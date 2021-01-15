Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose). And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick.



I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way. To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one. I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.



Is there something I'm missing here? Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?



The measles vaccine was successful, because people actually got it. Just look at the numbers in a lot of the developed countries (and even in poorer regions of the world). They are over 90 percent, because of vaccination campaigns, vaccinations being mandatory or just because people were made aware of how important vaccinations are. There was a worldwide effort to get rid of the disease and it paid off. The sad thing is, the vaccination numbers are going down again and stuff like the measles can spread more easily again.Now look at where the vaccination rates for Covid are. Only very few countries can be happy with their numbers and again we need to get them up everywhere. The vaccines work, because they dramatically decrease the chance of suffering from a severe case of Covid-19. That's basically what we need. We need to keep people out of our hospitals and make sure we limit the number of deaths as best as we can. As long as we have those poor vaccination rates in most places, that won't happen and we'll always be worrying how we can limit the spread so our health systems can cope with the pressure.Before the measles vaccine was available in 1963 the WHO estimates that there were 2.3 million deaths per year worldwide because of the disease. Since then, the number has gone down significantly and was under 100.000 in 2016. Sadly, it has been going up again since then, because of vaccination rates going down. Which clearly shows that for vaccines to be "successful" people need to actually use them...