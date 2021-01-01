« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

You see it all over the place same in the shops as well. But everyone has to make that decision for themselves now. I will go on wearing the mask especially when I am in crowded trains and supermarkets. To me, it's basic common sense and I would rather be safe than sorry.
I totally agree Jill.
I seem to be the only one (with perhaps one or two others) wearing a mask at Anfield now......despite the club advising supporters to continue doing so.

We must be the only ones mate. As Jill says its a personal choice but for a lot it definitely comes down to peer pressure and not wanting to look weird. I will continue to do so in many crowded situations or until I feel like it. Couldnt give a monkeys if anyone thinks one thing or another.

One great thing for me is travel whether its bus, train or airplanes, etc, now Ive got used to it I never have to sit next to or near another person coughing their lungs out again and wish I had a mask.
We must be the only ones mate. As Jill says its a personal choice but for a lot it definitely comes down to peer pressure and not wanting to look weird. I will continue to do so in many crowded situations or until I feel like it. Couldnt give a monkeys if anyone thinks one thing or another.

One great thing for me is travel whether its bus, train or airplanes, etc, now Ive got used to it I never have to sit next to or near another person coughing their lungs out again and wish I had a mask.

Exactly how I feel as well.
Still pretty good on the mask front in the supermarket I use.
