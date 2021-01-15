Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose). And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick.



I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way. To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one. I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.



Is there something I'm missing here? Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?



What they are talking about is the concept of sterilising immunity. That immunisation with a vaccine or an infection can give complete protection against a subsequent infection with the same virus from beginning. The immune system neutralises the virus quickly before an infection even takes hold. It was thought that smallpox and measles vaccination gave sterilising immunity but actually they don't - a small number of people immunised can get infected, though get a milder version of the disease. Perhaps the closest we've come to inducing sterilising immunity through a vaccine is the HPV vaccine Tepid mentions above (if the data holds up). But it's clear now there is a range of what sterilising immunity actually means - with some vaccines giving close enough to the concept that essentially they prevent transmission completely.Your stationary/moving target thinking is accurate - it's impossible with our current vaccine technology to induce sterilising immunity to a moving target (like coronavirus or flu), and even the immune system itself cant generate it through infection. The virus changes too quickly, and also specifically changes the target that the immune system 'sees' - spike protein in coronavirus, surface proteins in flu.It's a mistake to consider the lack of sterilising immunity for Covid vaccines as a failure compared to the almost sterilising immunity of smallpox and measles vaccines. We tackled those successfully (and first) because they were the 'easiest' to do. And we spent a long time to do it. Getting the same level of immunity against flu or coronavirus through vaccination to prevent infection and transmission is way more difficult.It also ignores the aims of vaccines against Covid. Sure, sterilising immunity would have been great, but the aim is to tackle a virus that had just emerged into the human population and was so novel to us that it caused severe disease. The vaccines are to move us from a population where the virus is novel to our immune systems to a population where it is no longer novel, where our immune systems have some memory of it and can fight it. We could get that same population movement from novel to memory through infection, but we'd go through a lot of deaths to get there.Those using the idea that these vaccines don't prevent infection so I'm not taking it will follow the later route. They'll get their immune memory through infection, and through a higher rate of death. Of course the vast majority will go through multiple infections and be perfectly fine, but some won't. Preventing transmission and preventing severe disease are two separate things. Taking the vaccinated 90% of the UK and the 10% unvaccinated and looking further out a year or 2 years into the future - both groups will end up with similar levels of immunity to COVID more or less. But one group will have got there with a higher rate of severe disease than the other.