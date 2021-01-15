« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68800 on: Today at 01:51:55 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:35:49 pm
You could make the same argument about the treatments and investigations that, eventually, came out of the AIDS epidemic.

Probably, but I think this is bigger. A lot of money has gone into research, money that previously wasn't available. Our understanding of the immune system has made a massive jump.

BioNtech, before developing the Pfizer vaccine, were working on cancer vaccines. Now that the actual mass production of an mRNA vaccine is proven, there is technology available to accelerate the development of these.

I also hope that research into long covid will lead to discoveries about autoimmune diseases, and potential treatment methods.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68801 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:51:55 pm
Probably, but I think this is bigger. A lot of money has gone into research, money that previously wasn't available. Our understanding of the immune system has made a massive jump.

BioNtech, before developing the Pfizer vaccine, were working on cancer vaccines. Now that the actual mass production of an mRNA vaccine is proven, there is technology available to accelerate the development of these.

I also hope that research into long covid will lead to discoveries about autoimmune diseases, and potential treatment methods.


They've been working on mRNA vaccines for the past decade - Covid provided the perfect opportunity to get it to market, it wasn't the driver.  The timing was impeccable, so to speak.
redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68802 on: Today at 02:16:57 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:10:35 pm

They've been working on mRNA vaccines for the past decade - Covid provided the perfect opportunity to get it to market, it wasn't the driver.  The timing was impeccable, so to speak.


Yes, thats what I mean. The mRNA technology was there, but no vaccine using it had passed all trials or been produced in a mass scale. That won't be a problem now, the technology is proven. Obviously, any other new vaccines would still have to go through trials and pass safety checks, but there won't be any issues about producing them as modiefied RNA ones.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68803 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm
Czech singer dies after deliberately catching Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60050996
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68804 on: Today at 02:36:02 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:16:57 pm
Yes, thats what I mean. The mRNA technology was there, but no vaccine using it had passed all trials or been produced in a mass scale. That won't be a problem now, the technology is proven. Obviously, any other new vaccines would still have to go through trials and pass safety checks, but there won't be any issues about producing them as modiefied RNA ones.

was watching that Eternals film the other day and was reminded of the saying that with wars humanity made significant advancements - Covid has done the same, although I hope we keep up the pace and investment.
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68805 on: Today at 03:27:32 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:26:17 pm
Czech singer dies after deliberately catching Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60050996

what an utterly stupid, selfish woman
Lee0-3Liv

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68806 on: Today at 03:45:48 pm
Mother in law got a call today about getting her 2nd booster next week.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68807 on: Today at 03:53:47 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:36:02 pm
was watching that Eternals film the other day and was reminded of the saying that with wars humanity made significant advancements - Covid has done the same, although I hope we keep up the pace and investment.

WWII certainly gave a boost to the scale development of penicillin, as well as the atom bomb.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68808 on: Today at 04:14:17 pm
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me
Hedley Lamarr

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68809 on: Today at 04:17:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:14:17 pm
108k cases today, up another 14k on yesterday and 33k over the last 3 days but were ending restrictions seems a bit premature to me

21k down on last Wednesday.  Agree that its premature though.
