Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2519923 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68200 on: Today at 05:39:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:03 pm
It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?

It's not mixing with them that's the problem. You can still catch Omicron from a triple vaxxed person.

The problem is that their 'freedom of choice' and selfish view of 'personal responsibility' is filling hospital wards and ICUs, thus preventing those who have taken all reasonable precautions to avoid illness from having medical treatment.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68201 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:38:08 pm
As strange as this may sound to you, I'm not going to stop seeing my unvaccinated friends, just because they are unvaccinated.

Depends on the reasons for them being unvaccinated IMO. Sure some have valid reasons, however do I want to mix with some fucking idiot anti-vaxxer? Nah.
Offline west_london_red

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68202 on: Today at 05:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:11:10 pm
Just lock 'em all up. Lock them up. Give them no room to socialise, split them up from their families, take them out of their jobs. Just lock them up and the rest of us can all go about our business then in the modern world. It won't be bleak in the slightest



Novak Djokovic on the bus back to the plane? :D
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68203 on: Today at 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:11:10 pm
Just lock 'em all up. Lock them up. Give them no room to socialise, split them up from their families, take them out of their jobs. Just lock them up and the rest of us can all go about our business then in the modern world. It won't be bleak in the slightest



Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:03 pm
It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:39:54 pm
Depends on the reasons for them being unvaccinated IMO. Sure some have valid reasons, however do I want to mix with some fucking idiot anti-vaxxer? Nah.

I've got to believe these are joke/wind up posts.

Though not so sure.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68204 on: Today at 05:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:38:08 pm
As strange as this may sound to you, I'm not going to stop seeing my unvaccinated friends, just because they are unvaccinated.

Good for you.

I'd be the same, but to the best of my knowledge they're all vaccinated.
Online CraigDS

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68205 on: Today at 05:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:43:43 pm
I've got to believe these are joke/wind up posts.

Though not so sure.

If one of my friends was an anti-vaxxer for any other reason than a health related issue then there is clearly a massive difference between me and them.

Thankfully I'm quite good at selecting my friends and none of them are fucking idiotic enough to be an anti-vaxxer.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68206 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:41:44 pm
Novak Djokovic on the bus back to the plane? :D
;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68207 on: Today at 06:09:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:56:37 pm
If one of my friends was an anti-vaxxer for any other reason than a health related issue then there is clearly a massive difference between me and them.

Thankfully I'm quite good at selecting my friends and none of them are fucking idiotic enough to be an anti-vaxxer.

All my friends and close family are vaccinated.

Two aquaintances who aren't vaccinated supported Brexit. A correlation?
Online reddebs

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68208 on: Today at 06:14:33 pm »
It's just a free for all now.

Make your own minds up, go about your normal business, live your life as you want to and take your chances that you'll survive without long term health issues.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68209 on: Today at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:41:44 pm
Novak Djokovic on the bus back to the plane? :D
He wishes! On the bus to the 'immigrant detention centre' more like.

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68210 on: Today at 06:19:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:16:03 pm
It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?
Who wants to mix with the vaccinated given they can still get infected and spread it? I just don't socialise at all. I view everyone with suspicion and everybody's a c*nt. Even family. Infact famly are the biggets c*nts. The sooner everyone gets down to eating each other alive the better. I'll view it all from behind me curtain, terrified.
Online Spezialo

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68211 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:24:56 pm
There should be a two tier society that we are a part of them absolutely cut out of it. I dont care if its my mum, they need excluding from the stuff we are allowed to do.

Genuinely cannot believe the amount of people also against mandatory vaccinations, including the shit bag Labour politicians as well.

mad shout that about your own mum like.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68212 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:24:56 pm

Genuinely cannot believe the amount of people also against mandatory vaccinations, including the shit bag Labour politicians as well.

I'm triple vaccinated and completely against mandatory vaccinations
Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68213 on: Today at 06:33:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:01:00 pm
The time spent isolating can be reduced because you start the clock on symptoms\ LFT , not PCR result?

It counts from the first day of symptoms anyway. If you have a positive test without symptoms, it counts from the day of the test.
