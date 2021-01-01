« previous next »
Started to feel like I've got a sore throat this morning. Lat flow was negative, but seen a lot of people are testing negative if they have symptoms so want to get a PCR. The government website now appears to say you should only get a PCR is you have high temp, cough or no taste/smell. Yet the omicron symptoms say about having a sore throat. So confused if I am eligible for a PCR now? Also looks like the PCR will be posted to you, are the walk in centres not active anymore, or can I just turn up without booking for them now?

Absolutely nothing wrong with lying about symptoms to get a pcr if you think it's possible you have covid.
With the Omicron, symptoms are different to the delta and also with a lower degree and higher latency.

With delta, it was 3 days, with the omicron its 5 days. Thats when the PCR is at its max efficiency in detecting the virus.

If I were you, I would wait for a couple of days. In the meantime, drink lots of warm-to-hot water. If its a sore throat, it should go away.

If its the damn virus, it wouldnt and other symptoms (headache, body fatigue, sleepiness, running nose and possibly fever) might comp up. Hopefully if doesnt though.
That's exactly how my wife started out, I just had a cold Just put that you are an essential worker (driver) and you have symptoms and book the PCR. I tested negative on the LFT and positive PCR the next day. Missus and son both positive LFTs and PCRs
Cheers everyone, just managed to get through with 119 and for walk in centres you don't need to book appointments anymore so will go now
Michael Fabricant claiming the people invited to Downing Street party were working incredibly hard on the vaccine program. In May 2020.
someone who probably thinks BoZo isn't right wing enough, so that's something to look forward to.
If that's the case imagine the piss up the people actually developing the Oxford vaccine had!

Fabric ant interview being repeated and he's talking utter shite.

By the way is that a badly fitting gopher on his head?
Laura K's take includes mentioning "a scoop for our colleagues at ITV,"

Like she didn't know! Probably been to a few herself.

I'm sure the BBC could have had a similar scoop if it was properly impartial and not the Johnson mouth(ring)piece its become under her as political editor.
Funnily enough my mum saw it the other way round, that people were probably given positive results initially because they didnt cough up the bribes!
BYO garden party: Boris, the cheap b*st*rd, didn't even crank up the barbie...
I've got this picture in my head of dozens of Civil Servants flooding out of Downing Street and rushing to the nearest spare to buy bottles of cheap Aussie wine. And some Doritos.
Ah wasn't sure of sample size. Just caught the end of it on a news report yesterday.
Interesting bit on the evolution of omicron. It hasnt evolved from Alpha or delta, but from the original wild type.  Which makes it a bit different to flus and colds.
If this is true then that makes the situation even worse, they should have been keeping themselves safe so they could carry on in the fight to produce a vaccine.
Just heard on the radio that a Water Company has gone down the same path as IKEA and now unvaccinated staff off with Covid will only get SSP. I assume then that every absence will not be believed unless you provide a negative PCR test email from the NHS?
Going to be very interesting to see how these companies handle this from a legal standpoint. It would imply that employees would have to disclose their vaccine status to their employers (either through HR or Occupational health) in order to access sick pay. Or there is an assumption that if you are seriously sick then you must not have been vaccinated 'as only those that are unvaccinated are now getting seriously sick' which would be very dangerous ground to assume.

There will be union reps up and down the country waiting to challenge this. Especially when its not in employment contracts (which apart from NHS, care/healthcare facilities probably wont be).

Thats not to say it shouldn't be brought in. It just sets a very dangerous precedent for private sector workers.
Obviously I dont want to jinx anything, but as someone who likes to appreciate small bits of progress, does anyone else feel we are out of the lockdown era of the pandemic?

I know the last one was nearly a year ago, but you never knew what would happen in the winter, and some thought January was a potential lockdown.

I think for two reasons

1. The Downing Street party leaks have intentionally happened around the time of Winter when a new variant could be released (in this Omicron), to prevent a lockdown. Which would make it hard to implement.

But the next point is the more interesting one

2. From what I have read, viruses get weaker over time, so I highly doubt there will be another infectious variant that could evade vaccines.

Obviously in life, never say never. But apart from future mask mandates, and smaller social curbs, I think lockdowns are now our past.

In fact, I would say the next lockdown will be in the next pandemic decades from now. But even then, medical advancements could be way progressed by then. We could even have cures for cancer (I really really hope so) by then.


I dont know if its the new year optimism, but I just have this confidence that lockdowns could well be our past. Just a small way of being optimistic.  Its the little things.

 I really hope this post ages well.
I dont know why this weirdo felt the need to say anything. Hes just pissed everyone off. Regardless of whether they were all working in the same offices, it was still against the rules. Working hard on everyones behalf is a stupid thing to say too. Let them play by their own rules because theyre doing their job?
Not sure where you have read that, because I don't think that is true. What happens is that the population builds up immunity, not that the virus gets weaker. A new mutation can reset the clock with regards to immunity. (However there are now a few hints that cross-immunity from other coronaviruses exisits).



Agree with you overall point though, can't see another lockdown happening.
Oooh. Just managed to place an order for lft online.
Agree with you overall point though, can't see another lockdown happening.

I think it's true that there will be evolutionary pressure that leads to a lot of viruses becoming less deadly over time as they mutate, as it is in it's interest to not be too deadly as people who die too quickly don't pass it on as much. This means a variant that is less deadly is likely to spread to more people and become the dominant strain. It doesn't mean it happens all the time though.
A lot of companies now don't pay sick pay, its all SSP, my brother doesn't get it, my wife didn't at her last job, I got changed from full sick pay to the first 3 days unpaid a few years ago, so I assume they can just bin it off and then say its at the companies discretion to pay sick pay.

I remember refusing to sign an amended contract of employment years ago and I think in the end they just changed it anyway.
