Obviously I dont want to jinx anything, but as someone who likes to appreciate small bits of progress, does anyone else feel we are out of the lockdown era of the pandemic?



I know the last one was nearly a year ago, but you never knew what would happen in the winter, and some thought January was a potential lockdown.



I think for two reasons



1. The Downing Street party leaks have intentionally happened around the time of Winter when a new variant could be released (in this Omicron), to prevent a lockdown. Which would make it hard to implement.



But the next point is the more interesting one



2. From what I have read, viruses get weaker over time, so I highly doubt there will be another infectious variant that could evade vaccines.



Obviously in life, never say never. But apart from future mask mandates, and smaller social curbs, I think lockdowns are now our past.



In fact, I would say the next lockdown will be in the next pandemic decades from now. But even then, medical advancements could be way progressed by then. We could even have cures for cancer (I really really hope so) by then.





I dont know if its the new year optimism, but I just have this confidence that lockdowns could well be our past. Just a small way of being optimistic. Its the little things.



I really hope this post ages well.