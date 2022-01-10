When I tested positive last month, it was 10:30pm and the isolation was cut mid way through for negative tests on day 6 & 7. I tested at midday on day 5, which was the first time I felt anywhere near better & it was positive, so held off testing on day 6 until 3:30pm when I tested negative, I did likewise at 3pm on day 7 & came out of isolation the next day.



I had every symptom. A temperature all over my body except my feet which were freezing cold. I barely slept for 3 days, I lost my sense of smell during that period & anything I ate with sauce tasted like ash throughout. I also had a mild cough throughout although it was continuous.



Whats crucial now the isolation period has been cut again is the availability of free tests. If capacity as Javid says is being trebled to 300 million & demand for tests are up by 60%. Youd expect in the near future that these will freely available, which doesnt appear to be the case at present.

