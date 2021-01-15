You could make the same argument about the treatments and investigations that, eventually, came out of the AIDS epidemic.
Probably, but I think this is bigger. A lot of money has gone into research, money that previously wasn't available. Our understanding of the immune system has made a massive jump.
BioNtech, before developing the Pfizer vaccine, were working on cancer vaccines. Now that the actual mass production of an mRNA vaccine is proven, there is technology available to accelerate the development of these.
I also hope that research into long covid will lead to discoveries about autoimmune diseases, and potential treatment methods.