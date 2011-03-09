« previous next »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:15:13 am
More specific? Medical professional as in doctors, nurses etc. There was a doctor on GMB earlier saying if the vaccine becomes mandatory he will walk away from his profession and he’s been told the same by some of his colleagues.

He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.

Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:56:27 am
Why are some of these medical professionals against taking the vaccine then? (Not including the medically exempt etc).

Theres a million people working for the NHS, your going to get some people who have a different opinion within a group that size.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:53 am
He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.

Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.

Oh is he? Ive no idea who he is but he did seem to be an oddball. Id ask for a different doctor if any of these cranks tried to look after me to be honest.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:56:27 am
Why are some of these medical professionals against taking the vaccine then? (Not including the medically exempt etc).

Because there are idiots in every profession.



Why didn't he "walk away from his profession" when he had to have his mandatory hepatitis jab?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:25:46 am
Oh is he? Ive no idea who he is but he did seem to be an oddball. Id ask for a different doctor if any of these cranks tried to look after me to be honest.

Yeah, hes a fucking crank. Would be no loss if he fucks off
So if you test positive using an LFT, what is the recommended course of action? Do you book a PCR as well as isolate?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:15:13 am
More specific? Medical professional as in doctors, nurses etc. There was a doctor on GMB earlier saying if the vaccine becomes mandatory he will walk away from his profession and hes been told the same by some of his colleagues.
Thanks for clearing that up. Thought you might have been referring to say a health care assistant who wouldn't necessarily have a lot of medical training.
I'm very pro vaccine, but I'm hesitant about making it mandatory. Making it mandatory can have unwanted side effects about the perception of medicine in general.  For sure, imprison those that spread dangerous and antivax nonsense, and restrict the freedoms of those that will put all of at risk by refusing the vaccine. But I don't want us to force it on anyone.  (Not quite sure how we 'force' anything. Imprisonment I guess is the nearest we can get for the refusniks)
Yes 1.4m employees in the NHS, currently saying I think 75k unvaxxed, lets not talk up this massive proportion of NHS staff who are unwilling to be vaccinated.

You get the odd attention seeker wheeled out for the media from time to time, GBNews have a particularly unpleasant twat who seems to spend his whole time tweeting real idiot level anti-vax anti-restriction shite.

In most cases self-publicists who think they can line their pockets better being a sceptic, no doubt the GMB anaesthetist, will be retreating to his private practice http://www.thebreathlessnessclinic.com/ which will suddenly be much more popular with the crank populace.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:20 am
So if you test positive using an LFT, what is the recommended course of action? Do you book a PCR as well as isolate?

guidance is that you dont need a PCR, isolate for 5 days then 2 negative LFT's on days 5/6 or 6/7 then back on with your life.

As i understand it, anyway......it could be wrong......
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:15:13 am
More specific? Medical professional as in doctors, nurses etc. There was a doctor on GMB earlier saying if the vaccine becomes mandatory he will walk away from his profession and hes been told the same by some of his colleagues.

I think the word 'some' in your question is the answer. In the same way you can find 'some' scientists that deny global warning, and some doctors and nurses who believe in homeopathy.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:53 am
He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.

Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.

and replace them with who exactly? we have a massive backlog of treatments across the NHS. getting rid of staff is going to exacerbate that.

i agree morally these people should be expected to take the vaccine but it's pretty harmful to just be cutting them all off. ultimately vaccinated or not, they can still transmit Covid.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:45:33 am
and replace them with who exactly? we have a massive backlog of treatments across the NHS. getting rid of staff is going to exacerbate that.

i agree morally these people should be expected to take the vaccine but it's pretty harmful to just be cutting them all off.

Could be pretty harmful to already ill and vulnerable patients if these unvaxxed docs bring in the virus. Patients catching it whilst in hospital is a massive issue as it is.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:53 am
He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.

Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.

He's an anaethisist who knows fuck all about epidemiology. He comes across as a snake oil salesman fleecing the gullible by charging £500 for his 'sleep clinic' and similar holistic, natural medicine shite.

The intensive care doctor who told Health Secretary Sajid Javid he refuses to have the Covid vaccine because he has acquired natural immunity through infection has been charging private patients £500 an hour at his Breathlessness Clinic on Harley Street.

Dr Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at Kings College Hospital (KCH) in London, has been a director at the clinic for almost four years while working in the NHS. His personal website says he adopts a health medicine approach which is research based and takes a deep dive into your physiology to create an individually tailored program that is complimentary to other practices of medicine.

Dr James also offers a sleep school and a human performance programme for getting yourself on to a positive trajectory, more powerful, more centred, more connected, to help you achieve what you want, in the way that you want , among other holistic approaches to health and wellbeing. Consultations costs between £300 and £500 each.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:17:53 am
He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.

Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.

Yep.  The NHS is perfectly primed to lose 50k staff!
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:57:47 am
Yep.  The NHS is perfectly primed to lose 50k staff!

Not sure where these 50k people are going to go to be employed if they decide they won't be vaccinated - not like the private medical industry is looking for that many.
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:07:36 am

You get the odd attention seeker wheeled out for the media from time to time, GBNews have a particularly unpleasant twat who seems to spend his whole time tweeting real idiot level anti-vax anti-restriction shite.

.

Is he wheeled out before or after the National Anthem? :D
From heroes to unvaccinated scum........... ;)
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:04:50 am
Thanks for clearing that up. Thought you might have been referring to say a health care assistant who wouldn't necessarily have a lot of medical training.
I'm very pro vaccine, but I'm hesitant about making it mandatory. Making it mandatory can have unwanted side effects about the perception of medicine in general.  For sure, imprison those that spread dangerous and antivax nonsense, and restrict the freedoms of those that will put all of at risk by refusing the vaccine. But I don't want us to force it on anyone.  (Not quite sure how we 'force' anything. Imprisonment I guess is the nearest we can get for the refusniks)

Sorry mate I should have been clearer, the discussion was about making the vaccine mandatory for NHS staff, not everybody.
A photo of Simon Hughes whilst writing the latest article on testgate.





