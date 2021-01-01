« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

afc turkish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68720 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:58:48 pm
Think you're agreeing with El Lobo not me.

Think you're missing the joint mockery...
Andy @ Allerton!

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68721 on: Today at 05:36:39 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:42:16 pm
Disgusting



Yep jail would be a better deterrant for those not getting vaccinated
Joff

  Nah.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68722 on: Today at 05:45:45 pm
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 06:39:12 pm
My daughter has caught it now, outbreak in her class.

My wife and son caught it 3 months ago.
I've managed not to catch it, there has been no distancing in the house, and there won't be any.
Hopefully I manage to swerve it again, but this time it's prob omicron. Daily testing ahoy.
24 hrs later, a lot of sleep in the day, not much at night, she seems to be over the symptoms, bar a puke up of water as she necked half a pint of water in the morning as she was hot.

A day sat in front of the tv watching the simpsons has worked wonders
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68723 on: Today at 06:06:44 pm
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Joff

  Nah.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68724 on: Today at 06:28:06 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:44 pm
Not much Dr nick can't cure.
Hi everybody!
carling

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68725 on: Today at 06:54:07 pm
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 04:40:38 am
I'm struggling a bit to understand how we don't end up with wave after wave of Omicron, even without a new variant.  Given that this one clearly evades protection from infection (I know it doesn't evade protection from hospitalization/severe illness), aren't we really just going to keep having these waves as soon as our collective immunity against infection wanes a bit (which seems like it happens in c. 6months)?  So is the enduring state of things that we have these waves, millions of us get infected and miss a few days of work/life, and a small section suffer severe illness/death?  I guess I'm just struggling to understand what results in an enduring level of immunity that results in consistently low case levels, as opposed to the cycle I mentioned above.

It's all conjecture anyway, but I'm struggling a bit with what the enduring model is going to be.

As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.
Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68726 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:43:43 pm
Agreed, fines should be double those.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:36:39 pm
Yep jail would be a better deterrant for those not getting vaccinated

Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............
John Higgins

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68727 on: Today at 07:15:45 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

It depends on further mutations. An vaccine targeting the spike protein of Omicron will be way more effective at preventing transmission than the current gen 1 vaccines which were designed to repel the spike protein of the wild type virus as well as all the other good stuff they do. I think everyone will be asked to get further boosters at some point.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68728 on: Today at 07:20:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

Well said Red Soldier, was the point I wanted to make
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68729 on: Today at 07:20:04 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:54:07 pm
As I understand it each time you get vaccinated (or infected) it's like going to the gym.  Going once is great and everything, but after a few workouts you are much stronger and the benefits are for life!

Chatting to a scientist who I see in my office building who manages to explain things in a way even I understand, and he's quite confident the next vaccines put out around spring will be even more effective and we'll be in a much better place next winter.  Hoping by then it will only be necessary for boosters for the elderly and vulnerable.

Chris Smith, the Naked Scientist and virologist, was saying on BBC that work is under way on the Mark II vaccines. He said that there is evidence that some people have acquired immunity through their white blood cells as a result of prior infection from other Coronaviruses. The theory is that this immunity targets part of the virus that is common to all Coronaviruses so any vaccine based in this should be effective against all Coronaviruses.

If the theory turns into practice could be a game changer.
El Lobo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68730 on: Today at 07:23:15 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

Yeah yellow stars and 200 fines like Sudden Death Draft Loser has proposed
TheKid.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68731 on: Today at 07:35:23 pm
Jesus fucking Christ. Comparing people who wont get a covid jab to Jess during the holocaust?
CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68732 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:11:21 pm
Perhaps they should be issued yellow stars............

A genuinely fucking ridiculous comparison. You should really be ashamed of yourself for that.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68733 on: Today at 07:49:30 pm
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.
CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68734 on: Today at 07:51:28 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:49:30 pm
What's happened to the vaccination booster campaign ? They've dropped of a cliff lately, from pretty near a million a day before Christmas to barely 100k now.

What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68735 on: Today at 07:55:02 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:51:28 pm
What's the rule for time between having recovered from COVID and having the booster? Could be a case of a lot of people catching it before they had a chance to get the booster and now have to wait to receive it.
Ah, yes - good point Craig. Let's hope they still go for the booster and don't just forget about it.
CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68736 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:55:02 pm
Ah, yes - good point Craig.

A lot might decide to hold off having it too, thinking they have added protection from just recovering and then maybe receiving it a few months down the line to boost themselves as that protection drops.
