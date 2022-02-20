So is Omicron like the flu?



Can you pay for additional jabs like the flu?



Hope those that are currently suffering from the virus in last couple of pages are okay.



The first question: no, omicron is not like the flu. The influenza virus mutates very quickly and all the time. Every year, different variants are dominant. Think one year alpha and omicron, next year delta, beta, and zeta. The flu vaccine is put together differently every year - they look at the virus variants that were dominant in the southern hemisphere winter, and mix up the vaccine for the northern hemisphere winter, and vice versa. That's why you need a jab every year, it's not targeted at the same virus variants. (And sometimes they get the mix right, and sometimes, a completely different strain is dominant and the vaccine less effective.)Omicron is not like that, but it might be possible to make specific vaccines against new strains with similar predictions. However, the coronaviruses are not generally know to mutate as often as influenza, so it might not be neccessary. We of course are currently experiencing quite frequent mutations, but this virus is still "growing up", so to speak. And with the millions of active cases, it has a lot of chances to mutate. It could settle for a more stable form sometime in the near future, similar to other coronaviruses.Regarding the question about pay-for boosters: I haven't seen anything that that is the plan. But who knows, with a tory finance guy as health minister.