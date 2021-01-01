« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 02:55:26 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February  4, 2022, 07:24:41 pm
if there was a God you would hope that he/she would have taken these c*nts without a second thought

This is honestly one of the most disgusting things I have ever read on here. It's frightening how you could actually think this.

I have a friend who has had a severe reaction to their 3rd jab, after previously being pro-vaccine in every way. Guess what? They now have other thoughts, after a life changing event triggered by their booster.

By your logic, would you have celebrated if it had killed him instead, as you could now describe him as 'antivax'? is it that easy for you to deem one worthy of death?

Of course, some people fail to take in to account that opinions change with experiences. Different people have had different life experiences and therefore have different opinions. Wishing death on them doesn't make you virtuous or a good person, just a zealot.

So no, you can't just justify your own myopic hatred and bias in the place of what 'God' would think/feel/do.

I have friends on both sides of the fence of this issue, all with their own unique reasons.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:35:25 am
Quote from: Durlmints on Yesterday at 02:55:26 am
This is honestly one of the most disgusting things I have ever read on here. It's frightening how you could actually think this.

I have a friend who has had a severe reaction to their 3rd jab, after previously being pro-vaccine in every way. Guess what? They now have other thoughts, after a life changing event triggered by their booster.

By your logic, would you have celebrated if it had killed him instead, as you could now describe him as 'antivax'? is it that easy for you to deem one worthy of death?

Of course, some people fail to take in to account that opinions change with experiences. Different people have had different life experiences and therefore have different opinions. Wishing death on them doesn't make you virtuous or a good person, just a zealot.

So no, you can't just justify your own myopic hatred and bias in the place of what 'God' would think/feel/do.

I have friends on both sides of the fence of this issue, all with their own unique reasons.

Wishing death on him (or anyone other than a select few) is not great, but ultimately I can see why people get so wound up about this kind of thing as the individual in question is actually contributing to wider ill health and death by spouting that shite on the tv.

One of the greatest issues in society these days is that many people seem to think that theyre opinion is as good as someone elses fact. It isnt about other people having opinions, its about those opinions being in direct contradiction to scientific and medical facts and then choosing to spread them to anyone wholl listen whilst choosing to omit that key point.

It is a fact that some people (very few people contextually) will have negative effect from the vaccine, that inescapable. Its also a fact that you are at far higher risk of developing problems by catching COViD than as a negative effect from the vaccine.

Can I understand people being wary of the vaccine when the media report on such incidents? Yes (although I revert back to the COViD vs vaccine point above and would say that the opinion by definition is illogical but I get it), if those people keep it to themselves then thats one thing, people have irrational fears of all sorts of things (and it is an irrational fear) and if the only people not getting vaccinated were those whod either had a negative effect or had a fear of getting one then there wouldnt be an issue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:56:21 am
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 12:17:06 am
A whole 24 hr day where this thread was untouched. People are starting to move on, rightly or wrongly.

Mix of it obviously being the weekend (maybe less folk on here) and the fact numbers have been so high for so long they dont resonate to same extent.  259 deaths yesterday and a fall in case numbers to 60578, although the usual weekend caveat applies.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:45:25 am
Failure to prevent pandemics at source is greatest folly, say scientists

Protecting wildlife to stop viruses jumping to humans would save far more than it costs, analysis shows

Quote
Preventing future pandemics at source would cost a small fraction of the damage already caused by viruses that jump from wildlife to people, according to scientists.

Each year on average more than 3 million people die from zoonotic diseases, those that spill over from wildlife into humans, new analysis has calculated. Stopping the destruction of nature, which brings humans and wildlife into greater contact and results in spillover, would cost about $20bn a year, just 10% of the annual economic damage caused by zoonoses and 5% of the value of the lives lost.

The scientists heavily criticise approaches by global bodies and governments that focus only on preventing the spread of new viruses once they have infected humans, rather than tackling the root causes as well. That premise is one of the greatest pieces of folly of modern times, said Prof Aaron Bernstein, of the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at Harvard University, who led the new assessment.

It details three key actions: global surveillance of viruses in wildlife, better control of hunting and trade in wildlife, and stopping the razing of forests. These actions would also pay huge dividends in fighting the climate emergency and the biodiversity crisis.

Wildlife is known to harbour vast numbers of viruses, and outbreaks are increasing in frequency and severity. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have repeatedly warned that the root causes must be tackled. Inaction has left the world playing an ill-fated game of Russian roulette with pathogens, they have said, and protecting nature is vital to escape an era of pandemics.

Our salvation comes cheap [because] prevention is much cheaper than cures, Bernstein said. If Covid-19 taught us anything, it is that we absolutely cannot rely on post-spillover strategies alone to protect us. Spending only five cents on the dollar can help prevent the next tsunami of lives lost to pandemics by stopping the wave from ever emerging, instead of paying trillions to pick up the pieces.

Bernstein said action to stop pandemics at source had been ignored because pandemic response was led by medical scientists and organisations that were unfamiliar with the protection of nature in preventing spillover. Also, this primary prevention does not result in profits for corporations, he said.

The analysis, published in Science Advances, uses stark language that is unusual in a scientific journal. Prominent policymakers have promoted plans that argue the best ways to address future pandemic catastrophes should entail detecting and containing emerging zoonotic threats. In other words, we should take actions only after humans get sick. We sharply disagree, it says.

It specifically criticises the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), a joint initiative of the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), and a G20 high-level panel on financing for pandemic preparedness, whose reports and strategies do not mention tackling spillover.

The analysis assesses every zoonotic virus over the last century known to have killed more than 10 people, including the Spanish flu, repeated bird flu outbreaks, Marburg virus, Lassa fever, Ebola, HIV, Nipah, West Nile, Sars, Chikungunya, Zika and Covid-19.

The researchers calculated the average annual deaths and economic costs from these viruses and compared these with the cost of action to prevent spillover. They found the benefits of action were so large that it would be cost-effective even if it cut the risk of a major pandemic by only 1%.

The action recommended includes a global project to identify wildlife viruses to highlight hotspots of danger, better enforcement of controls on hunting and trade in wildlife, and cutting deforestation. The cost-benefit analysis did not include the damage caused by family deaths, lost jobs, delayed medical treatments, and lost education, or the cost of viral outbreaks in livestock or crops, which can run to many billions of dollars.

Prof Marcia Castro, also of Harvard University, said. Making these investments in primary prevention brings returns to human health, environment, and economic development.

Neil Vora, an expert in outbreak response who worked on tackling Covid-19 in New York and is now at Conservation International, said: Unfortunately, dominant voices in public health have historically neglected pandemic interventions like ending deforestation. This reflects a bias towards immediately measurable public health victories, such as the number of vaccines administered, over those that require a longer time horizon before their benefits are realised. Many of these distant benefits are immeasurable as their goal is for a pandemic not to occur at all.

A spokesperson for the GPMB said it supported the conclusions of the analysis. We agree that there are substantial gaps in knowledge, institutional capacity and financial resources which limit the ability to avert pathogen emergence. We also agree that preventive action is substantially more cost-effective compared to the direct impact upon global economies and lives lost. Spillover and prevention at the source are specific areas of work that would benefit from global leadership.

The spokesperson said GPMB reports had noted that global health security requires systems to predict, prevent, identify and detect the emergence of pathogens with pandemic potential. A framework for monitoring the state of the worlds pandemic preparedness would be launched later in 2022, she said, and was likely to include indicators related to biodiversity loss, deforestation, animal trade and animal health.

Prof Stuart Pimm, a co-author of the new analysis, said: Pandemics are not a problem that are going to go away. The worlds human population is increasing and becoming very much more urbanised. Its going to get worse and were going to be at greater risk.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/04/failure-to-prevent-pandemics-at-source-is-greatest-folly-say-scientists

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abl4183

As always, prevention is far better (and cheaper), than cure.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:08:48 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:45:25 am
Failure to prevent pandemics at source is greatest folly, say scientists

Protecting wildlife to stop viruses jumping to humans would save far more than it costs, analysis shows

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/feb/04/failure-to-prevent-pandemics-at-source-is-greatest-folly-say-scientists

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abl4183

As always, prevention is far better (and cheaper), than cure.

Once humans moved from hunter gatherers to settled communities the seeds were sown for the spread of disease. As population increases there will be greater incursions into wild life areas, never mind the effects of climate change.

Whilst the report is right I just can't see any appetite for the change needed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:48:31 am
Quote from: Durlmints on Yesterday at 02:55:26 am
This is honestly one of the most disgusting things I have ever read on here. It's frightening how you could actually think this.

I have a friend who has had a severe reaction to their 3rd jab, after previously being pro-vaccine in every way. Guess what? They now have other thoughts, after a life changing event triggered by their booster.

By your logic, would you have celebrated if it had killed him instead, as you could now describe him as 'antivax'? is it that easy for you to deem one worthy of death?

Of course, some people fail to take in to account that opinions change with experiences. Different people have had different life experiences and therefore have different opinions. Wishing death on them doesn't make you virtuous or a good person, just a zealot.

So no, you can't just justify your own myopic hatred and bias in the place of what 'God' would think/feel/do.

I have friends on both sides of the fence of this issue, all with their own unique reasons.

He doesn't mean people like your friend though. He is talking about people who have deliberately misguided others against using the vaccine, of which there have been many on the internet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
Just over 54k cases today, 75 deaths and 1,596 hospitalizations. Hopefully the downward trend will continue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:29:14 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:07:43 pm
Just over 54k cases today, 75 deaths and 1,596 hospitalizations. Hopefully the downward trend will continue.

No Scottish figures, but, if you lump in the average daily amount from Scotland its still significantly lower than last Sunday
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:35:25 am
Wishing death on him (or anyone other than a select few) is not great, but ultimately I can see why people get so wound up about this kind of thing as the individual in question is actually contributing to wider ill health and death by spouting that shite on the tv.

One of the greatest issues in society these days is that many people seem to think that theyre opinion is as good as someone elses fact. It isnt about other people having opinions, its about those opinions being in direct contradiction to scientific and medical facts and then choosing to spread them to anyone wholl listen whilst choosing to omit that key point.

It is a fact that some people (very few people contextually) will have negative effect from the vaccine, that inescapable. Its also a fact that you are at far higher risk of developing problems by catching COViD than as a negative effect from the vaccine.

Can I understand people being wary of the vaccine when the media report on such incidents? Yes (although I revert back to the COViD vs vaccine point above and would say that the opinion by definition is illogical but I get it), if those people keep it to themselves then thats one thing, people have irrational fears of all sorts of things (and it is an irrational fear) and if the only people not getting vaccinated were those whod either had a negative effect or had a fear of getting one then there wouldnt be an issue.
The problem at the moment is that those people that have a negative reaction to the vax (myself included) are dismissed by their doctors, called anti vaxxers whenever they try and ask for help online, and generally just dismissed as collateral damage.  I was a previously very fit 41 year old.  I'm currently unable to do much more than a slow walk, any exercise leaves me with brain fog, fatigue, blurred vision and aching limbs.  I have near constant tinnitus, and circulation issues leaving my hands and feet cold all the time.  I had non of this prior to the vaccine.  My doctor sent me for an urgent mental health assesment when I asked if it was possible my symptoms were as a result of the vaccine.  These symptoms still aren't listed as a possible side effect, even though researchers are now looking at people developing long covid from the vaccine.  While these aren't listed as side effects, or covered in the media, doctors are dismissing people presenting with these symptoms.   Denying people like me care just gives antivaxers more ammunition as they see us just brushed aside by the medical system.  Saying these side effects aren't possible isn't true, but it is something that gets parroted at me all the time.  We have no idea how rare this is because doctors are diagnosing anxiety and sending people on their way.  My LDL is through the roof, which is also common amongst viral long covid and points to some sort of vascular damage, which presumably puts me at risk of other cardiovascular diseases.  Proper science would allow discussion of these side effects without labeling anyone querying the safety of the vaccines anti vax. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:43:55 am
Quote from: flemingcool on Yesterday at 07:11:23 pm
The problem at the moment is that those people that have a negative reaction to the vax (myself included) are dismissed by their doctors, called anti vaxxers whenever they try and ask for help online, and generally just dismissed as collateral damage.  I was a previously very fit 41 year old.  I'm currently unable to do much more than a slow walk, any exercise leaves me with brain fog, fatigue, blurred vision and aching limbs.  I have near constant tinnitus, and circulation issues leaving my hands and feet cold all the time.  I had non of this prior to the vaccine.  My doctor sent me for an urgent mental health assesment when I asked if it was possible my symptoms were as a result of the vaccine.  These symptoms still aren't listed as a possible side effect, even though researchers are now looking at people developing long covid from the vaccine.  While these aren't listed as side effects, or covered in the media, doctors are dismissing people presenting with these symptoms.   Denying people like me care just gives antivaxers more ammunition as they see us just brushed aside by the medical system.  Saying these side effects aren't possible isn't true, but it is something that gets parroted at me all the time.  We have no idea how rare this is because doctors are diagnosing anxiety and sending people on their way.  My LDL is through the roof, which is also common amongst viral long covid and points to some sort of vascular damage, which presumably puts me at risk of other cardiovascular diseases.  Proper science would allow discussion of these side effects without labeling anyone querying the safety of the vaccines anti vax. 

Iirc we exchanged messages on a keto / low carb diet many,  many years ago.  If you've stayed very fit since then,  your physical age would have been much lower than the average 41 year old. Wonder what impact that level of fitness has on the vaccine's effects,   your pharmacokinetics compared to the average. Sorry to hear your situation at the moment.

Posters like this guy,  Kenny's Jacket who reported a stroke after his vaccine,  a couple of others,  have track records of posts on here where you can judge and see they aren't bullshitters or cranks. Use it, check their posts,
records.  Most have been lucky (me and parents included)  but it's just dumb not to pay attention when posters with a credible record share anecdotal info (as low down the list as it is)  to help judge the risk -  reward on your next shot.  The research on this will probably take years to give a better,  more thorough and actionable picture once the pandemic becomes a minor issue.

The first two shots,  the full dose from 2019 - 2020 of vaccines with good effectiveness data (unlike the Chinese ones)  had a great risk-reward payoff.  Worth it for a lot of sections of the population,  I took that on.  After that,  assuming you were regularly exposed,  you need to get a better read on your immunity level when making the calculation for your booster or the next one.  These things can only be done before the event,  no point moaning after, and ultimately,  on the very low probability something goes wrong,  it's all you anyway,  no one's gonna come sort it out for all the talk.

Edit: at this point,  perhaps the decision for a booster or a fourth one shouldn't be ours to make anyway,  that dose should have gone to a person anywhere in the world who hasn't had even the first shot due to supply issues and wants it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:01:42 am
Anti-vaxx causing havoc in Canada.  Unsurprisingly hijacked by the usual far right types and supported by the far right from the US, inc Trump.

https://news.sky.com/story/canada-truckers-ottawa-mayor-declares-state-of-emergency-to-deal-with-trucking-blockade-12535054
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:43:17 am
A friend who admittedly seems to be one of these people who is 'always' sick has now caught covid for the third time and ended up in the hospo. She's had three jabs and is fine and back home now but with that amount of immune system 'training' from infection and vaccine she's surely either super unlucky or potentially has some sort of immune issue? She's like 24 as well. Lucky she's had her jabs etc otherwise I can only imagine it'd have been worse. She was playing football on Wednesday and in hospo on Friday, a really quick turnaround.

She had endo a few years ago which maybe has her immune defences down perhaps.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:17:27 am
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:43:55 am
The first two shots,  the full dose from 2019 - 2020 of vaccines with good effectiveness data (unlike the Chinese ones)  had a great risk-reward payoff.  Worth it for a lot of sections of the population,  I took that on.  After that,  assuming you were regularly exposed,  you need to get a better read on your immunity level when making the calculation for your booster or the next one.  These things can only be done before the event,  no point moaning after, and ultimately,  on the very low probability something goes wrong,  it's all you anyway,  no one's gonna come sort it out for all the talk.

At this point in the pandemic the evidence in favour of a three-dose (boosted) regimen as administered in the UK is abundantly clear at a population level (ie some people have different health requirements/needs).

For those with compromised immune systems, it's clear three doses should be a minimum for their protection.

Really think it would be helpful if UK comms stopped saying two doses was 'fully vaccinated', and that should now be retained for three doses only.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:12:24 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:01:42 am
Anti-vaxx causing havoc in Canada.  Unsurprisingly hijacked by the usual far right types and supported by the far right from the US, inc Trump.

https://news.sky.com/story/canada-truckers-ottawa-mayor-declares-state-of-emergency-to-deal-with-trucking-blockade-12535054

This has been organised at the very top by right wing nationalists and was never really about truckers. 99% of truckers are still admirably doing their job and these c*nts are dragging their name through the mud.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:17:52 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 12:17:06 am
A whole 24 hr day where this thread was untouched. People are starting to move on, rightly or wrongly.
You'd hope so mate. It's only been 2 years!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:13:34 pm
Haven't seen the thread in a while - so sorry to hear about your grandson Debs. Hope he makes a speedy recovery soon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:39:18 pm
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:43:55 am
Iirc we exchanged messages on a keto / low carb diet many,  many years ago.  If you've stayed very fit since then,  your physical age would have been much lower than the average 41 year old. Wonder what impact that level of fitness has on the vaccine's effects,   your pharmacokinetics compared to the average. Sorry to hear your situation at the moment.

Posters like this guy,  Kenny's Jacket who reported a stroke after his vaccine,  a couple of others,  have track records of posts on here where you can judge and see they aren't bullshitters or cranks. Use it, check their posts,
records.  Most have been lucky (me and parents included)  but it's just dumb not to pay attention when posters with a credible record share anecdotal info (as low down the list as it is)  to help judge the risk -  reward on your next shot.  The research on this will probably take years to give a better,  more thorough and actionable picture once the pandemic becomes a minor issue.

The first two shots,  the full dose from 2019 - 2020 of vaccines with good effectiveness data (unlike the Chinese ones)  had a great risk-reward payoff.  Worth it for a lot of sections of the population,  I took that on.  After that,  assuming you were regularly exposed,  you need to get a better read on your immunity level when making the calculation for your booster or the next one.  These things can only be done before the event,  no point moaning after, and ultimately,  on the very low probability something goes wrong,  it's all you anyway,  no one's gonna come sort it out for all the talk.

Edit: at this point,  perhaps the decision for a booster or a fourth one shouldn't be ours to make anyway,  that dose should have gone to a person anywhere in the world who hasn't had even the first shot due to supply issues and wants it.
Blimey that was a long time ago!  Yeah, stayed fit and active since then, with a decent(ish) diet.  I was doing a lot of cycling prior to going downhill, and one of the first symptoms was shortness of breath doing stuff that was easy before.  I've found it incredibly frustrating being labeled anti vax, or even just dismissed.  I've always been very pro vax and science, but the way I've been dismissed for the past 8 months has really had me questioning my faith in medicine.  Obviously the vaccines are saving a lot of lives as well, but the way I (and others like me) are dismissed because we don't fit the narrative is tough to take.  Covid is a vascular disease, by its nature it's going to cause more heart attacks/strokes etc.  But IF the vaccine is causing similar issues in some people we should be paying attention, because it could be giving a big clue about why Covid causes vascular damage itself.  Researchers in the US claim to have found s1 from the vaccine in monocytes of vaccine longhaulers.  They have published a paper showing virus s1 in the monocytes of people with long covid. 
