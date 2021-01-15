« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now
excellent
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
Quote from: ShatnersBassoon on Yesterday at 07:20:53 pm
looks like theyre gonna make anti-vaxxers pay for healthcare in quebec now (theres something akin to the NHS)

pretty close to making it mandatory now

They're adding a surcharge tax. Not sure how it would be applied, but the anti-vaxxers are gloriously losing their minds, bleating on about how they are being punished, while smokers and drinkers aren't (they're either idiots or conveniently leaving out the fact smokers and drinkers already pay additional taxes rolled into the purchase price towards their health care costs)

Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:39:45 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:26:50 pm
excellent

Is it though?

We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.

 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:43:42 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 04:38:53 pm
Think the Dr was pretty reckless and even if he genuinely felt like that, doing on National TV was irresponsible


Covid: Fact-checking the doctor who challenged the health secretary.

A video clip of an unvaccinated doctor challenging the health secretary over the government's plan to make NHS staff have a Covid jab - or risk losing their job - has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/59929638

Doctors get far too much credit just because they are a doctor. Lets call it what it is, the guy is a utter c*nt and hopefully he fucks off from the NHS. We dont want people like him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Interesting figures from the Netherlands, around 13% of infections now are reinfections, that is, of people who had covid before.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:48:34 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:38:24 pm
They're adding a surcharge tax. Not sure how it would be applied, but the anti-vaxxers are gloriously losing their minds, bleating on about how they are being punished, while smokers and drinkers aren't (they're either idiots or conveniently leaving out the fact smokers and drinkers already pay additional taxes rolled into the purchase price towards their health care costs)

Quebec also recently required proof of vaccination to purchase alcohol and cannabis that resulted in a strong uptake in first doses.

well for the SAQ (harder drinks). you can still get wine and beer in a depanneur or supermarket

but right now we cant do anything. restaurants, etc are all closed and theres a curfew. whilst the ICU are overwhelmingly filling up with unvaccinated
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:39:45 pm
Is it though?

We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.

 
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea

you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.
Yesterday at 09:26:57 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.

Not sure how you can say its a failure of government that some people still havent got vaccinated. If anything, Id actually call it a success considering initially it was only expected 70% odd would get vaccinated.

What more did you think they could have done? Other then start legislation against social media companies who allow BS to be shared (which is pretty complicated Id imagine as where do you draw the line) im really not sure what else they could have done? At some point the dickheads who dont get vaccinated need to take some responsibility for their actions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:21:11 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 02:13:55 pm
I think less deadly variants also have the advantage of not being fought as much - we actively try to stop things spread, and probably with more effort, the more deadly they are.

I understand the thing you're saying, but I think its more complex. Covid for example is infectious first, and then causes damage. By the time someone dies, the virus has already spread. So just being a less deadly variant isn't an evolutionary advantage in this case.

However, my main point was that the hope the virus will get milder over time is not quite right.
But if the host survives, and the virus can live on , it can infect more people?

Does anyone remember that game of life where you had to design a 'blob' made up of squares and it would replicate\mutate and you'd have to see how long it lasts.
I'd bet good money Andy knows it .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:18:16 pm
you can't just club them all together. it's ultimately a failure of government (and social media companies) that more than a small handful of people seem to either believe in blatant misinformation or due to histories of medical inequity and distrust.

don't give any treatment to anyone who actively shares misinformation though. they can fuck off.
of course you can, exemptions for those with genuine proven medical reasons, the rest - fuck em
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:15:26 pm
Christopher Hope at the Torygraph saying there is even more parties and events that were held at the top of government and its details to come out tomorrow and over the next few days including videos as well and believes its an orchestrated drip feed of shite for Bozo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:18:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?


My first two were Oxford, my booster was Moderna.

I think the booster is a different type from the first two whereas as the 3rd jab given to the vulnerable (who'll also have a later booster) is a mystery to me but I'm sure one of our much more knowlegable posters can explain it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?

Like So Howard Phillips said, the booster dose had to be either the pfizer or moderna dose.

In the case of pfizer, the booster dose was exactly the same as what was given for a first and second dose of pfizer.

For moderna, the booster dose was half the dose as was given for the first and second moderna jabs.

Evidence had found that half doses as a booster induced effective results, so a full dose was not necessary.

This also had the added benefit of spreading supply further (although this did not factor into the decision, which was based on effectiveness evidence only). 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:36:22 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:07:23 pm
Is a booster the same as a first or second dose?
If so why don't we just call it a third dose?

Moderna booster is a different dose to the original two vaccines and has been used for loads of boosters. I agree more broadly though, clear that this should be. 3 dose schedule. Language is important especially as it looks like annual boosters are likely going to be needed moving forward.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:56:23 am
For those who had the Pfizer booster, did you have any side effects compared to the first two?

I had zero side effects for the first two, so just wondering if I should expect the same.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:25:43 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:56:23 am
For those who had the Pfizer booster, did you have any side effects compared to the first two?

I had zero side effects for the first two, so just wondering if I should expect the same.

I was fine, a brief pain in the arm thats all. Apart from one moment of getting flushes I was fine. Because I had recently had Covid the nurse recommended taking paracetamol immediately, which I did.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:45:12 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:56:23 am
For those who had the Pfizer booster, did you have any side effects compared to the first two?

I had zero side effects for the first two, so just wondering if I should expect the same.

Aren't people being advised to mix up if available?

I'm double-Pfizer and looking at either Moderna (MRNA) or AZ for my booster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:19:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:45:12 am
Aren't people being advised to mix up if available?

I'm double-Pfizer and looking at either Moderna (MRNA) or AZ for my booster.
We get what we're given, I don't know anyone who's been given a choice.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:29:30 am
That mad doctor is now on GMB spreading his bile.

Can i be the one to issue this c*nt with his P45?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:39:21 am
In other news, Cressida Dick helping her Tory mates again.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:50:33 am
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:39:45 pm
Is it though?

We're going down a very dangerous road here by creating two tier society.

 
Is it more dangerous than having wilfully unvaxxed idiots clogging up the hospitals, putting lives at risk by causing operations to be cancelled?

Two tier societys ARE dangerous. But when the tiers are defined by the selfish and the unselfish and the selfish are causing risks for everyone else, then I can get on board with more extreme measures such as this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:51:20 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:14:07 pm
if they can't be bothered to have an injection that could not only stop them requiring hospital treatment but also adding to the numbers of people in hospital due to the fact their selfishness may have led to other people getting infected then yes I think it's an excellent idea
Agreed.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:56:12 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:30 am
That mad doctor is now on GMB spreading his bile.

Can i be the one to issue this c*nt with his P45?

He does have a point if he has already been infected multiple times, which if he works in ITU is more than possible.
He probably has more antibodies than someone vaxed.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:08:51 am
So now you dont need a confirmatory PCR test if you record a positive LFT result, you just have to isolate for at least seven days following the positive.

Employers are going to need to be savvy with checking the images of positive tests on google otherwise this ongoing workforce issue is going to get even worse.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:13:17 am
Its strange theres been no Tory ministers doing the media rounds this morning in the midst of a pandemic.
