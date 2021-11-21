It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?
As strange as this may sound to you, I'm not going to stop seeing my unvaccinated friends, just because they are unvaccinated.
Just lock 'em all up. Lock them up. Give them no room to socialise, split them up from their families, take them out of their jobs. Just lock them up and the rest of us can all go about our business then in the modern world. It won't be bleak in the slightest
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?
Depends on the reasons for them being unvaccinated IMO. Sure some have valid reasons, however do I want to mix with some fucking idiot anti-vaxxer? Nah.
I've got to believe these are joke/wind up posts. Though not so sure.
Novak Djokovic on the bus back to the plane?
If one of my friends was an anti-vaxxer for any other reason than a health related issue then there is clearly a massive difference between me and them.Thankfully I'm quite good at selecting my friends and none of them are fucking idiotic enough to be an anti-vaxxer.
There should be a two tier society that we are a part of them absolutely cut out of it. I dont care if its my mum, they need excluding from the stuff we are allowed to do.Genuinely cannot believe the amount of people also against mandatory vaccinations, including the shit bag Labour politicians as well.
Genuinely cannot believe the amount of people also against mandatory vaccinations, including the shit bag Labour politicians as well.
The time spent isolating can be reduced because you start the clock on symptoms\ LFT , not PCR result?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]