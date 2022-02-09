« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

John Higgins

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 290
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 06:55:14 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 01:50:13 pm
I just asked my boss if he would be happy if someone came to work and told everyone they had covid. He replied that people did it with the flu just now anyway so it wouldn't be any different.

I've also heard say from someone else that free LFT should be scrapped as all they are only counting people who have a head cold now.

I give up.

This is where Id hoped youd see some progresss to be honest. Im not sure ending isolation is the wrong thing at this point but when people like the above lack basic common sense it doesnt help. Presenteeism was a very real problem prior to the pandemic. c*nts with nasty colds and other infections coming into work when unwell and infecting other people. I dont give a shit youve not had a day off sick for ten years, youre unwell, likely infectious so fuck off and stay at home you selfish c*nt.
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,671
  Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 06:59:01 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on February  9, 2022, 04:15:58 pm
plague island
Yeah - Johnson's completely at odds with other countries in Europe if not the world on Covid......he's quite happy to see 100k deaths / year for this disease (present rates)
TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,977
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 08:04:08 pm
68214 new cases and 276 deaths reported today
Musketeer Gripweed

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,382
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Quote from: John Higgins on February  9, 2022, 06:55:14 pm
This is where Id hoped youd see some progresss to be honest. Im not sure ending isolation is the wrong thing at this point but when people like the above lack basic common sense it doesnt help. Presenteeism was a very real problem prior to the pandemic. c*nts with nasty colds and other infections coming into work when unwell and infecting other people. I dont give a shit youve not had a day off sick for ten years, youre unwell, likely infectious so fuck off and stay at home you selfish c*nt.

Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.
Lee0-3Liv

  Daddy Discord
  Posts: 3,240
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:43:03 pm
Are they going to stop testing as well now because there is no real point if people are not going to have to isolate?
lamad

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,016
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.
There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.
Guz-kop

  Baz cop
  Posts: 14,182
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 09:57:27 pm
Quote from: carling on February  9, 2022, 12:53:36 pm
If not now, then when?  Genuine question.

Maybe just maybe when the government aren't making huge public health decisions solely to keep favour with cranks in their party because the PM is a fucking joke
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,611
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
February 9, 2022, 11:12:56 pm
Madness. Can imagine some of the conversations at work. I tested positive last night feeling a bit iffy but am fine. m8 says ive had it the last 2 days am fine but missus has been in bed for a few days. people around them wondering how long will it be before they catch it. spent 2 yrs protecting themselves with isolation and masks and Johnson puts them in unnecessary danger.
Will be stocking up on food before 21st for a couple of weeks and we will see how bad it gets.
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 30,998
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:18:19 am
Quote from: lamad on February  9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.

I've said on this forum before, we don't get paid for the first three days off sick, so I've gone into work plenty of times when in no fit state and have both passed on and caught plenty of colds due to the policy. My wife doesn't get sick pay at all.

Now we both work from home it's no big deal, I can sit in bed and work.
Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker
  Posts: 5,747
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 12:39:16 pm
Quote from: carling on February  9, 2022, 12:53:36 pm
If not now, then when?  Genuine question.
Later!? Genuine answer.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

thaddeus

  Posts: 2,789
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:07:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:39:16 pm
Later!? Genuine answer.
;D

I'm very grateful that nobody in my family is immunosuppressed as it's going to be very unpleasant mixing with people in a future where nobody even bothers to test for Covid anymore as, practically, there is no point in doing so.  Maybe that is just the future we all have to accept but it doesn't sit right.

My faith that it's the right thing to do would be helped by the message being delivered by the CMO in a coordinated fashion rather than blurted out by a desperate PM at the start of PMQs.

(Heading off any whataboutery - I know immunosuppressed people have lived alongside colds and flus for decades but Covid is different in that it's incredibly contagious, still considerably deadly and outbreaks can happen at any point of the year)
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Posts: 16,444
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 01:39:07 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:07:11 pm
;D

I'm very grateful that nobody in my family is immunosuppressed as it's going to be very unpleasant mixing with people in a future where nobody even bothers to test for Covid anymore as, practically, there is no point in doing so.  Maybe that is just the future we all have to accept but it doesn't sit right.

My faith that it's the right thing to do would be helped by the message being delivered by the CMO in a coordinated fashion rather than blurted out by a desperate PM at the start of PMQs.

(Heading off any whataboutery - I know immunosuppressed people have lived alongside colds and flus for decades but Covid is different in that it's incredibly contagious, still considerably deadly and outbreaks can happen at any point of the year)

My daughter has been immuno-suppressed for the last 28 years and has had to negotiate 'flu every year. She has the annual vaccine as do her husband and sonsand has been generally careful around crowded places and public transport but has still gone to work and had a thriving social life.

For the last two years she has basically lived the life of a hermit, complicated by the fact she had a second kidney transplant in September and is on even stronger immuno supprssant drugs than before. Whilst she would love to go back the camaraderie of the office it's certainly not on her immediate horizon. And I'm sure the same applies to hundreds of thousands of those with 'underlying conditions'.
RainbowFlick

  The Test Ticket Tout
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,225
  Twitter me bro
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 03:42:57 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on February  9, 2022, 09:23:58 pm
Yeah, people are struggling to pay their bills as it is. Take time off without pay or infect the whole workplace. So selfish. No easy solution to be honest though.

the solution is better sick pay and support for people that need it (especially gig workers, contractors, small businesses etc). there are solutions but we've created an economy which does not prioritise these sorts of things. no worker should be sick and needing to go work due to anxiety of being unable to pay the bills whilst also potentially putting colleagues/commuters at risk of whatever cold or covid you may have.

the culture of people thinking someone is just pulling a 'sickie' hasn't helped either. you should not be expected to work when sick. full stop.

this is quite simply BoZo trying to get a political 'win' by 'beating' Covid optically by throwing out all restrictions that remain. meanwhile immunocompromised people and those that live with them are no doubt full of anxiety of the increased risks to them. this will also play out as a beating stick that BoZo will use against Starmer and a fair chunk of the country will lap it up.
YNWA.

Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 15,853
  Allez Allez Allez
    My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:09:15 pm
Quote from: lamad on February  9, 2022, 09:51:33 pm
.There actually is an easy solution: You pay people when they are off sick and not just a measly percentage, but full or at least near full what they would get coming into work spreading whatever bug.
absolutely, I've been very lucky throughout my career, firstly worked for local government so was entitled to 6 months full pay and 6 months half pay, then moved into the private sector and got the same for around 15 years, then we got taken over by a new company and got transferred across under TUPE arrangements with the same conditions until they decided to harmonise the contracts.

At that point it got reduced to three months full pay, which as you get older and get ill you are more likely to use that up, the longest I've had off work was three weeks when I had glandular fever.

Why there isn't legislation in place to force employers to pay at least a minimum of a month's salary if off sick is beyond me!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,977
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
66638 new cases and 206 deaths reported today.
So... Howard Phillips

  Penile Toupé Extender
  Posts: 16,444
  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:49:17 pm
66638 new cases and 206 deaths reported today.

66000 seems to be the new 88000.

The cases seem to be heading in the right direction.
TSC

  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 22,977
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:20:11 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:57:35 pm
66000 seems to be the new 88000.

The cases seem to be heading in the right direction.

They always will eventually but deaths seem to remain at a high levels.  No idea if all are omicron related or if Delta is eradicated now.
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 16,182
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:18:19 am


Now we both work from home it's no big deal, I can sit in bed and work.

That's what you call it is it?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 30,998
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:52:06 pm
That's what you call it is it?

;D
keano7

  Posts: 4,481
  Alonso follows it in!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
Tested positive this morning on a LFT and PCR result just came back positive too. Feel okay apart from a bit of a sniffle and a temperature. Glad its happened this weekend rather than the next two when I have things planned!

If Im lucky enough to record two negative LFTs on day 5 and 6, do I need to tell anyone or do you just get on with life as you would do if you were negative?

"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Joff

  Nah.
  RAWK Supporter
  Posts: 1,829
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:29:57 am
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:32:57 pm
Tested positive this morning on a LFT and PCR result just came back positive too. Feel okay apart from a bit of a sniffle and a temperature. Glad its happened this weekend rather than the next two when I have things planned!

If Im lucky enough to record two negative LFTs on day 5 and 6, do I need to tell anyone or do you just get on with life as you would do if you were negative?

Yeah, just crack on


Nah.
