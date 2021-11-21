It would be good because who wants to mix with the unvaccinated?



Who wants to mix with the vaccinated given they can still get infected and spread it? I just don't socialise at all. I view everyone with suspicion and everybody's a c*nt. Even family. Infact famly are the biggets c*nts. The sooner everyone gets down to eating each other alive the better. I'll view it all from behind me curtain, terrified.