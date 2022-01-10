When I tested positive last month, it was 10:30pm and the isolation was cut mid way through for negative tests on day 6 & 7. I tested at midday on day 5, which was the first time I felt anywhere near better & it was positive, so held off testing on day 6 until 3:30pm when I tested negative, I did likewise at 3pm on day 7 & came out of isolation the next day.
I had every symptom. A temperature all over my body except my feet which were freezing cold. I barely slept for 3 days, I lost my sense of smell during that period & anything I ate with sauce tasted like ash throughout. I also had a mild cough throughout although it was continuous.
Whats crucial now the isolation period has been cut again is the availability of free tests. If capacity as Javid says is being trebled to 300 million & demand for tests are up by 60%. Youd expect in the near future that these will freely available, which doesnt appear to be the case at present.