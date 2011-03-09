He is that nutter doctor that cornered Javid and he seems to be into the media game and being the face of the mad people.



Will be great to see him sacked. The rest of his colleagues who believe the same can fuck off as well.



He's an anaethisist who knows fuck all about epidemiology. He comes across as a snake oil salesman fleecing the gullible by charging £500 for his 'sleep clinic' and similar holistic, natural medicine shite.The intensive care doctor who told Health Secretary Sajid Javid he refuses to have the Covid vaccine because he has acquired natural immunity through infection has been charging private patients £500 an hour at his Breathlessness Clinic on Harley Street.Dr Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at Kings College Hospital (KCH) in London, has been a director at the clinic for almost four years while working in the NHS. His personal website says he adopts a health medicine approach which is research based and takes a deep dive into your physiology to create an individually tailored program that is complimentary to other practices of medicine.Dr James also offers a sleep school and a human performance programme for getting yourself on to a positive trajectory, more powerful, more centred, more connected, to help you achieve what you want, in the way that you want , among other holistic approaches to health and wellbeing. Consultations costs between £300 and £500 each.