From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders - "so be it." I guess two years is a long time



I don't know about yourself, but I'm not involved in the NHS and are not an expert on the health services - therefore I have to go with what the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Midwifery, and the TUC are saying on this one.





Could you quote me the articles pre-COVID where there were the same objections to vaccination requirements for Healthcare Professionals? I couldn't find any. I did find Staff Screening and Immunisation policies for various Healthcare Trusts.One of them contained an appendix with the following guidance and good practice:28. If you know or suspect that you have a serious condition that you could pass on topatients, or if your judgement or performance could be affected by a condition or itstreatment, you must consult a suitably qualified colleague. You must follow their adviceabout any changes to your practice they consider necessary. You must not rely on yourown assessment of the risk to patients.29. You should be immunised against common serious communicable diseases (unlessotherwise contraindicated).30. You should be registered with a general practitioner outside your family.’‘19 Be aware of, and reduce as far as possible, any potential for harm associated with yourpracticeTo achieve this, you must:19.4 Take all reasonable personal precautions necessary to avoid any potential health risksto colleagues, people receiving care and the public.Identify and minimise risk6.1 You must take all reasonable steps to reduce the risk of harm to service users, carersand colleagues as far as possiblelu_letter_2016_2017.pdfHealthcare worker vaccination is an essential part of the overall infection prevention and controlarrangements in any health and social care setting. Frontline health and social care workers alsohave a duty of care to protect their patients and service users from infection.Why didn't these 70,000 people object to their duty of care before COVID? It has fuck all to do with personal choice and everything to do with the politicisation of COVID and the conspiracy disinformation around COVID vaccine. I don't think most of them are 'unvaccinated scum' but arseholes like the one on GMB have created this problem.