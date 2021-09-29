Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.
And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks
This has been a real problem since the start of this, and has become a bigger problem recently - the idea that any mitigation measures come under the term restrictions. What we really have are restrictions (lockdown, school closures, business closures, limits of social contacts), and public health measures (isolation of infected, vaccination, virus surveillance). They are two very different things and should be treated as such. I still believe that implementation of those things that fall within restrictions are a sign of failure. Failure to implement public health measures in time (lockdown 1) and failure to heed early what they were telling us (lockdown 2/3).
Public health measures should remain in place through this current period. Once they are gone, I dont see it possible to implement them again if needed. I do think testing a million people a day isnt needed at this time, but random community surveillance should increase to replace some of it - not to the same level, but certainly scaling that back simultaneously would be a huge mistake.
There is less need for those public health measures currently for combatting omicron itself, but theyll be needed for what comes after omicron which might not be that far away.
There are a few things that sit between the restriction group and the public health measure group - masks would be one. For me I would consider mask wearing on public transport etc to sit squarely in the public health group of measures, but mandated mask wearing in shops or walking around a pub not so much.
The messaging around getting rid of these measures was the crucial part of this I think and that messaging hasnt been great to be honest - too much references to freedom and freedom from restrictions for my liking. Though I probably agree that testing should be scaled back for much of the community at this point.