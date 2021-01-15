« previous next »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68000 on: Yesterday at 01:58:14 pm »
I think a lot of the kids getting first dose recently are those that are becoming eligible again after having to wait 12 weeks from picking it up in that large wave through the schools September to November. Theyll have begun to be eligible again from maybe mid December with increasing numbers becoming eligible from end of December, probably for another month or two.
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68001 on: Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm »
Still can't order lateral flow test for home delivery. But it does make me log in and answer 3 questions before telling me none are available.
In better news the app has updated and I can now see my QR code again. (And I can see what vaccines I had when, so I can update the covid-19 study)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68002 on: Yesterday at 06:42:25 pm »

Not great.

"BREAKING: A very serious situation at hospitals across Lincolnshire tonight as @ULHT_News
 declares a 'critical incident' over "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages. It says it is "unable to maintain safe staffing levels" leading to "compromised care" across its sites"

https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1477711272384909314
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68003 on: Yesterday at 06:45:12 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 06:42:25 pm
Not great.

"BREAKING: A very serious situation at hospitals across Lincolnshire tonight as @ULHT_News
 declares a 'critical incident' over "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages. It says it is "unable to maintain safe staffing levels" leading to "compromised care" across its sites"

https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1477711272384909314
Weve got maybe 3 weeks of this to come.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68004 on: Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm »
Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose).  And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick. 

I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way.  To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one.  I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.

Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68005 on: Yesterday at 07:14:36 pm »
Had PCR earlier, was a lot busier than the last time I had one in September.  Feel worse than I did earlier now though so have a feeling it may be positive
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68006 on: Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  1, 2022, 10:10:18 pm
Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England.  No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.
yes it was a no brainer masks in the corridors but not in a smaller enclosed classroom will be the same in the exam rooms i hope as i am back in January
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68007 on: Yesterday at 07:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm
yes it was a no brainer masks in the corridors but not in a smaller enclosed classroom will be the same in the exam rooms i hope as i am back in January
Corridors only was impossible to enforce. At least this will be clean.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68008 on: Yesterday at 08:13:35 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm


Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?

Generally vaccines are a prevention not a cure.  Anti viral treatment is aimed at the latter.  Some treatments are being used or are being trialled in this regard.  The below link refers to vaccines generally although not specifically Covid.

https://www.immunology.org/publications/bsi-reports/60-years-immunology-past-present-and-future/vaccination-prevention-is
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68009 on: Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm »
If people want to know more about vaccines they should watch the BBC Lectures which are on Iplayer at the moment. An absolutely fascinating three programmes on the work being done on vaccines generally as well as for covid. In the last programme they were talking of there being a vaccine that will enable them to fight certain types of cancer. Imagine a breakthrough like that.  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68010 on: Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:45:47 pm
If people want to know more about vaccines they should watch the BBC Lectures which are on Iplayer at the moment. An absolutely fascinating three programmes on the work being done on vaccines generally as well as for covid. In the last programme they were talking of there being a vaccine that will enable them to fight certain types of cancer. Imagine a breakthrough like that.  :o
The HPV vaccine will nearly eliminate cervical cancer.  Its an incredible breakthrough
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68011 on: Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:48:14 pm
The HPV vaccine will nearly eliminate cervical cancer.  Its an incredible breakthrough

I was amazed, it's just completely ground-breaking and shows the amazing work being done by so many of these scientists. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68012 on: Yesterday at 09:16:22 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose).  And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick. 

I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way.  To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one.  I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.

Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?

The measles vaccine was successful, because people actually got it. Just look at the numbers in a lot of the developed countries (and even in poorer regions of the world). They are over 90 percent, because of vaccination campaigns, vaccinations being mandatory or just because people were made aware of how important vaccinations are. There was a worldwide effort to get rid of the disease and it paid off. The sad thing is, the vaccination numbers are going down again and stuff like the measles can spread more easily again.

Now look at where the vaccination rates for Covid are. Only very few countries can be happy with their numbers and again we need to get them up everywhere. The vaccines work, because they dramatically decrease the chance of suffering from a severe case of Covid-19. That's basically what we need. We need to keep people out of our hospitals and make sure we limit the number of deaths as best as we can. As long as we have those poor vaccination rates in most places, that won't happen and we'll always be worrying how we can limit the spread so our health systems can cope with the pressure.

Before the measles vaccine was available in 1963 the WHO estimates that there were 2.3 million deaths per year worldwide because of the disease. Since then, the number has gone down significantly and was under 100.000 in 2016. Sadly, it has been going up again since then, because of vaccination rates going down. Which clearly shows that for vaccines to be "successful" people need to actually use them...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68013 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:49:10 pm
I was amazed, it's just completely ground-breaking and shows the amazing work being done by so many of these scientists. 
We don't need experts though Jill 😃.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68014 on: Yesterday at 09:37:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm
We don't need experts though Jill 😃.

No, silly me.  ;)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68015 on: Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 06:50:56 pm
Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose).  And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick. 

I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way.  To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one.  I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.

Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?
What they are talking about is the concept of sterilising immunity. That immunisation with a vaccine or an infection can give complete protection against a subsequent infection with the same virus from beginning. The immune system neutralises the virus quickly before an infection even takes hold. It was thought that smallpox and measles vaccination gave sterilising immunity but actually they don't - a small number of people immunised can get infected, though get a milder version of the disease. Perhaps the closest we've come to inducing sterilising immunity through a vaccine is the HPV vaccine Tepid mentions above (if the data holds up). But it's clear now there is a range of what sterilising immunity actually means - with some vaccines giving close enough to the concept that essentially they prevent transmission completely.

Your stationary/moving target thinking is accurate - it's impossible with our current vaccine technology to induce sterilising immunity to a moving target (like coronavirus or flu), and even the immune system itself cant generate it through infection. The virus changes too quickly, and also specifically changes the target that the immune system 'sees' - spike protein in coronavirus, surface proteins in flu.

It's a mistake to consider the lack of sterilising immunity for Covid vaccines as a failure compared to the almost sterilising immunity of smallpox and measles vaccines. We tackled those successfully (and first) because they were the 'easiest' to do. And we spent a long time to do it. Getting the same level of immunity against flu or coronavirus through vaccination to prevent infection and transmission is way more difficult.

It also ignores the aims of vaccines against Covid. Sure, sterilising immunity would have been great, but the aim is to tackle a virus that had just emerged into the human population and was so novel to us that it caused severe disease. The vaccines are to move us from a population where the virus is novel to our immune systems to a population where it is no longer novel, where our immune systems have some memory of it and can fight it. We could get that same population movement from novel to memory through infection, but we'd go through a lot of deaths to get there.

Those using the idea that these vaccines don't prevent infection so I'm not taking it will follow the later route. They'll get their immune memory through infection, and through a higher rate of death. Of course the vast majority will go through multiple infections and be perfectly fine, but some won't. Preventing transmission and preventing severe disease are two separate things. Taking the vaccinated 90% of the UK and the 10% unvaccinated and looking further out a year or 2 years into the future - both groups will end up with similar levels of immunity to COVID more or less. But one group will have got there with a higher rate of severe disease than the other.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68016 on: Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm »
Our 2 year old has been quite poorly today we were a bit concerned so rang 111 who sent out an ambulance. Paramedics were brilliant and were with us for a long time, werent massively concerned but they couldnt get his temp down and his blood sugars were very high for his age and considering he hasnt eaten or drank all day was confusing. Mum has just left with him in ambulance. Hopefully all ok and just being better safe than sorry. Strangely its our 6 year old who has epilepsy and has a horrid history of illness weve been trying to avoid getting this the whole time and hes seemed fine all through mum, dad and brother all having it and has constantly tested negative. Strange virus!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68017 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
Quote from: NCrawley on Yesterday at 11:21:15 pm
Our 2 year old has been quite poorly today we were a bit concerned so rang 111 who sent out an ambulance. Paramedics were brilliant and were with us for a long time, werent massively concerned but they couldnt get his temp down and his blood sugars were very high for his age and considering he hasnt eaten or drank all day was confusing. Mum has just left with him in ambulance. Hopefully all ok and just being better safe than sorry. Strangely its our 6 year old who has epilepsy and has a horrid history of illness weve been trying to avoid getting this the whole time and hes seemed fine all through mum, dad and brother all having it and has constantly tested negative. Strange virus!

Hope he's ok mate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68018 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:00:05 am
Hope he's ok mate.

Cheers, sure its just a precaution and hell be back to his usual self soon!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68019 on: Today at 12:07:44 am »
Quote from: NCrawley on Today at 12:04:25 am
Cheers, sure its just a precaution and hell be back to his usual self soon!

Thankfully most kids that age that are generally healthy tend to bounce back quickly from stuff.

Doesn't stop you worrying though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68020 on: Today at 12:38:26 am »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 10:24:04 pm
What they are talking about is the concept of sterilising immunity.


Thanks for that explanation

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68021 on: Today at 08:33:17 am »
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-pandemics-591db0701abcb31c2459b7a98a46e2b7

Associated Press news summary of the state of affairs heading into the endgame (for the pandemic state) .  A long read,  but worth it imo.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68022 on: Today at 09:01:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 12:55:51 pm
Ive felt like that for about the last 3 months mate but every test comes back negative. There is a lot of other nasty stuff about
negative PCR, came through about 4am, approximately 14 hours after I did the test so an impressive turnaround. I still feel like shite though.

Amazed I haven't picked it up over the Christmas period, lots of mixing between Christmas and New year with many different households, went for a curry on NYE and it was rammed.

Probably picked something else up at one of those occurrences I guess!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68023 on: Today at 01:15:07 pm »
One minute its the unvaccinated that are taking up icu beds now its the ones thats havent had the booster. Make your mind up boris

From the BBC
Johnson adds that the vast majority of people in ICUs have not had a booster jab
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68024 on: Today at 01:25:39 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 08:33:17 am
https://apnews.com/article/coronavirus-pandemic-science-health-pandemics-591db0701abcb31c2459b7a98a46e2b7

Associated Press news summary of the state of affairs heading into the endgame (for the pandemic state) .  A long read,  but worth it imo.

 I mentioned this months ago.     The human immune system will adapt and life will go on
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68025 on: Today at 01:41:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:01:12 am

Amazed I haven't picked it up over the Christmas period, lots of mixing between Christmas and New year with many different households, went for a curry on NYE and it was rammed.

Are you TRYING to be a one man super spreading event?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68026 on: Today at 01:56:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:41:35 pm
Are you TRYING to be a one man super spreading event?

More concerned about where Waba rammed the curry...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68027 on: Today at 04:09:25 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68028 on: Today at 04:37:24 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 04:09:25 pm
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1544075/covid-warning-new-variant-found-southern-france-b16402-cameroon-origin

Here we go again.

Apparently detected back in November (B.1.640) and this might be a slight variation of it (B.1.640.2.) although I think the original got pretty much wiped out by Delta so this one will have a hell of a time against Omnicron
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68029 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:37:24 pm
Apparently detected back in November (B.1.640) and this might be a slight variation of it (B.1.640.2.) although I think the original got pretty much wiped out by Delta so this one will have a hell of a time against Omnicron

Well the source was the Express so it's bound to be founded in the past.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68030 on: Today at 05:10:02 pm »
Scotland hits record case numbers

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-59859179
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68031 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
157758 new cases and 42 deaths reported today for UK
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68032 on: Today at 05:27:14 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #68033 on: Today at 05:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:27:14 pm
That'll be great with AFCON about to start in Cameroon  :o

Entirely predictable though.  ::)
