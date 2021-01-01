The problem at the moment is that those people that have a negative reaction to the vax (myself included) are dismissed by their doctors, called anti vaxxers whenever they try and ask for help online, and generally just dismissed as collateral damage. I was a previously very fit 41 year old. I'm currently unable to do much more than a slow walk, any exercise leaves me with brain fog, fatigue, blurred vision and aching limbs. I have near constant tinnitus, and circulation issues leaving my hands and feet cold all the time. I had non of this prior to the vaccine. My doctor sent me for an urgent mental health assesment when I asked if it was possible my symptoms were as a result of the vaccine. These symptoms still aren't listed as a possible side effect, even though researchers are now looking at people developing long covid from the vaccine. While these aren't listed as side effects, or covered in the media, doctors are dismissing people presenting with these symptoms. Denying people like me care just gives antivaxers more ammunition as they see us just brushed aside by the medical system. Saying these side effects aren't possible isn't true, but it is something that gets parroted at me all the time. We have no idea how rare this is because doctors are diagnosing anxiety and sending people on their way. My LDL is through the roof, which is also common amongst viral long covid and points to some sort of vascular damage, which presumably puts me at risk of other cardiovascular diseases. Proper science would allow discussion of these side effects without labeling anyone querying the safety of the vaccines anti vax.



Iirc we exchanged messages on a keto / low carb diet many, many years ago. If you've stayed very fit since then, your physical age would have been much lower than the average 41 year old. Wonder what impact that level of fitness has on the vaccine's effects, your pharmacokinetics compared to the average. Sorry to hear your situation at the moment.Posters like this guy, Kenny's Jacket who reported a stroke after his vaccine, a couple of others, have track records of posts on here where you can judge and see they aren't bullshitters or cranks. Use it, check their posts,records. Most have been lucky (me and parents included) but it's just dumb not to pay attention when posters with a credible record share anecdotal info (as low down the list as it is) to help judge the risk - reward on your next shot. The research on this will probably take years to give a better, more thorough and actionable picture once the pandemic becomes a minor issue.The first two shots, the full dose from 2019 - 2020 of vaccines with good effectiveness data (unlike the Chinese ones) had a great risk-reward payoff. Worth it for a lot of sections of the population, I took that on. After that, assuming you were regularly exposed, you need to get a better read on your immunity level when making the calculation for your booster or the next one. These things can only be done before the event, no point moaning after, and ultimately, on the very low probability something goes wrong, it's all you anyway, no one's gonna come sort it out for all the talk.Edit: at this point, perhaps the decision for a booster or a fourth one shouldn't be ours to make anyway, that dose should have gone to a person anywhere in the world who hasn't had even the first shot due to supply issues and wants it.