Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2560525 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68880 on: Today at 03:33:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:29:18 pm
;D

You've used the same spiel a few times in replying to me, but regardless...its an anonymous forum, you wont. As with your Tory jibes, it seems to be another thing you use when people disagree with you.....but anyway.

Its BY FAR the biggest tool to stop you being hospitalised, and spread the virus and potentially hospitalise other people. You keep talking about 'other tools' but aside from masks (which doctors and nurses wear anyway) I'm not really sure what you mean. Unless you've devised a method of doing socially distanced heart surgery? In the nicest way possible you sometimes come across as someone who has anti-vax views but doesn't want to admit it. They too constantly churn out stuff like 'it's a tool to stop you personally being hospitalised but still allows you to spread'. Being able to spread the virus if vaccinated is absolutely irrelevant. It massively lowers the risk of you being hospitalised, catching it in the first place or spreading it to others (particularly if they too are vaccinated). There may be other 'tools' (well certainly one anyway...). But its a bit like trying to cut down a big tree and saying 'Why are you focussing on that chainsaw? We have steak knives in the kitchen'.

how does not wanting to lose NHS staff at this stage in the midst of a pandemic = anti-vax views lol, this is peak RAWK. I probably had my vaccine before you did lol. vaccinated or not you can still spread to varying extents, you can acknowledge that without suddenly being a conspiracy theorist. test people or remove people from direct contact with vulnerable people if so, but i don't think a mass cull is ideal for people that need care or for existing staff whilst we have a backlog and no alternatives. make it a requirement going forward for new staff and find ways to dampen any anti-vax sentiment in existing staff as clearly threats of mandatory vaccination doesn't seem to be moving these people.

rawk is great. anyway, this is a circular argument that won't be solved on rawk. i have a semi on and will be flashing my vaccine passport whilst thinking of you.  :) i have memorised your username for future reference and i apologies for sometimes throwing the Tory word around if that offended you :)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:26 pm by RainbowFlick »
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68881 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:16:51 pm
I'd say Austria has a more progressive administration than the UK too and they're bringing in compulsory vaccinations for the entire country in a couple of weeks

Here's what Fraces O'grady says, from the TUC:

Quote
Frances OGrady, the TUCs general secretary, said: We are in the middle of an NHS staffing crisis, born not only from Covid absences but also long-term problems that need long-term solutions. Now is not the right time to introduce more bureaucracy.

As hospitals declare critical incidents amid a surge in Covid cases, the NHS cannot afford to lose experienced and skilled staff.

The NHS already has 93,000 vacancies, including for 40,000 nurses. The governments own impact assessment of its policy concluded that as many as 73,000 staff may leave rather than get jabbed. Women, people from ethnic minorities and younger workers are among those most likely to quit.

Here's what the RCN and RCM say:

Quote
Pat Cullen, RCN chief executive, said: Nothing matters more to a nurse than caring for their patients safely. Right now, our members are telling me they cant always do that

Nursing staff, who are well-placed to understand peoples concerns and are highly trusted by them, have led the Covid-19 vaccination programme and have a key role to play in addressing any concerns people may have about being vaccinated.

Gill Walton, RCM chief executive, agreed the hammer blow mandatory vaccination is not the correct approach. Instead, persuasion and education should be used, she said.

She continued: Throughout the pandemic, maternity staff have fought to keep services open and to provide the best care to women and families. It has been unrelenting and so its no surprise that staff absence is currently at its highest in the pandemic so far.

Moving forward with mandatory vaccination could only see staffing levels fall further. The Government has opened a Pandoras Box of unforeseen consequences  but there is an opportunity now to close it. We are urging Sajid Javid to do just that.

I posted them above, did you not read them, or are you simply ignoring what these informed people are saying, as you do not agree with them?

What is your opinion on the articles I have posted?
Offline carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68882 on: Today at 03:39:52 pm »
I get the feeling the mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff will go the same way as the mandatory vaccinations to get into a nightclub i.e. a spectacular U-turn nearer the time.
Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68883 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:33:25 am
Why didn't he "walk away from his profession" when he had to have his mandatory hepatitis jab?

Cause he's a moronic selish twat.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68884 on: Today at 03:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 03:40:08 pm
Cause he's a moronic selish twat.

actually think that specific Doctor is a stage away from an elaborate grift in the form of a book or something  :butt
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68885 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 03:41:28 pm
actually think that specific Doctor is a stage away from an elaborate grift in the form of a book or something  :butt

A bit like GB News favourite Aseem Malhotra, "vaccines are killing people" "buy my book for the magic diet that will save you from Covid"

Honestly some of these fuckers should be struck off
Offline cdav

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68886 on: Today at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: carling on Today at 03:39:52 pm
I get the feeling the mandatory vaccinations for NHS staff will go the same way as the mandatory vaccinations to get into a nightclub i.e. a spectacular U-turn nearer the time.

It probably will- but keeping it as policy until closer to implementation date may "nudge" some of the people who haven't been vaxxed but aren't covid denying loons into getting vaccinated
Offline El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68887 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:37:18 pm
What is your opinion on the articles I have posted?

*Shrugs*

If you're in an environment where you deal with vulnerable people in close quarters on a daily basis and choose not to protect yourself and your patients from a virus which could make them a lot more ill, then frankly I'd question if you're in the right profession. If its a hill those people want to die on, so be it. As with Brexit, as with the Torys continually getting voted in, it seems to be a case of people going against the grain purely because they don't like being told what to do. They're all grown ups, they're all capable of making their own decisions.

Austria are bringing in compulsory vaccinations for all adults. New Zealand have bought in compulsory vaccinations for a lot of sectors (https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-response-planning/covid-19-mandatory-vaccinations). If it means medical professionals lose their jobs, its a damn shame. Really. But then I'd again question why on earth they'd make that decision not to be vaccinated in the first place.
Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68888 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm »
red-soldier knows I disagree with him wholeheartedly on this, but we've agreed on other shit in the past so its worth a debate rather than a shouting down.

I take the point that to lose X amount of NHS staff AT ONCE is going to be catastrophic for the NHS. It is anyway. I've mentioned before but my partner is a respiratory doctor in a local hospital and they are so short staffed it is painful, she can't go to a family funeral next week as they won't give her the hours off. 

BUT in the long run, all NHS staff need a jab, just as they do for hep b. They work with vulnerable people and they need to take every precaution they can. Yes it doesn't stop 100% transmission but it reduces the risks and that is whats important.

What is the best way of achieving this? On reflection I wouldn't be going for a cull at once. There needs to be a huge recruitment drive (but there won't be) and then its a case of jabs being a prerequisite to start or have your contracts renewed.
Offline ScottScott

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68889 on: Today at 04:16:10 pm »
For me, if you don't believe in vaccines and work in healthcare then you should be struck off. Simple as that

If you've had all of your other vaccines and this is a step too far then off you go. Just admit you've been duped by idiots on Facebook and either change your mind or fuck off
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68890 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:01:26 pm
*Shrugs*

If you're in an environment where you deal with vulnerable people in close quarters on a daily basis and choose not to protect yourself and your patients from a virus which could make them a lot more ill, then frankly I'd question if you're in the right profession. If its a hill those people want to die on, so be it. As with Brexit, as with the Torys continually getting voted in, it seems to be a case of people going against the grain purely because they don't like being told what to do. They're all grown ups, they're all capable of making their own decisions.

Austria are bringing in compulsory vaccinations for all adults. New Zealand have bought in compulsory vaccinations for a lot of sectors (https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-response-planning/covid-19-mandatory-vaccinations). If it means medical professionals lose their jobs, its a damn shame. Really. But then I'd again question why on earth they'd make that decision not to be vaccinated in the first place.

From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders - "so be it."  I guess two years is a long time  ;)


I don't know about yourself, but I'm not involved in the NHS and are not an expert on the health services - therefore I have to go with what the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Midwifery, and the TUC are saying on this one.

« Last Edit: Today at 04:18:58 pm by Red-Soldier »
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68891 on: Today at 04:23:03 pm »
Case declines have pretty much stopped week on week now.

I presume growth in kids with the return to school starting to offset the declines elsewhere

Offline El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68892 on: Today at 04:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:16:18 pm
From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders - "so be it."  I guess two years is a long time  ;)

I don't know about yourself, but I'm not involved in the NHS and are not an expert on the health services - therefore I have to go with what the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Midwifery, and the TUC are saying on this one.

Pack in using that word, no-one thinks you're clever or witty with it and considering what forum you're on you full well know what it should be used for.

The thing is, none of those experts are actually saying that it shouldn't be compulsory, are they? They're all saying they're not ready for it. Which is fair, don't really have an opinion on how long it might sensibly take to ensure its rolled out properly. But essentially, I dont really need to be in the NHS, or RCN, or RCGP, or RCM, or TUC, to have an opinion on it thankfully. I wouldnt want any of my vulnerable friends or relatives being treated in a hospital by someone whos job it is to care for the ill and yet thought it appropriate to refuse to protect their patients against a disease which has wiped out nearly 6 million people.
Online Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68893 on: Today at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:16:18 pm
From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders

FFS you keep saying this but it's not binary - you aren't just one or the other.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68894 on: Today at 04:31:53 pm »
The proportion of unvaccinated NHS staff matches that of the general population.

What is concerning though is that staff with medical training would appear to believe the same Face book bullsshit as Joe Public.

It doesn't give you a great deal of faith in following their medical advice if they are so easily influenced.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68895 on: Today at 04:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:27:57 pm
FFS you keep saying this but it's not binary - you aren't just one or the other.

I am just mirroring other people's views from here.  No nuance, just binary - annoying isn't it!
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68896 on: Today at 04:37:22 pm »
What happens when an unvaccinated medical professional has to give medical advice to a patient about getting vaccinated? Having relatively young children myself, every appointment or checkup even before they are born the subject of vaccination comes up. Now assuming we all agree that vaccination (be it childhood or Covid) is the accepted as best medical practice, whats an unvaccinated medical professional going to advise whats in their patients best interest? As well as the usual leaflets they give with the benefits of vaccination are they going to give patients another one giving them BS reasons not to get vaccinated and tell them to take their pick? Put it another way, would you want one of those anti MMR nut jobs advising your family on childhood vaccination?
Online Elmo!

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68897 on: Today at 04:37:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:32:26 pm
I am just mirroring other people's views from here.  No nuance, just binary - annoying isn't it!

You're just making unnecessarily inflammatory responses (like your Yellow Star post earlier). Everyone else seems to be generally having a reasonable debate on it.
Online Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68898 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:16:18 pm
From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders - "so be it."  I guess two years is a long time  ;)

I don't know about yourself, but I'm not involved in the NHS and are not an expert on the health services - therefore I have to go with what the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Midwifery, and the TUC are saying on this one.


Could you quote me the articles pre-COVID where there were the same objections to vaccination requirements for Healthcare Professionals? I couldn't find any. I did find Staff Screening and Immunisation policies for various Healthcare Trusts.

One of them contained an appendix with the following guidance and good practice:

Extract from General Medical Council: Good Medical Practice: Domain 2 Safety
and Quality 2013

http://www.gmc-uk.org/guidance/good_medical_practice/your_health.asp

‘Protect patients and colleagues from any risk posed by your health’

28. If you know or suspect that you have a serious condition that you could pass on to
patients, or if your judgement or performance could be affected by a condition or its
treatment, you must consult a suitably qualified colleague. You must follow their advice
about any changes to your practice they consider necessary. You must not rely on your
own assessment of the risk to patients.

29. You should be immunised against common serious communicable diseases (unless
otherwise contraindicated).

30. You should be registered with a general practitioner outside your family.’

Extract from Nursing and Midwifery Council Guidance

https://www.nmc.org.uk/globalassets/sitedocuments/nmc-publications/nmc-code.pdf

‘19 Be aware of, and reduce as far as possible, any potential for harm associated with your
practice

To achieve this, you must:

19.4 Take all reasonable personal precautions necessary to avoid any potential health risks
to colleagues, people receiving care and the public.

Extract from Health Professional Council: Standards of conduct, performance and
ethics

http://www.hcpc-uk.org/assets/documents/10004EDFStandardsofconduct,performanceandethics.pdf

6 Manage risk

Identify and minimise risk

6.1 You must take all reasonable steps to reduce the risk of harm to service users, carers
and colleagues as far as possible

Extract from Public Health England: The national flu immunisation programme
2016/17 26th May 2016

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/529954/Annual_f
lu_letter_2016_2017.pdf

Healthcare workers
Healthcare worker vaccination is an essential part of the overall infection prevention and control
arrangements in any health and social care setting. Frontline health and social care workers also
have a duty of care to protect their patients and service users from infection.

Why didn't these 70,000 people object to their duty of care before COVID? It has fuck all to do with personal choice and everything to do with the politicisation of COVID and the conspiracy disinformation around COVID vaccine. I don't think most of them are 'unvaccinated scum' but arseholes like the one on GMB have created this problem.
Offline killer-heels

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68899 on: Today at 04:50:37 pm »
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.
Offline thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68900 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 03:59:56 pm
It probably will- but keeping it as policy until closer to implementation date may "nudge" some of the people who haven't been vaxxed but aren't covid denying loons into getting vaccinated
I expect they'll take it to the wire to see who blinks first.

Did anyone see the vox pop from Melton Mowbray yesterday?  They were canvassing opinion about Bozo and came across a nurse with her son that was visibly emotional because she wasn't vaccinated and would lose her job in April.  It would have been good to get a bit more from that particular person but they cut to a cafe owner that thought Bozo had been doing a great job (!) although maybe he should stand down.  BBC, eh?  ;)
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68901 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

Preventing you getting very sick should mean it's harmless to the baby Id hope. I'm entirely unqualified to give you any  medical advice however
 Just wanted to wish you good luck.
Online west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68902 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

First of all congratulations.

And I say this as a hypochondriac and parent but please, please, please dont use the internet for this kind of question. You tend not hear much about the 99% who havent had any complications but will hear about the 1% who have.

I say this with the upmost respect but contact a professional to save yourself more stress and worry.
Offline cormorant

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68903 on: Today at 05:04:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:23:03 pm
Case declines have pretty much stopped week on week now.

I presume growth in kids with the return to school starting to offset the declines elsewhere



Said pretty much the same on here yesterday. Even if we are both wrong, there definitely seems to be an uptick in cases.
Offline killer-heels

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68904 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:02:21 pm
First of all congratulations.

And I say this as a hypochondriac and parent but please, please, please dont use the internet for this kind of question. You tend not hear much about the 99% who havent had any complications but will hear about the 1% who have.

I say this with the upmost respect but contact a professional to save yourself more stress and worry.

Thanks and yes I havent googled anything, hence why I asked in here rather than searching for stuff myself.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68905 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.

Congratulations and good luck KH! Try not to stress and get well soon. Can you check with your midwife or doctor?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68906 on: Today at 05:21:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.
Congrats, no expert but I know Chris Whitty was advising pregnant women to get vaccinated. Best off speaking with your GP in the first instance
Online Joff

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68907 on: Today at 05:24:39 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:02:21 pm
First of all congratulations.

And I say this as a hypochondriac and parent but please, please, please dont use the internet for this kind of question. You tend not hear much about the 99% who havent had any complications but will hear about the 1% who have.

I say this with the upmost respect but contact a professional to save yourself more stress and worry.

Superb advice.

Anecdotal. My neice is preg with twins, had booster. Oh, and covid. She's fine and they are doing well. I know that's fuck all help, but it's just what I'm aware of.
Offline Lusty

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68908 on: Today at 05:33:35 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:50:37 pm
Does anyone know anything regarding COVID and third trimester pregnancy? Also about how the vaccine helps this?

I am 30 weeks pregnant and have now tested positive for COVID. I have had a shit load of miscarriages to say that I could have done without this shit is an understatement.
According to the NHS website there is no evidence of a link between covid and miscarriage. And the vaccine is strongly recommended in pregnancy now (it was not a few months ago when my friend was pregnant) so i assume there is some positive evidence there.

I'd imagine given your background that you're consultant led? Definitely a question for them, or your midwife if not.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68909 on: Today at 05:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:43:10 pm


We aren't talking about pre-Covid Alan, so please don't deflect away from what the industry is saying now.  I am sorry if it isn't what you or others think in here, but this is the current state of play!

The TUC, RCN, RCM and RCGP are all saying the same thing, currently.  You don't have to look very hard to find these quotes - they are probably easier to find than the links you posted.

Over 50 k NHS staff stand to lose their job in April - what kind of impact do you think that will have on health services and sick people?

This is coming from the industry itself............


Sajid Javid urged to delay mandatory jabs for NHS staff in England

Nursing and midwifery leaders say plan to start dismissing unvaccinated staff next month is self-sabotage

Quote
Nursing and midwifery leaders have urged Sajid Javid to delay the introduction of compulsory Covid jabs for NHS staff and said the controversial policy amounted to self-sabotage.

The plea from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Royal College of Midwives (RCM) comes as NHS trusts in England prepare to start sending out dismissal letters from 3 February to any member of staff who has not had their first dose of a vaccine by then.

They fear that the exodus of frontline personnel that mandatory vaccination is likely to trigger will make it even harder for NHS care providers to maintain normal care, given it would happen just as the service is grappling with record levels of staff sickness closely linked to the Omicron variant.

The governments own risk assessment of mandatory jabs published last November estimated that it could lead to the loss of 73,000 staff in a service that in England already has 93,000 vacancies. NHS bosses recently warned that that could make it unsafe and unviable to run entire units of hospitals, especially maternity units.

We are calling on the government to recognise this risk and delay a move, which by its own calculations looks set to backfire, said Pat Cullen, the RCNs general secretary and chief executive. To dismiss valued nursing staff during this crisis would be an act of self-sabotage.

Cullen advised ministers to extend the deadline for staff to have two doses of vaccine, which is currently 31 March, so that trusts have more time to continue their efforts to persuade the still-unvaccinated to get jabbed, which has helped boost the overall immunisation rate in the NHS.

Encouraging people to get vaccinated is the best way to boost vaccine take-up. Nursing staff, who are well-placed to understand peoples concerns and are highly trusted by them, have led the Covid-19 vaccination programme and have a key role to play in addressing any concerns people may have about being vaccinated.

Gill Walton, the chief executive of the RCM, warned Javid that his insistence on mandatory vaccination has opened a Pandoras box of unforeseen consequences.

She said: I appeal to the health secretary to reconsider his decision and to delay the implementation. Throughout the pandemic, maternity staff have fought to keep services open and to provide the best care to women and families. It has been unrelenting and so its no surprise that staff absence is currently at its highest in the pandemic so far.

Moving forward with mandatory vaccination could only see staffing levels fall further. The government has opened a Pandoras box of unforeseen consequences  but there is an opportunity now to close it. We are urging Sajid Javid to do just that, Walton added.

Levels of vaccination in the NHS are high and rising and we should be using discussion, persuasion and education to increase vaccination among NHS staff, not the hammer blow of mandating it.

Significantly, the NHS Confederation, which represents hospital trusts in England, made clear it believed that the policy is being introduced at undue haste and would deepen already major staffing problems.

NHS leaders support the requirement that staff who are in regular contact with patients be vaccinated against Covid-19, said Danny Mortimer, its deputy chief executive.

Both the risks and consequences of a mandatory approach were highlighted by leaders at the time of consultation, and they would have preferred to have had longer to meet these requirements.

As the deadline approaches some frontline staff will have to leave their present roles if they continue to decline to be vaccinated. This will reduce frontline NHS staff numbers even further and lead to more gaps in capacity at a time of intense pressure and patient demand, he added.

However, the Department of Health and Social Care defended the policy. A spokesperson said: NHS and care staff do amazing work and we are thankful to those who have chosen to get the vaccine.

Health and social care workers are responsible for looking after some of the most vulnerable people in society, many of whom are more likely to suffer serious health consequences if exposed to the virus.

This is about patient safety, and ensuring people in hospital or care have as much protection as possible. Vaccinations remain our best defence against Covid-19.


https://www.theguardian.com/society/2022/jan/12/sajid-javid-urged-to-delay-mandatory-jabs-for-nhs-staff-in-england
Online Alan_X

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68910 on: Today at 06:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:50:34 pm
We aren't talking about pre-Covid Alan, so please don't deflect away from what the industry is saying now.  I am sorry if it isn't what you or others think in here, but this is the current state of play!

It's not deflection. The COVID vaccine is a vaccine. What is different about this vaccine from all the other vaccines apart from the fact that it's been politicised and subject to ridiculous conspiracy theories?
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68911 on: Today at 06:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:11:03 pm
It's not deflection. The COVID vaccine is a vaccine. What is different about this vaccine from all the other vaccines apart from the fact that it's been politicised and subject to ridiculous conspiracy theories?

Exactly. Why are said NHS workers happy to receive one vaccine but not this one? What makes their decision making process different for this one?
