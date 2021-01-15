

They've been working on mRNA vaccines for the past decade - Covid provided the perfect opportunity to get it to market, it wasn't the driver. The timing was impeccable, so to speak.





Yes, thats what I mean. The mRNA technology was there, but no vaccine using it had passed all trials or been produced in a mass scale. That won't be a problem now, the technology is proven. Obviously, any other new vaccines would still have to go through trials and pass safety checks, but there won't be any issues about producing them as modiefied RNA ones.