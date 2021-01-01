Sky News saying the government are going to announce that if you have a positive LFT you don't need a PCR. you're meant to record the positive LFT but I'd hazard a guess that the majority don't bother.



so a nice little sneaky way to bring the numbers down.



Dunno, if you wanted to not be in the database, you can already simply not do a PCR after a positive LFT.



To be honest, I think it's to do with lab testing capacities (and ultimately costs). Really the PCR doesn't add much information to the positive LFT - you already have to isolate, and with the new "isolate until you have two days of negative LFTs", it means you can manage all of it at home.



The question is, with a massive reduction in PCR tests, will we still get enough to identify new variants?



I'm not sure how a change of this sort would make any difference with the small portion of people who may self-LFD test, but not report if they had a positive.Before this change, people in this group would simply not report their lateral flow test and also avoid the recommended confirmatory PCR test - ie wouldnt be counted.In this proposal they would do the same, only without avoiding a recommended PCR test - ie still wouldnt be counted.EDITEDIT - sorry, your reply hadn't come up by the time I started writing the same thing.To be honest, I was surprised there wasn't a move like this to reduce the number of PCR tests being made just before Christmas when it was well known that there'd be a huge surge in infections from Omicron.With regards to your variants question, it shouldn't affect our ability to detect new variants of concern much, if at allThe vast majority of positive PCRs will still be genomically sequenced, which from a sampling perspective should provide ample opportunity. I wouldn't expect it to impact the quality or coverage of surveillance here