COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

« Reply #69280 on: Today at 02:55:26 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on February  4, 2022, 07:24:41 pm
if there was a God you would hope that he/she would have taken these c*nts without a second thought

This is honestly one of the most disgusting things I have ever read on here. It's frightening how you could actually think this.

I have a friend who has had a severe reaction to their 3rd jab, after previously being pro-vaccine in every way. Guess what? They now have other thoughts, after a life changing event triggered by their booster.

By your logic, would you have celebrated if it had killed him instead, as you could now describe him as 'antivax'? is it that easy for you to deem one worthy of death?

Of course, some people fail to take in to account that opinions change with experiences. Different people have had different life experiences and therefore have different opinions. Wishing death on them doesn't make you virtuous or a good person, just a zealot.

So no, you can't just justify your own myopic hatred and bias in the place of what 'God' would think/feel/do.

I have friends on both sides of the fence of this issue, all with their own unique reasons.
