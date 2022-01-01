« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69440 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:20:47 pm
ah sorry to hear that mate. I'd seen the posts about the 'fun' you were having with his mum's decision. I thought he'd agreed to go. Didn't realise he hadn't gone for it.:(

Yeah at the time he did. But on the day he was due to get the first jab, she bombarded him with enough shit that he eventually cracked and basically said he'll get it when he's 16 in July and that way she has no say in it whatsoever.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69441 on: Today at 08:19:05 am »
Millions in England face second pandemic of mental health issues

Exclusive: NHS leaders urge ministers to tackle huge rise in depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders since Covid hit

Millions of patients in England face dangerously long waits for mental health care unless ministers urgently draw up a recovery plan to tackle a second pandemic of depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders, NHS leaders and doctors have warned.

Quote
The Covid crisis has sparked a dramatic rise in the numbers of people experiencing mental health problems, with 1.6 million waiting for specialised treatment and another 8 million who cannot get on the waiting list but would benefit from support, the heads of the NHS Confederation and the Royal College of Psychiatrists have told the Guardian.

In some parts of the country, specialist mental health services are so overwhelmed they are bouncing back even the most serious cases of patients at risk of suicide, self-harm and starvation to the GPs that referred them, prompting warnings from doctors that some patients will likely die as a result.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, who has acknowledged that national levels of depression have almost doubled since the start of the pandemic, is facing pressure to rapidly develop a comprehensive plan to respond to the soaring demand for mental health care in England.

The call follows the publication of the long-awaited NHS elective recovery plan this month, which finally set out how the backlog of people needing planned surgical procedures is to be addressed.

We are moving towards a new phase of needing to live with coronavirus but for a worrying number of people, the virus is leaving a growing legacy of poor mental health that services are not equipped to deal with adequately at present, said Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents the whole of the healthcare system in England.

With projections showing that 10 million people in England, including 1.5 million children and teenagers, will need new or additional support for their mental health over the next three to five years it is no wonder that health leaders have dubbed this the second pandemic. A national crisis of this scale deserves targeted and sustained attention from the government in the same way we have seen with the elective care backlog.

The NHS Confederation is calling for an expansion of NHS estates for specialist mental health care, and a major recruitment drive, as part of a recovery plan. One in 10 consultant psychiatrist posts are unfilled.

Dr Adrian James, the president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: We urgently need a fully funded mental health recovery plan, backed by a long-term workforce plan, to ensure everyone with a mental illness can get the help they need when they need it.

Millions of children, young people and adults are seeking help from mental health services that are overstretched and under-resourced. The situation is critical. The government cannot afford to neglect mental health recovery any longer.

Health leaders also believe a key element of a recovery plan should include a focus on providing early support for children and young people with mental health problems. There has been a 72% increase in children and teenagers referred for urgent support for eating disorders in one year, and a 52% rise in emergency referrals for under-18s to crisis care since the start of the pandemic.

The impact of the pandemic on young peoples mental health cannot be overstated, said Olly Parker, the head of external affairs at the charity YoungMinds.

One family doctor in Hertfordshire, Dr David Turner, said he was so concerned about the situation that he had chosen to speak out publicly for the first time in his 25-year career. I and many other GPs feel the issue has become critical and it is only a matter of time before a child dies, he told the Guardian.

Turner said access to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) was never great pre-Covid but was now appalling. The double whammy of a spike in demand and underinvestment in CAMHS was putting patients at risk, he added.

One particularly dangerous new trend, Turner said, was CAMHS bouncing back patients with serious mental health disorders to GPs who had referred them for specialist treatment. It means GPs are being relied upon to carry out weekly weight checks and blood tests, and monitor vital organs of patients with anorexia nervosa, some of whom are at risk of self-harm, suicide or starvation. We have no specific training in this specialised area, he said.

Dr Phil Moore, a GP and chair of the NHS Confederations mental health, learning disability and autism system group, said he was concerned that the mounting backlog of care could see patients deteriorating to the point of crisis. No clinician wants to see this happen, he added. This was a problem before Covid but things are a lot worse now.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/feb/21/england-second-pandemic-mental-health-issues-nhs-covid
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69442 on: Today at 08:33:29 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:36:26 pm
Thanks. that's good to know, so we probably will need a booster which may be needed this year or in a few years.?

I reckon no more boosters, apart from for severly immunocompromised people.  It will depend on how many serious hospital cases there will be, and if a more sterilising vaccine becomes available. But with current trends, I think we will prioritise treatments for those that do get it more seriously, and let everyone else just get ill and recover as with a cold.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69443 on: Today at 08:37:01 am »
The totally scientific survey of people I know of with covid has dropped to zero. Was at a peak a few weeks back with around five. I think the current wave is diminishing. Return to school may change that of course. ( And of course the predicted removal of the need to isolate when testing positive)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69444 on: Today at 09:38:39 am »
Tested positive on an LFT last Tuesday. Had COVID in July but no symptoms then. This time its been like a cold - blocked nose, sneezing and then a cough over the weekend. Took an LFT yesterday (day five) and an LFT today (day six) and both were hard negatives. However, still coughing up some crap so going to just continue isolating until 23:59 on Friday (which just so happens to be my birthday, such luck :().
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69445 on: Today at 09:41:53 am »
So allegedly the beginning of the end of the pandemic in the UK as far as Boris and co are concerned today.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69446 on: Today at 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:19:05 am
Millions in England face second pandemic of mental health issues

Exclusive: NHS leaders urge ministers to tackle huge rise in depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders since Covid hit

Millions of patients in England face dangerously long waits for mental health care unless ministers urgently draw up a recovery plan to tackle a second pandemic of depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders, NHS leaders and doctors have warned.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/feb/21/england-second-pandemic-mental-health-issues-nhs-covid

convenient excuse is Covid - the access to these services was bad enough before the pandemic. they need to seriously invest in it, not just as a temporary post-restrictions reaction.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69447 on: Today at 10:37:36 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:38:39 am
Tested positive on an LFT last Tuesday. Had COVID in July but no symptoms then. This time its been like a cold - blocked nose, sneezing and then a cough over the weekend. Took an NFT yesterday (day five) and an NFT today (day six) and both were hard negatives. However, still coughing up some crap so going to just continue isolating until 23:59 on Friday (which just so happens to be my birthday, such luck :().

those NFTs are very unpredictable

YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69448 on: Today at 10:38:24 am »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 09:41:53 am
So allegedly the beginning of the end of the pandemic in the UK as far as Boris and co are concerned today.

they're a little behind but the US are at the same point too. urgently need a push to get the rest of the world as vaccinated as possible.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69449 on: Today at 10:53:35 am »
So, the Queen has caught it and is carrying on with light duties the day before restrictions are lifted. All very convenient for the big announcement later.

Or am I being too cynical again?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69450 on: Today at 11:02:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:37:36 am
those NFTs are very unpredictable



Goes to show how much my brain is broken.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69451 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
Still feel uncomfortable with the amount of people walking around Central London without masks now. Guess it's time to get over it now if it's back to normal. Odd that TFL and radio advertising I heard over the weekend express getting vaccination or wearing masks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69452 on: Today at 11:24:07 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:53:35 am
So, the Queen has caught it and is carrying on with light duties the day before restrictions are lifted. All very convenient for the big announcement later.

Or am I being too cynical again?

She will have it.

Its like we are living in a parallel universe though.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69453 on: Today at 01:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:19:05 am
Millions in England face second pandemic of mental health issues

Exclusive: NHS leaders urge ministers to tackle huge rise in depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders since Covid hit

Millions of patients in England face dangerously long waits for mental health care unless ministers urgently draw up a recovery plan to tackle a second pandemic of depression, anxiety, psychosis and eating disorders, NHS leaders and doctors have warned.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/feb/21/england-second-pandemic-mental-health-issues-nhs-covid
NOTHING WILL BE DONE. NOTHING.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69454 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:15:14 am
Still feel uncomfortable with the amount of people walking around Central London without masks now. Guess it's time to get over it now if it's back to normal. Odd that TFL and radio advertising I heard over the weekend express getting vaccination or wearing masks.

Was shopping last night and it's the first time I've not seen any masks being worn in a supermarket since before the pandemic began.  I've been very cautious over the last couple of years, not gone out to pubs, not socialised etc, but I think we do have to get on with it now, albeit with some caution, and just hope that any new variants don't become a problem in Autumn/Winter.  I ask myself if we don't try to move on from it now and learn to live with it then when will we?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69455 on: Today at 01:50:16 pm »
Quote from: viewing only on Today at 09:41:53 am
So allegedly the beginning of the end of the pandemic in the UK as far as Boris and co are concerned today.

Don't think it's the beginning of the end. If they announce what's been suggested, in their eyes and those of many who go for Tory sound bites it is the end. Once you stop surveillance, isolating and testing it's over. Bury your head in the sand, say "freedom" as many times as possible and occasionally world beating etc and hope for the best with no information to guide you till it's too late
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69456 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:00:09 pm
Spoilers - They dont

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/sage-105-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-10-february-2022/sage-105-minutes-coronavirus-covid-19-response-10-february-2022

snip
Yep - also, these further points caught my eye from those minutes.....

4. Growth of the BA.2 variant continues to suggest a relative advantage over BA.1, although the evidence does not suggest any change to disease severity or a significant change in vaccine effectiveness. ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey positivity is highest in Northern Ireland and increasing, potentially driven by a high proportion of BA.2 infections.

5. Mobility data (which only captures the level of mixing rather than the type of contact) suggest mixing has gradually increased throughout January, with a marked change following the lifting of Plan B measures. SPI-M-O currently estimates that a combination of behavioural change (such as increased home working, mask wearing) and mitigations (such as testing, self-isolation) are currently reducing transmission by 20 to 45 per cent. This suggests there is significant potential for transmission to increase if behaviours revert rapidly to pre-pandemic norms and mitigations are removed (medium confidence). The faster growth of BA.2 may also increase this risk.

13. The interaction of future SARS-CoV-2 waves with other respiratory infections, such as influenza, will be important. Co-circulation over a season is possible, as is displacement (where different waves of infection peak at different times), which could lead to a longer period of pressure on healthcare services. There is further evidence from ISARIC that co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and influenza is more likely to require ventilation or lead to death, compared to SARS-CoV-2 infection alone.


.....can't be right though as govt are following the science aren't they ?

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69457 on: Today at 03:05:13 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69458 on: Today at 03:22:30 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:02:48 am
Goes to show how much my brain is broken.

 ;D get well soon mate
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69459 on: Today at 03:25:54 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:46:19 pm
Was shopping last night and it's the first time I've not seen any masks being worn in a supermarket since before the pandemic began.  I've been very cautious over the last couple of years, not gone out to pubs, not socialised etc, but I think we do have to get on with it now, albeit with some caution, and just hope that any new variants don't become a problem in Autumn/Winter.  I ask myself if we don't try to move on from it now and learn to live with it then when will we?

learning to live with it means actually changing something though, which we're not doing anymore. masks in enclosed spaces was what some Asian countries took away from the Sars outbreak - they actually learned something and realised it's just a smart thing to do going forward. we on the other hand are doing the whole libertarian shite BoZo wants people to put the bunting out for.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69460 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:25:54 pm
learning to live with it means actually changing something though, which we're not doing anymore. masks in enclosed spaces was what some Asian countries took away from the Sars outbreak - they actually learned something and realised it's just a smart thing to do going forward. we on the other hand are doing the whole libertarian shite BoZo wants people to put the bunting out for.
Yeah, but that's a cultural thing. You're not going to change the way people have been programmed to live their lives in western societies, when you have many that view mask wearing as an affront to their "freedom".
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69461 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:25:54 pm
learning to live with it means actually changing something though, which we're not doing anymore. masks in enclosed spaces was what some Asian countries took away from the Sars outbreak - they actually learned something and realised it's just a smart thing to do going forward. we on the other hand are doing the whole libertarian shite BoZo wants people to put the bunting out for.

Many people have changed though, even just simple things such as improving hygiene routines. 

Like the above poster has pointed out, mask wearing in some Asian countries is a cultural thing, people wore masks in some Asian countries well before SARS.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69462 on: Today at 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:52:56 pm
Many people have changed though, even just simple things such as improving hygiene routines. 

Like the above poster has pointed out, mask wearing in some Asian countries is a cultural thing, people wore masks in some Asian countries well before SARS.

Yep.  Much of the behaviour was driven by terrible air pollution.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69463 on: Today at 04:36:51 pm »
Living with covid. Or as its also known, dying with covid.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69464 on: Today at 04:40:16 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 03:52:56 pm
Many people have changed though, even just simple things such as improving hygiene routines. 

Like the above poster has pointed out, mask wearing in some Asian countries is a cultural thing, people wore masks in some Asian countries well before SARS.

Masks are just an example but the general point in that post is right
 The concept of "living" with something shouldn't mean let it do whatever it wants and put no effort into countering it
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69465 on: Today at 04:41:27 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:36:51 pm
Living with covid. Or as its also known, dying with covid.

You could also use that analogy for any other aillment too, couldn't you.

I'm not sure I agree with scrapping community testing, I might add.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69466 on: Today at 04:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:04:41 pm
Yep.  Much of the behaviour was driven by terrible air pollution.

When I visited Japan and China (pre-covid) I was told it was also a courtesy when someone started to feel unwell so they didn't pass anything onto others.

Maybe the same culture will catch on here, but the main thing is everyone's choice is respected.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69467 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:04:41 pm
Yep.  Much of the behaviour was driven by terrible air pollution.

Goes back further than that, to 1918 and the Spanish Flu, when the Japanese started wearing masks and was also a big thing in 1968 with the Hing Kong flu. The Govt also started pushing mask wearing outside of pandemics in the early 2000's

https://www.gavi.org/vaccineswork/long-view-100-years-and-counting-mask-wearing-japan#:~:text=The%20dense%20concentration%20of%20nine,a%20mask%20to%20avoid%20infections.

Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69468 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm »
So Covid "Ends" on a random Thursday in February?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69469 on: Today at 04:54:13 pm »
https://twitter.com/BBCBreaking/status/1495802162890354695

Quote
Legal requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test in England to end on Thursday, UK PM Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson confirms
Logged

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69470 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
@djahern and other boffins - does the latest government ruling mean that we are officially in endemic stage in the UK?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69471 on: Today at 04:57:11 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 04:42:01 pm
When I visited Japan and China (pre-covid) I was told it was also a courtesy when someone started to feel unwell so they didn't pass anything onto others.

Maybe the same culture will catch on here, but the main thing is everyone's choice is respected.

The main thing is to stop making important health related decisions for political reasons
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69472 on: Today at 04:59:12 pm »
Looking forward to the press conference tonight. Should take bets on number of references to freedom/liberty and how long it takes for a war reference to creep in
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69473 on: Today at 05:06:31 pm »
NHS spokesperson asked him why he is ignoring experts ....he just waffles on as normal.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69474 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
So Covid tests wont be free either? The scenes in the winter are gonna be interesting for sure.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69475 on: Today at 05:17:33 pm »
Good luck everyone, gonna need it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69476 on: Today at 05:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:14:21 pm
So Covid tests wont be free either? The scenes in the winter are gonna be interesting for sure.

Number of people going to walk in centres, GP surgeries and A&E with covid symptoms will skyrocket.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69477 on: Today at 05:19:26 pm »
Its very short sighted.

Classic Johnson. Wonder what Whitty and Vallance think ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69478 on: Today at 05:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Yeah, but that's a cultural thing. You're not going to change the way people have been programmed to live their lives in western societies, when you have many that view mask wearing as an affront to their "freedom".

yes it's a cultural thing - but i don't see why we can't progress our culture by learning from the past two years. but this country loves hawking on about 'freedoms'. by no means am i saying we should be mandating or policing these sorts of things, but improving our culture to do basic things as well as supporting financially sick people from having to go to work and spreading to people who may be vulnerable.
YNWA.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #69479 on: Today at 05:23:48 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 05:14:21 pm
So Covid tests wont be free either? The scenes in the winter are gonna be interesting for sure.

one might say Covid is now... privatised  :o
YNWA.
