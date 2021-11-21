I had two conversations over Christmas that pinpoint the hard to reach individuals where vaccination schemes need to look to target.



Brother in Law was telling me that he got a phone call from a colleague who he supervises who now has COVID. His colleague is in his early thirties and is only vaccinated because it was mandated by his employer. The fella's wife is unvaccinated and a rabid anti-vaxxer who gets all of her info from social media. They have three kids. My brother in law said his colleague sounded fucking terrible, although he admitted his wife was in much worse state and that had work not forced him to be vaccinated, he'd be likely in worse shape as he'd have never got vaccinated. He was now worried for his kids, some of whom were eligible to get vaccinated, but hadn't yet done so because of their mother.



My mother in law revealed her brother who is in his late 60s and in poor physical health won't get vaccinated because her ultra-religious sister-in-law has pretty much encouraged him to do so. On a one-on-one level he all but agrees he should get vaccinated, but doesn't want to upset his wife. He has plenty of family members who work in health care.



I'm not sure what sort of outreach would work to get to people in situations like that, but it's something governments need to think about because without workplace or school mandates these types of people will be the hardest to reach.