am
Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks
This has been a real problem since the start of this, and has become a bigger problem recently - the idea that any mitigation measures come under the term restrictions. What we really have are restrictions (lockdown, school closures, business closures, limits of social contacts), and public health measures (isolation of infected, vaccination, virus surveillance). They are two very different things and should be treated as such. I still believe that implementation of those things that fall within restrictions are a sign of failure. Failure to implement public health measures in time (lockdown 1) and failure to heed early what they were telling us (lockdown 2/3).

Public health measures should remain in place through this current period. Once they are gone, I dont see it possible to implement them again if needed. I do think testing a million people a day isnt needed at this time, but random community surveillance should increase to replace some of it - not to the same level, but certainly scaling that back simultaneously would be a huge mistake.

There is less need for those public health measures currently for combatting omicron itself, but theyll be needed for what comes after omicron which might not be that far away.

There are a few things that sit between the restriction group and the public health measure group - masks would be one. For me I would consider mask wearing on public transport etc to sit squarely in the public health group of measures, but mandated mask wearing in shops or walking around a pub not so much.

The messaging around getting rid of these measures was the crucial part of this I think and that messaging hasnt been great to be honest - too much references to freedom and freedom from restrictions for my liking. Though I probably agree that testing should be scaled back for much of the community at this point.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69554 on: Today at 08:03:04 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:31:21 pm
there are two sides to it though - there are people who are also benefitting massively mentally from working from home.

100% and if the company is able to offer an employee a choice of WFH or coming into the office then they should, its all about having that choice. Im lucky enough to have this choice at the moment, but when people were told to WFH we had so many employees that struggled with this for various reasons.  I was just disagreeing that the WFH mandate should still be forced onto people as some on here have suggested.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69555 on: Today at 08:03:18 pm »
I live in Chicago where there is still a mask mandate, but just spent the weekend in Phoenix for my youngest's footy tournament. No masks in sight, well hardly any - I have to say, I ditched mine and loved it. It felt absurd having to put it on when I walked into the airport at the end of the trip (airports are under federal guidelines, so mask mandate is in place there). I know it's not simple, and there are very valid counter-arguments, but I'm in the "let's move on" camp now.

As an aside, I was laid up with a terrible cold a couple of weeks ago. Took a good 4 or 5 days to shift it, extreme lethargy, chills, the lot. Kept testing negative for covid. Then my son picked it up from me, also kept testing negative. I was hoping I'd come up positive so I could really feel like I was "moving on"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69556 on: Today at 08:14:18 pm »
Boots to charge £5.99 for one lateral flow test as UK ends free packs

Chain to sell pack of four for £17, with cheaper offerings online and in March

Quote
Boots is to offer individual lateral flow tests for as much as £5.99, including delivery, from Wednesday as retailers gear up for the end of widely available free tests.

The UKs biggest pharmacy business said customers would be able to order one test online from Wednesday or pay £17 for a pack of four, including delivery within two days. These tests will include the option to send results to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) but they cannot be used for travel requiring a negative antigen test certificate.

From early March, Boots said it would be possible to pick up lateral flow tests in more than 400 of its stores for £2.50 for one or £12 for a pack of five. These cheaper tests will also be available online with four tests priced at £9.50. These tests dont have the UKHSA reporting function.

Dan Shears, national health and safety director at the GMB union said: This is rampant profiteering at the expense of working people. Almost £6 per test is a huge sacrifice for the lowest paid workers, and if they wish to test family members as well, then the cost will soon become prohibitive.

The government should provide tests for free  they are a clear public health benefit that far outweighs cost. But if we have to pay, test provision should be subsidised to make tests affordable.

The reality is that those who are most at risk are least able to afford testing, meaning it will not happen and low-paid workers  many of whom are key workers - will continue to take the brunt of Covid.

Frances OGrady, general secretary of the TUC union body, agreed that free tests must remain in place. She said: Introducing charges for Covid tests in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is both heartless and reckless. This decision will hit low-income and frontline workers the hardest  at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet. Do ministers really want low-paid staff  with public-facing jobs  to go into work untested?

Asif Aziz, director of healthcare services at Boots UK, said: We are pleased to be expanding our Covid-19 testing services even further, with affordable lateral flow testing options for those who still want peace of mind from asymptomatic testing.

While it is great that we are returning to normal and finding a way to live with Covid-19, we encourage our customers and patients to stay safe and continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus, especially to those in vulnerable groups.

Free testing for the general public will end in England from 1 April, with most people having to pay for lateral flow and PCR tests including those visiting people in care homes. There will be some exceptions. Free symptomatic tests will continue to be available for NHS patients and those in care homes, and some asymptomatic testing for both.

More broadly, the UKHSA has yet to set out which other groups will remain eligible for free tests, although availability is expected to be limited to people aged 80 and above or those with compromised immune systems only. There will also be tests kept for the Panoramic study, which is assessing the efficacy of antiviral drugs, the Vivaldi scheme, examining Covid in care homes, and Siren, which looks at the NHS.

Announcing the change of plan on Monday, the prime minister, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, emphasised personal responsibility as the best way to control Covid-19 from now on. Johnson said the primary line of defence would be pharmaceutical interventions, such as antivirals and vaccines.

However, concerns have been raised about testing for NHS staff and other workers dealing regularly with the general public.

The British Independent Retailers Association, which represents thousands of small local shops, said it was concerned about the end of free testing. Employers have a duty of care and need to know if they are required to provide testing facilities to employees  if yes then the kits should be free to employers, said Andrew Goodacre, the chief executive of the trade body.

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/feb/22/boots-unveils-lateral-flow-test-prices-as-uk-ends-free-test-packs
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69557 on: Today at 09:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 08:03:18 pm
I live in Chicago where there is still a mask mandate, but just spent the weekend in Phoenix for my youngest's footy tournament. No masks in sight, well hardly any - I have to say, I ditched mine and loved it. It felt absurd having to put it on when I walked into the airport at the end of the trip (airports are under federal guidelines, so mask mandate is in place there). I know it's not simple, and there are very valid counter-arguments, but I'm in the "let's move on" camp now.

As an aside, I was laid up with a terrible cold a couple of weeks ago. Took a good 4 or 5 days to shift it, extreme lethargy, chills, the lot. Kept testing negative for covid. Then my son picked it up from me, also kept testing negative. I was hoping I'd come up positive so I could really feel like I was "moving on"

Right on cue, it's just been announced that Chicago is dropping it's mask mandate effective March 1st. I'll keep mine on for a week because we have a trip planned, but after that I'm done.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69558 on: Today at 09:24:03 pm »
Good luck charging for lateral flow tests, that's testing pretty much finished then.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69559 on: Today at 10:32:27 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 09:25:24 am
to be honest, wasn't really getting his point. Why bring up a fit 35-year-old and compare to someone whose had cancer/heart disease?
Your friend. No idea. But lets open up fully and kill off the medically ill isn't the answer.
Thanks hide5seek for seeing it my way. Sorry I've not been in all day
My point is emphatically yes, the clinically vulnerable have a rational fear of the virus.
But large swathes of people who, if fully vaccinated, are highly unlikely to be adversely affected by it are fearful of it and struggling for to that dear. Similar to those who will travel by car, but won't fly. ( Though environmental concerns aren't what I mean).

--edit-- I see they other point too. The healthy not taking precautions impacts the vulnerable. That's a fine line to balance and it's not going to be easy.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:00 pm by PaulF »
