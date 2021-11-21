« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2504895 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67920 on: Today at 04:28:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Times reckons there's been a 7% drop in hospitalisations of those being treated for Covid, (as opposed to number of those in hospital with Covid but being treated for something else.)

Wonder how many of those 7% are now taking part in the larger "anti-covid pill" trial.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67921 on: Today at 04:30:36 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Times reckons there's been a 7% drop in hospitalisations of those being treated for Covid, (as opposed to number of those in hospital with Covid but being treated for something else.)

It's a bit academic though if you are having treatment in hospital which lowers your immune response and catch a potentially lethal virus in hospital.

Admissions from the community into hospital may not be increasing as rapidly as it appears but those admissions are bringing the virus into a setting where people can be extremely vulnerable.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67922 on: Today at 04:34:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:27:32 pm
Think a lot about that is that treatments have changed - critical cases are identified earlier, and intervention happens earlier. Oxygen can be given in less invasive ways, antiviral drugs might help, etc. We have now ways to help people before they get so sick that it's mechanical ventilation and prayers.
Whatever reason, its really good news. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67923 on: Today at 04:39:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:34:01 pm
Whatever reason, its really good news. 

It is, of course. But think its important to point out that treatments have improved, and it's not just a case of the disease getting less severe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67924 on: Today at 04:50:47 pm »
NI reports its highest daily numbers from pandemic inception

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-59835844



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67925 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:39:41 pm
It is, of course. But think its important to point out that treatments have improved, and it's not just a case of the disease getting less severe.
Looking at SA and Denmark I reckon its mostly down to prior infection and vaccination, but routines will have improved.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67926 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:17:00 pm
Todays ONS infection survey has some fairly incredible numbers. For week up to 23rd, 1 in 15 in London would test positive.

1 in 25 for England, 1 in 40 for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pretty mind-boggling. According to the BBC, the latest ONS figures suggest that 1 in 11 in London would test positive over the last few days. Hopefully data from South Africa points to an equally swift downcurve.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67927 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm
Are you basing that on anything? Ive read a few reports suggesting Londons cases have plateaued if not now in decline, according to one professor from the University of East Anglia R is less then 1 in London.
Is that a more recent figure (and how accurate) ? The gov.uk site puts R for London on 23 Dec at between 1.2 - 1.6.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67928 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »
Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.

Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.

The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67929 on: Today at 06:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:55:29 pm
The Welsh will enjoy New Years, theyre all in Bristol.

I'm sure some that are close to the English border will take advantage of the differences in rules but we'll be safely locked away 👍
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67930 on: Today at 07:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:15:20 pm
Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.

Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.

The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.

This.

Ive had Covid twice. Ive never ever had a positive LFT though.

If you have a cold, treat it like covid and get a PCR test.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67931 on: Today at 07:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:34:19 pm
Is that a more recent figure (and how accurate) ? The gov.uk site puts R for London on 23 Dec at between 1.2 - 1.6.

I cant vouch for the accuracy, Im assuming the professor knows what hes taking about but he might be a quack for all I know, but the date was laster then the 23rd, the 29th I think was what what he was reporting up to.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67932 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 07:12:45 pm
I cant vouch for the accuracy, Im assuming the professor knows what hes taking about but he might be a quack for all I know, but the date was laster then the 23rd, the 29th I think was what what he was reporting up to.
Ah, ok cheers - maybe on the way down then. Noticed he was from Univ of E.Anglia......is it that Prof Paul Hunter by any chance ? I've always thought some of his comments regarding Covid to be over-optimistic at best......didn't he say recently that self-isolation should be scrapped by March ?!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67933 on: Today at 07:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 07:22:48 pm
Ah, ok cheers - maybe on the way down then. Noticed he was from Univ of E.Anglia......is it that Prof Paul Hunter by any chance ? I've always thought some of his comments regarding Covid to be over-optimistic at best......didn't he say recently that self-isolation should be scrapped by March ?!

So I couldnt remember the name, but I could remember his face so Googled Paul Hunter and thought it was him, but upon further searching its not, its a fella called Alastair Grant (who does look very similar to Paul Hunter!)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67934 on: Today at 07:33:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 07:30:28 pm
So I couldnt remember the name, but I could remember his face so Googled Paul Hunter and thought it was him, but upon further searching its not, its a fella called Alastair Grant (who does look very similar to Paul Hunter!)
Ah, right, not heard of him.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67935 on: Today at 07:47:00 pm »
230,000 cases in France today. Yikes
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67936 on: Today at 08:11:34 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:25:06 pm
Times reckons there's been a 7% drop in hospitalisations of those being treated for Covid, (as opposed to number of those in hospital with Covid but being treated for something else.)
Dont think thats correct though unless Im reading it wrong. The proportion of those being treated for covid amongst admissions has fallen 7% from 74% to 67%. But theres no drop in hospitalisation numbers, both admissions for and with covid are rising, but admissions with are rising a little faster.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67937 on: Today at 08:23:19 pm »
Tad over 24hrs since first symptoms and my general fever has dropped a little (I've been up and about after a shit night). The last few hours though my nose has exploded... running and sneezing constantly. Gone from feeling like a flu to a cold.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67938 on: Today at 09:02:40 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 05:33:45 pm
Pretty mind-boggling. According to the BBC, the latest ONS figures suggest that 1 in 11 in London would test positive over the last few days. Hopefully data from South Africa points to an equally swift downcurve.
This is not the nine o'clock news is it?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67939 on: Today at 09:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 08:23:19 pm
Tad over 24hrs since first symptoms and my general fever has dropped a little (I've been up and about after a shit night). The last few hours though my nose has exploded... running and sneezing constantly. Gone from feeling like a flu to a cold.
Good to hear you on the mend. Hopefully over the worst of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67940 on: Today at 10:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 03:55:29 pm
The Welsh will enjoy New Years, theyre all in Bristol.

And the Scots are in Carlisle or Newcastle  ::)

Quote from: mattybeard on Today at 07:00:01 pm

Ive had Covid twice. Ive never ever had a positive LFT though.

If you have a cold, treat it like covid and get a PCR test.

I know several people who have caught covid in the last few weeks, 5 of them were all negative on LFT but positive on PCR, 2 were positive on both. All just mild cold symptoms and the odd cough. I think 1 got rough through the night but that past within 12 hours.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67941 on: Today at 11:26:19 pm »
Whittey getting knighted.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67942 on: Today at 11:34:33 pm »
Whitty and Van Tam knighted. Harries and Raine receive Damehoods.  Tony Blair also knighted & appointed to the Order of the Garter, although I guess thats not related to Covid efforts.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59809682
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67943 on: Today at 11:40:47 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:34:33 pm
Whitty and Van Tam knighted. Harries and Raine receive Damehoods.  Tony Blair also knighted & appointed to the Order of the Garter, although I guess thats not related to Covid efforts.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-59809682
Kinky!
