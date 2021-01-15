« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68000 on: Today at 01:58:14 pm
I think a lot of the kids getting first dose recently are those that are becoming eligible again after having to wait 12 weeks from picking it up in that large wave through the schools September to November. Theyll have begun to be eligible again from maybe mid December with increasing numbers becoming eligible from end of December, probably for another month or two.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68001 on: Today at 01:59:30 pm
Still can't order lateral flow test for home delivery. But it does make me log in and answer 3 questions before telling me none are available.
In better news the app has updated and I can now see my QR code again. (And I can see what vaccines I had when, so I can update the covid-19 study)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68002 on: Today at 06:42:25 pm

Not great.

"BREAKING: A very serious situation at hospitals across Lincolnshire tonight as @ULHT_News
 declares a 'critical incident' over "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages. It says it is "unable to maintain safe staffing levels" leading to "compromised care" across its sites"

https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1477711272384909314
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68003 on: Today at 06:45:12 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 06:42:25 pm
Not great.

"BREAKING: A very serious situation at hospitals across Lincolnshire tonight as @ULHT_News
 declares a 'critical incident' over "extreme and unprecedented" staff shortages. It says it is "unable to maintain safe staffing levels" leading to "compromised care" across its sites"

https://twitter.com/ShaunLintern/status/1477711272384909314
Weve got maybe 3 weeks of this to come.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68004 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm
Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose).  And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick. 

I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way.  To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one.  I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.

Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68005 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm
Had PCR earlier, was a lot busier than the last time I had one in September.  Feel worse than I did earlier now though so have a feeling it may be positive
  Mutton Geoff
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68006 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Masks now mandatory in classrooms in England.  No brainer, not sure why it wasnt done ages ago.
yes it was a no brainer masks in the corridors but not in a smaller enclosed classroom will be the same in the exam rooms i hope as i am back in January
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68007 on: Today at 07:54:43 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:52:16 pm
yes it was a no brainer masks in the corridors but not in a smaller enclosed classroom will be the same in the exam rooms i hope as i am back in January
Corridors only was impossible to enforce. At least this will be clean.
TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68008 on: Today at 08:13:35 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:50:56 pm


Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?

Generally vaccines are a prevention not a cure.  Anti viral treatment is aimed at the latter.  Some treatments are being used or are being trialled in this regard.  The below link refers to vaccines generally although not specifically Covid.

https://www.immunology.org/publications/bsi-reports/60-years-immunology-past-present-and-future/vaccination-prevention-is
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68009 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm
If people want to know more about vaccines they should watch the BBC Lectures which are on Iplayer at the moment. An absolutely fascinating three programmes on the work being done on vaccines generally as well as for covid. In the last programme they were talking of there being a vaccine that will enable them to fight certain types of cancer. Imagine a breakthrough like that.  :o
TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68010 on: Today at 08:48:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:45:47 pm
If people want to know more about vaccines they should watch the BBC Lectures which are on Iplayer at the moment. An absolutely fascinating three programmes on the work being done on vaccines generally as well as for covid. In the last programme they were talking of there being a vaccine that will enable them to fight certain types of cancer. Imagine a breakthrough like that.  :o
The HPV vaccine will nearly eliminate cervical cancer.  Its an incredible breakthrough
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68011 on: Today at 08:49:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:48:14 pm
The HPV vaccine will nearly eliminate cervical cancer.  Its an incredible breakthrough

I was amazed, it's just completely ground-breaking and shows the amazing work being done by so many of these scientists. 
stoa

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68012 on: Today at 09:16:22 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 06:50:56 pm
Something I'm hearing a lot from anti-vaxxers lately is how they actually support other vaccines.. but not the covid ones (presumably because covid ones have a 'sinister' purpose).  And a lot of the arguments centre around how the Smallpox vaccine 'actually worked' and the Measles one does etc, whereas the covid ones don't stop you catching it or getting sick. 

I had a quick check and found it interesting how Measles can't really mutate in a way that helps it avoid vaccines or infect humans in a 'different' way.  To me it sounds like with Measles we have a more stationary target, whereas covid (like the flu) is a moving one.  I also read something about DNA vs RNA viruses but it went quite over my head.

Is there something I'm missing here?  Are other vaccines better in other ways like they help kill the virus in your system quicker after you're infected?

The measles vaccine was successful, because people actually got it. Just look at the numbers in a lot of the developed countries (and even in poorer regions of the world). They are over 90 percent, because of vaccination campaigns, vaccinations being mandatory or just because people were made aware of how important vaccinations are. There was a worldwide effort to get rid of the disease and it paid off. The sad thing is, the vaccination numbers are going down again and stuff like the measles can spread more easily again.

Now look at where the vaccination rates for Covid are. Only very few countries can be happy with their numbers and again we need to get them up everywhere. The vaccines work, because they dramatically decrease the chance of suffering from a severe case of Covid-19. That's basically what we need. We need to keep people out of our hospitals and make sure we limit the number of deaths as best as we can. As long as we have those poor vaccination rates in most places, that won't happen and we'll always be worrying how we can limit the spread so our health systems can cope with the pressure.

Before the measles vaccine was available in 1963 the WHO estimates that there were 2.3 million deaths per year worldwide because of the disease. Since then, the number has gone down significantly and was under 100.000 in 2016. Sadly, it has been going up again since then, because of vaccination rates going down. Which clearly shows that for vaccines to be "successful" people need to actually use them...
PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68013 on: Today at 09:18:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:49:10 pm
I was amazed, it's just completely ground-breaking and shows the amazing work being done by so many of these scientists. 
We don't need experts though Jill 😃.
jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #68014 on: Today at 09:37:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:18:17 pm
We don't need experts though Jill 😃.

No, silly me.  ;)
