Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.



And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks



Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.

People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.

LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.

People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.

WFH should continue.

Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.



I agree that things have been a shambles and decisions have been made for political reasons. I don't think many people in here have said things will suddenly be back to pre 2020, that will take a long time, but if we don't start trying to head in that direction now when we've got vaccines and what seems to be a milder form of covid, then when will we? It sounds as if more research and effort is going towards surveillance of new mutations and viruses?In an ideal world people shouldn't go into work when ill, but he also needs to change the laws for our sick pay for that to happen and to become a 'thing' in the UK. I believe employers in Germany give you 6 weeks full pay as standard and then after that you have a health insurance that kicks in and pays 80%ish of your pay for x amount of weeks, which is why the Germans can say not to come into work with a cold/bug etc.LFT should still be free for everyone IMO and I would agree that people with Covid should still quarantine for a period of x days for the time being, which would require the government to still pay those who don't get sick pay from work.But forcing people to WFH is bollocks when we're coming into the spring summer time as cases will be lower, plus we've got effective vaccines and what seems a milder form of Covid because of the vaccines. You're not thinking about peoples mental health issues when they're isolated at home. Mental health issues have rocketed since WFH home began and it'll just get worse if a mandate to WFH continues. Not to mention the extra pressure that would be put on the NHS.Plus what about all the small businesses that are struggling and closing on the high streets because the footfall on the streets was lower when people were told to WFH. It's all fine and well saying that these businesses should be compensated, but what money tree do we get that money from? The government isn't going to change while it's still ran by Tories, so as shit as it is, we have to be realistic.