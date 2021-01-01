While I agree that more should be done to protect vulnerable people, I also think there is some sort of risk misconception. People with an extremely weak or surpressed immune system are at risk from many diseases, not just covid. In general they did manage that risk even before covid, and the question is how to return them to a place where they feel they can manage again. The governments messaging, which basically ignores those needs, is absolutely not helpful. We are of course still in a special situation, where community prevalence of covid is very high, so the risk of getting infected with it is higher than, eg flu. I don't know how high this usually is for other diseases, but it might have been sensible to wait until covid levels were not higher than other, more comon diseases.