I don't think the new ones come into force until next week. Those they already have in place (nightclubs being closed, for example) don't seem to be making much of a difference.



The Netherlands went into pretty much a lockdown the week before Christmas and their case numbers are dropping. Anecodatally it shows lockdowns can slow down Omicron but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is. At some point (currently mid-January) they will need to open up again and Omicron will take hold then instead of now. Maybe they're trying to buy themselves some time to get their booster rates up.



Cases are also dropping in Germany though where they don't have many restrictions so it's hard to know what is and isn't working. The contrast between case rates in France and Germany is really stark!



Germany has quite a few restrictions either ongoing like proper mask mandates in shops and on public transport (both never went away since their pandemic introduction) or added in recent weeks like access only for vaccinated/recovered/tested. Also many not in offices now, but back doing wfh and quite a few people have scaled down Xmas and NY get togethers, with either just immediate family or a couple of friends meeting.When figures in Germany went up in early winter restrictions like limited access came back, some regions shut down Christmas markets and so forth. Now numbers are dropping, but due to the latest variant restrictions are either kept or being added (e.g. we'll have empty football stadiums again) in order to delay the next wave. The aim being that the health services remain half stable (they are stretched as it is, but really no one wants triage) while at the same time trying to get more people boostered or vaccinated for the first/second time. Which means less seriously ill, less end up in hospital. I guess we will see how it plays out in the next few weeks with Omicron running amok.