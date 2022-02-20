« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2618390 times)

Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69480 on: Yesterday at 05:25:29 pm »
Hopefully people who are clearly unwell and highly contagious will continue to self-isolate. I wouldnt wish last week on anyone. It was quite unpleasant.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69481 on: Yesterday at 05:39:38 pm »
If you want to have your 'why I fucking despise this country and the c*nts who live here' sentiment refreshed and reinvigorated, just read the HYS section on the BBC article covering the total rescinding of restrictions.

FTR, I think ending compulsory isolation of the infected (and infectious), and cease free testing, is a fucking idiotic decision by a totally malevolent wanker whose sole aim is to appeal to his 'base'.

Offline Red_Mist

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69482 on: Yesterday at 05:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:39:38 pm
FTR, I think ending compulsory isolation of the infected (and infectious), and cease free testing, is a fucking idiotic decision by a totally malevolent wanker whose sole aim is to appeal to his 'base'.
Couldnt agree more. The fucking prick.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69483 on: Yesterday at 05:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 20, 2022, 08:36:41 pm
He's caught it now too so the whole house is riddled  ::)
He's feeling rough as fuck. Fully regrets not ignoring his mum and getting jabbed when I had it booked for him  :butt
Hope he gets over it quickly, sounds similar to my daughter's two friends, one double jabbed (17) the second wouldn't take it as she is terrified of needles, the double jabbed friend said she has had worse colds, the other, rough as fuck, literally couldn't get out of bed for three days and she is 18
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69484 on: Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 01:46:19 pm
Was shopping last night and it's the first time I've not seen any masks being worn in a supermarket since before the pandemic began.  I've been very cautious over the last couple of years, not gone out to pubs, not socialised etc, but I think we do have to get on with it now, albeit with some caution, and just hope that any new variants don't become a problem in Autumn/Winter.  I ask myself if we don't try to move on from it now and learn to live with it then when will we?
why can't you still wear a mask when going in shops, it doesn't mean you aren't getting on with it.  It's a minor inconvenience but helps to stop the spread, particularly with no need to isolate if positive, it makes even more sense to wear one
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69485 on: Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:39:38 pm
If you want to have your 'why I fucking despise this country and the c*nts who live here' sentiment refreshed and reinvigorated, just read the HYS section on the BBC article covering the total rescinding of restrictions.

FTR, I think ending compulsory isolation of the infected (and infectious), and cease free testing, is a fucking idiotic decision by a totally malevolent wanker whose sole aim is to appeal to his 'base'.


spot on, as Starmer said "living with CoVid appears to be ignoring it!"

It's all done to save his political skin, about time he was called out on it too by the media
Offline Pistolero

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69486 on: Yesterday at 05:56:05 pm »
I've never paid any heed to anything the bullshitting Bullingdon c*nt - his careerist arsewipe colleagues - and his areslicking media stooges have ever said...not about to start now....caution at all times shall remain...fuckall's changed for me
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69487 on: Yesterday at 06:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:54:42 pm
spot on, as Starmer said "living with CoVid appears to be ignoring it!"

It's all done to save his political skin, about time he was called out on it too by the media

The media are on his side
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69488 on: Yesterday at 06:23:19 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on February 20, 2022, 06:14:26 pm
No. Each vaccine dose is like a learning review, the immune system learns to recognise the virus. It's not like a phone top u than gets used up. A lot of our childhood vaccines take more than one dose initially, but we don't need to worry about constant repeat doses throughout our life.

Plus, with omicron spreading unchecked now, we'll get free boosters anyway...

Ok, so apparently the experts disagree with me (wonder why that is, I'm a physicist, isn't that nearly the same as a physician? ;D) and there are going to be more jabs, but only for certain vulnerable people.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69489 on: Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm »
This is a purely political move for him to win back some support.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69490 on: Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:24:30 pm
This is a purely political move for him to win back some support.

It is.  But, we do need to "live with Covid" too.

Scrapping testing could be a very big mistake though - that's the one I disagree with.  Willful ignorance is never the solution to anything.

Monitoring is a big part of my work - nothing would get done without it.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69491 on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 pm »
£20 for a pack of 6 lateral flow tests? So not many will pay for that. No one will really test unless maybe they have obvious symptoms and presumably loads of people who had been testing semi regularly and being surprised to find they have Covid will just carry on as normal instead now, spreading it around further.

Is that about the jist of it?
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69492 on: Yesterday at 06:40:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:36:04 pm
£20 for a pack of 6 lateral flow tests? So not many will pay for that. No one will really test unless maybe they have obvious symptoms and presumably loads of people who had been testing semi regularly and being surprised to find they have Covid will just carry on as normal instead now, spreading it around further.

Is that about the jist of it?

Pretty much - I doubt many are testing now anyway but this will see the end of it.
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69493 on: Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm »
Just tried to order a box of lateral flow test paraphernalia and there are no home delivery slots available! Rationing has started!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69494 on: Yesterday at 07:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm
Just tried to order a box of lateral flow test paraphernalia and there are no home delivery slots available! Rationing has started!
managed to order some earlier
Online jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69495 on: Yesterday at 07:18:46 pm »
They have just said continuing wearing masks in busy places still has its place. I was going to do it anyway.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69496 on: Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm
Just tried to order a box of lateral flow test paraphernalia and there are no home delivery slots available! Rationing has started!
Have you tried getting a code and collecting yourself from a pharmacy near you ? I got some at the weekend from Boots, with that method.
Offline Theoldkopite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69497 on: Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:27:01 pm
Have you tried getting a code and collecting yourself from a pharmacy near you ? I got some at the weekend from Boots, with that method.

Was going to do that but have a very short attention span and closed link in a fit of pique!! Will try again later, if I remember. Thanks anyway.
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69498 on: Yesterday at 07:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 07:31:26 pm
Was going to do that but have a very short attention span and closed link in a fit of pique!! Will try again later, if I remember. Thanks anyway.
Ha, ha - no worries.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69499 on: Yesterday at 07:35:33 pm »
Two years in and we still.have long winded multiple questions which allows ministers to just waffle and spew out hot air

Pathetic
Online Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69500 on: Yesterday at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:18:46 pm
They have just said continuing wearing masks in busy places still has its place. I was going to do it anyway.

But they have lifted all restrictions then say that.

Its beyond parody.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69501 on: Yesterday at 07:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:34:35 pm
It is.  But, we do need to "live with Covid" too.

Scrapping testing could be a very big mistake though - that's the one I disagree with.  Willful ignorance is never the solution to anything.

Monitoring is a big part of my work - nothing would get done without it.

But, but we don't monitor 'flu......

At a minimum I hope they are monitoring people going into hospital. They do it for MRSA so they should continue with something that could kill ill people. And I hope they have a sensible policy for hospital visitors.

It's been hard having a loved one admitted and not allowed visitors but at least we knew that the ward wasn't overflowing with excess bodies.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69502 on: Yesterday at 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 07:14:26 pm
Just tried to order a box of lateral flow test paraphernalia and there are no home delivery slots available! Rationing has started!

Yep! Plus you can now only order 1 pack per 72 hours, yesterday it was 1 pack every 24 hours.

Removing free tests is ludicrous, who is going to pay £20 for a pack of tests? People just wont test anymore.
Offline jonnypb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69503 on: Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
why can't you still wear a mask when going in shops, it doesn't mean you aren't getting on with it.  It's a minor inconvenience but helps to stop the spread, particularly with no need to isolate if positive, it makes even more sense to wear one

Ive never said you cant, just saying that it was the first time that I saw no one else with a mask on in a supermarket, mask wearers seem to be few and far between now.

Genuine question, If you dont try and start getting back to normal life now then when will you? Covid will be year for years, if not forever, so should everyone wear masks for good now?
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69504 on: Yesterday at 08:02:51 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
Ive never said you cant, just saying that it was the first time that I saw no one else with a mask on in a supermarket, mask wearers seem to be few and far between now.

Genuine question, If you dont try and start getting back to normal life now then when will you? Covid will be year for years, if not forever, so should everyone wear masks for good now?

It's a personal choice obviously but I'll be carrying on wearing one after the restrictions are lifted here in Wales.

I travelled by train last week from Anglesey to Barnsley and back, an 11hr round trip and wore my mask the whole time, even on the platforms.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69505 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:40:38 pm
But, but we don't monitor 'flu......

At a minimum I hope they are monitoring people going into hospital. They do it for MRSA so they should continue with something that could kill ill people. And I hope they have a sensible policy for hospital visitors.

It's been hard having a loved one admitted and not allowed visitors but at least we knew that the ward wasn't overflowing with excess bodies.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I thought that maybe by the end of it, our approach to diseases like flu would also change - that we would no longer accept the tens of thousands flu deaths per year, and would apply what we've learned about covid to contain outbreaks of flu too. Maybe we would even develop LFTs for flu and other common infectious diseases? But it seems, instead, we have decided to add covid to the long list of things that people simply die of, partly because we can't be arsed doing enough about it.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69506 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm »
So is Omicron like the flu?

Can you pay for additional jabs like the flu?

Hope those that are currently suffering from the virus in last couple of pages are okay.
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69507 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm
So is Omicron like the flu?

Can you pay for additional jabs like the flu?

Hope those that are currently suffering from the virus in last couple of pages are okay.

The first question: no, omicron is not like the flu. The influenza virus mutates very quickly and all the time. Every year, different variants are dominant. Think one year alpha and omicron, next year delta, beta, and zeta. The flu vaccine is put together differently every year - they look at the virus variants that were dominant in the southern hemisphere winter, and mix up the vaccine for the northern hemisphere winter, and vice versa. That's why you need a jab every year, it's not targeted at the same virus variants. (And sometimes they get the mix right, and sometimes, a completely different strain is dominant and the vaccine less effective.)

Omicron is not like that, but it might be possible to make specific vaccines against new strains with similar predictions. However, the coronaviruses are not generally know to mutate as often as influenza, so it might not be neccessary. We of course are currently experiencing quite frequent mutations, but this virus is still "growing up", so to speak. And with the millions of active cases, it has a lot of chances to mutate. It could settle for a more stable form sometime in the near future, similar to other coronaviruses.


Regarding the question about pay-for boosters: I haven't seen anything that that is the plan. But who knows, with a tory finance guy as health minister.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69508 on: Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm
The first question: no, omicron is not like the flu. The influenza virus mutates very quickly and all the time. Every year, different variants are dominant. Think one year alpha and omicron, next year delta, beta, and zeta. The flu vaccine is put together differently every year - they look at the virus variants that were dominant in the southern hemisphere winter, and mix up the vaccine for the northern hemisphere winter, and vice versa. That's why you need a jab every year, it's not targeted at the same virus variants. (And sometimes they get the mix right, and sometimes, a completely different strain is dominant and the vaccine less effective.)

Omicron is not like that, but it might be possible to make specific vaccines against new strains with similar predictions. However, the coronaviruses are not generally know to mutate as often as influenza, so it might not be neccessary. We of course are currently experiencing quite frequent mutations, but this virus is still "growing up", so to speak. And with the millions of active cases, it has a lot of chances to mutate. It could settle for a more stable form sometime in the near future, similar to other coronaviruses.


Regarding the question about pay-for boosters: I haven't seen anything that that is the plan. But who knows, with a tory finance guy as health minister.
Cheers for that.

Don't know why the government are giving the impression that Omicron isn't a concern anymore then?

Hadn't seen anything about people purchasing vaccination against Covid but I'm assuming it'll happen if people are wanting jabs towards the end of the year (if not sooner). I know I do.
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69509 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:10:30 pm
Cheers for that.

Don't know why the government are giving the impression that Omicron isn't a concern anymore then?



To save Johnson.
Online Port_vale_lad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69510 on: Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm »
So errrrrr.......hang on, is it really ok to go to work after Thursday if you have covid???

God i hate the bumbling wank stain so much.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69511 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm
At the beginning of the pandemic, I thought that maybe by the end of it, our approach to diseases like flu would also change - that we would no longer accept the tens of thousands flu deaths per year, and would apply what we've learned about covid to contain outbreaks of flu too. Maybe we would even develop LFTs for flu and other common infectious diseases? But it seems, instead, we have decided to add covid to the long list of things that people simply die of, partly because we can't be arsed doing enough about it.

I wonder if the development of the anti virals may lead to better treatment for 'flu?

But yes, just another thing the poor, elderly and sick die from. Fuck 'em.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69512 on: Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:29:51 pm
So errrrrr.......hang on, is it really ok to go to work after Thursday if you have covid???

God i hate the bumbling wank stain so much.
yep you don't have to isolate so pretty much do as you please
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69513 on: Yesterday at 11:46:19 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
Ive never said you cant, just saying that it was the first time that I saw no one else with a mask on in a supermarket, mask wearers seem to be few and far between now.

Genuine question, If you dont try and start getting back to normal life now then when will you? Covid will be year for years, if not forever, so should everyone wear masks for good now?
why is wearing a mask not part of normal life, it makes sense to do it in crowded places like public transport and crowded indoor shopping centres and supermarkets.

The lack of testing is nuts too, testing essentially picks up variants of concern through sequencing. How will they pick that up if people are essentially not testing now if they have symptoms. It's dangerous and irresponsible in my opinion and it's all done to save the c*nt who can't follow the rules he set
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69514 on: Today at 06:41:24 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
Ive never said you cant, just saying that it was the first time that I saw no one else with a mask on in a supermarket, mask wearers seem to be few and far between now.

Genuine question, If you dont try and start getting back to normal life now then when will you? Covid will be year for years, if not forever, so should everyone wear masks for good now?

Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:13 am by Guz-kop »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69515 on: Today at 08:00:21 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 06:41:24 am
Try to start getting back to normal? Even when there were hundreds of thousands of cases over December and January you could go to the cinema, the football, on holiday, for dinner. We need to stop.pretending everything will go back to pre 2020 ways because it won't. We need to stop looking at public health measures to tackle an infectious disease as restrictions. We need to stop making health decisions for political reasons. It's a fucking shambles, it really is.

And it's not even about masks or lockdowns. It's about surveillance, about genetic sequencing, contact tracing, supporting vulnerable individuals. These are basic aspects of managing infectious diseases that can actually be done without much significant change to people's lives. Putting our heads in the sands and thinking none of that is important for the sake of some artificial mindset of "getting back to normal" or "freedom".etc is total bollocks
This!
Offline hide5seek

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69516 on: Today at 08:32:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February 16, 2022, 10:45:04 am
Is that petrification a rational thought though? For the clincally vulnerable, for sure it's an issue. But is covid more of a risk now to an 'average' 35 year old than cancers, heart attacks, strokes or a whole gamut of other illnesses? Do these fears lead to healthier lifestyle to mitigiate the risks? Are the issues of going too far the other way larger than the covid risks? Fear of going to the gym, general mental health,loss of jobs.  I'm not dismissing the fears, but we're entering a period where the fear is often worse than the reality.
Well, it's probably rational if Covid can kill them.

https://twitter.com/cjneet/status/1495763392996458496
Christine Jones #freeNazanine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙@cjneetI am distraught and terrified. I'm one of the millions of vulnerable people who now have no protection whatsoever. We are expected to mix with people who are not wearing masks and are highly likely to have Covid. How is this fair, we won't live with this, we will die.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69517 on: Today at 08:38:51 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:32:31 am
Well, it's probably rational if Covid can kill them.

https://twitter.com/cjneet/status/1495763392996458496
Christine Jones #freeNazanine 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 💙@cjneetI am distraught and terrified. I'm one of the millions of vulnerable people who now have no protection whatsoever. We are expected to mix with people who are not wearing masks and are highly likely to have Covid. How is this fair, we won't live with this, we will die.

Quote from: PaulF on February 16, 2022, 10:45:04 am
Is that petrification a rational thought though? For the clincally vulnerable, for sure it's an issue. But is covid more of a risk now to an 'average' 35 year old than cancers, heart attacks, strokes or a whole gamut of other illnesses? Do these fears lead to healthier lifestyle to mitigiate the risks? Are the issues of going too far the other way larger than the covid risks? Fear of going to the gym, general mental health,loss of jobs.  I'm not dismissing the fears, but we're entering a period where the fear is often worse than the reality.

Seems like he agrees with you on this point.

How about the rest of the post?   

