Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69520 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:38:51 am
Seems like he agrees with you on this point.

How about the rest of the post?   

Not wanting to sound argumentative or anything, I think it's fine for current measures to cease, apart from the monitoring. 

Getting rid of current measures without thought is moronic IMO.
People who are poor will pass Covid on because they can't afford not to work. Johnson yesterday said we needed to like the Germans, as in not go to work when sick, totally ignoring that people can't afford not to work.
LFT/PCR tests should be free for any health care worker and anyone on UC/benefits.
People with Covid should still by law made to quarantee and be paid full pay whilst doing it.
WFH should continue.
Masks in shops/crowded areas should be compulsory.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69521 on: Today at 09:25:24 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:13:06 am
But Paul agrees that the vulnerable will have a rational fear.

For example: My friend is under 40, and not vulnerable, yet he continues to isolate himself.  His mental health has gone down the pan, but he still wont go back to doing some of the things he did before.  I believe he now has an irrational fear, and it's making him feel worse.
to be honest, wasn't really getting his point. Why bring up a fit 35-year-old and compare to someone whose had cancer/heart disease?
Your friend. No idea. But lets open up fully and kill off the medically ill isn't the answer.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69522 on: Today at 10:12:20 am »
While I agree that more should be done to protect vulnerable people, I also think there is some sort of risk misconception. People with an extremely weak or surpressed immune system are at risk from many diseases, not just covid. In general they did manage that risk even before covid, and the question is how to return them to a place where they feel they can manage again. The governments messaging, which basically ignores those needs, is absolutely not helpful. We are of course still in a special situation, where community prevalence of covid is very high, so the risk of getting infected with it is higher than, eg flu. I don't know how high this usually is for other diseases, but it might have been sensible to wait until covid levels were not higher than other, more comon diseases.
