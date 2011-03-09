From frontline heroes to unvaccinated scum given their marching orders - "so be it." I guess two years is a long time
I don't know about yourself, but I'm not involved in the NHS and are not an expert on the health services - therefore I have to go with what the Royal College of Nursing, the Royal College of GPs, the Royal College of Midwifery, and the TUC are saying on this one.
Could you quote me the articles pre-COVID where there were the same objections to vaccination requirements for Healthcare Professionals? I couldn't find any. I did find Staff Screening and Immunisation policies for various Healthcare Trusts.
One of them contained an appendix with the following guidance and good practice:Extract from General Medical Council: Good Medical Practice: Domain 2 Safety
and Quality 2013http://www.gmc-uk.org/guidance/good_medical_practice/your_health.asp‘Protect patients and colleagues from any risk posed by your health’
28. If you know or suspect that you have a serious condition that you could pass on to
patients, or if your judgement or performance could be affected by a condition or its
treatment, you must consult a suitably qualified colleague. You must follow their advice
about any changes to your practice they consider necessary. You must not rely on your
own assessment of the risk to patients.
29. You should be immunised against common serious communicable diseases (unless
otherwise contraindicated).
30. You should be registered with a general practitioner outside your family.’Extract from Nursing and Midwifery Council Guidancehttps://www.nmc.org.uk/globalassets/sitedocuments/nmc-publications/nmc-code.pdf
‘19 Be aware of, and reduce as far as possible, any potential for harm associated with your
practice
To achieve this, you must:
19.4 Take all reasonable personal precautions necessary to avoid any potential health risks
to colleagues, people receiving care and the public.Extract from Health Professional Council: Standards of conduct, performance and
ethicshttp://www.hcpc-uk.org/assets/documents/10004EDFStandardsofconduct,performanceandethics.pdf6 Manage risk
Identify and minimise risk
6.1 You must take all reasonable steps to reduce the risk of harm to service users, carers
and colleagues as far as possibleExtract from Public Health England: The national flu immunisation programme
2016/17 26th May 2016https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/529954/Annual_f
lu_letter_2016_2017.pdfHealthcare workers
Healthcare worker vaccination is an essential part of the overall infection prevention and control
arrangements in any health and social care setting. Frontline health and social care workers also
have a duty of care to protect their patients and service users from infection.
Why didn't these 70,000 people object to their duty of care before COVID? It has fuck all to do with personal choice and everything to do with the politicisation of COVID and the conspiracy disinformation around COVID vaccine. I don't think most of them are 'unvaccinated scum' but arseholes like the one on GMB have created this problem.