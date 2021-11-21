Id strongly recommend anyone who has cold-like symptoms to get a PCR regardless of lateral flow results. LFTs arent being particularly useful at the moment. Theyre good at detecting positive cases from an asymptotic cohort but not great if youre showing symptoms.



Ive had a mild cough and sneezing/congestion for a couple of days and I had a PCR today. Had 3 negative lateral flows but Im pretty confident Ive got it. Been around a fair few who have tested positive today/yesterday and they all had negative LFTs too.



The bottom line is, dont take LFTs as gospel.