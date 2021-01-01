« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Reply #68160 on: Today at 01:09:03 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:29:53 pm
230k cases yesterday bloody hell. Thats just people who are tested not the Im Allright just a cold wallers of which there are millions

I honestly think Boris is going to just let people kill themselves now.

Anti vaxxers need protecting from themselves and of course the vaccine does work but not 100% at the end of the day. Thats going to be a big % of people getting fatally ill



Deaths have not risen and are lower than the rates for recent weeks - going back to the summer even.
Reply #68161 on: Today at 01:16:26 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:17:39 am
No idea about French politics but thought it was funny that Macron said he wants to piss off the unvaccinated.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59873833?at_medium=RSS&at_campaign=KARANGA
Reply #68162 on: Today at 01:27:29 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:36:43 am
Sky News saying the government are going to announce that if you have a positive LFT you don't need a PCR. you're meant to record the positive LFT but I'd hazard a guess that the majority don't bother.

so a nice little sneaky way to bring the numbers down. 

Dunno, if you wanted to not be in the database, you can already simply not do a PCR after a positive LFT.

To be honest, I think it's to do with lab testing capacities (and ultimately costs). Really the PCR doesn't add much information to the positive LFT - you already have to isolate, and with the new "isolate until you have two days of negative LFTs", it means you can manage all of it at home.



The question is, with a massive reduction in PCR tests, will we still get enough to identify new variants?
Reply #68163 on: Today at 01:30:25 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:36:43 am
Sky News saying the government are going to announce that if you have a positive LFT you don't need a PCR. you're meant to record the positive LFT but I'd hazard a guess that the majority don't bother.

so a nice little sneaky way to bring the numbers down. 

I'm not sure how a change of this sort would make any difference with the small portion of people who may self-LFD test, but not report if they had a positive.

Before this change, people in this group would simply not report their lateral flow test and also avoid the recommended confirmatory PCR test - ie wouldnt be counted.

In this proposal they would do the same, only without avoiding a recommended PCR test - ie still wouldnt be counted.

EDIT
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:27:29 pm
Dunno, if you wanted to not be in the database, you can already simply not do a PCR after a positive LFT.

To be honest, I think it's to do with lab testing capacities (and ultimately costs). Really the PCR doesn't add much information to the positive LFT - you already have to isolate, and with the new "isolate until you have two days of negative LFTs", it means you can manage all of it at home.

The question is, with a massive reduction in PCR tests, will we still get enough to identify new variants?

EDIT - sorry, your reply hadn't come up by the time I started writing the same thing.

To be honest, I was surprised there wasn't a move like this to reduce the number of PCR tests being made just before Christmas when it was well known that there'd be a huge surge in infections from Omicron.

With regards to your variants question, it shouldn't affect our ability to detect new variants of concern much, if at all

The vast majority of positive PCRs will still be genomically sequenced, which from a sampling perspective should provide ample opportunity. I wouldn't expect it to impact the quality or coverage of surveillance here
Reply #68164 on: Today at 01:35:05 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 01:09:03 pm
Deaths have not risen and are lower than the rates for recent weeks - going back to the summer even.

Deaths in England from NHS and ONS sources haven't been reported into UKHSA yet this week - these will be included for the first time since before New Years in this evenings numbers. Unfortunately that means the numbers for England will be over 100 today, possibly over 200, instead of the arbitrability low numbers so far this week.
Reply #68165 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:29:53 pm
230k cases yesterday bloody hell. Thats just people who are tested not the Im Allright just a cold wallers of which there are millions

I honestly think Boris is going to just let people kill themselves now.

Anti vaxxers need protecting from themselves and of course the vaccine does work but not 100% at the end of the day. Thats going to be a big % of people getting fatally ill
I think it's time people took responsibility for their own health and didn't sit round a telly waiting for Boris to tell them what to do.

If the anti-vax mob end up in a box then good riddance. If the vulnerable really don't feel their bodies are equipped to fight off the virus they need to either hope they get lucky or essentially shield until this blows over. Unless a new variant comes along I don't think lockdowns for the healthy should ever be a thing again.
Reply #68166 on: Today at 01:43:57 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:35:05 pm
Deaths in England from NHS and ONS sources haven't been reported into UKHSA yet this week - these will be included for the first time since before New Years in this evenings numbers. Unfortunately that means the numbers for England will be over 100 today, possibly over 200, instead of the arbitrability low numbers so far this week.

True, but last year we were at 6,000 deaths a week and it grew to over 9k. The latest data shows 900 per week.

We aren't fighting the same fight as last year and the powers that be have to adjust accordingly. Not the best scenario with these jokers in charge though.
Reply #68167 on: Today at 01:52:22 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:36:43 am
Sky News saying the government are going to announce that if you have a positive LFT you don't need a PCR. you're meant to record the positive LFT but I'd hazard a guess that the majority don't bother.

so a nice little sneaky way to bring the numbers down. 

NI announce same

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59879280
Reply #68168 on: Today at 02:00:08 pm
