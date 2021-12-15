« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2501020 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67800 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm »
189,213 cases. 332 deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67801 on: Yesterday at 08:33:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm
189,213 cases. 332 deaths.

Not too bad on deaths given the backlog, of course I suppose there could still be more to come
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67802 on: Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm »
Even the case data isnt too bad, there a lot of lag in the Welsh numbers which seems to be skewing the numbers a bit but growth seems to look like its slowing?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67803 on: Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm »
266 on Anglesey today with 3 deaths.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67804 on: Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm »
Very high numbers across Europe Spain, Ireland, Denmark, France  I could go on.

Case numbers now being limited by testing capacity I would suspect.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67805 on: Yesterday at 09:03:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
Very high numbers across Europe Spain, Ireland, Denmark, France  I could go on.

Case numbers now being limited by testing capacity I would suspect.

Other countries remain a worry depending on how the vaccination programme is going.

Im optimistic we've seen the worst in England now though. The vaccines are working - just needs more idiots to start taking them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67806 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm »
In the good news column Ireland's insane case numbers have yet to increase ICU numbers.  I realize there's a lag but the difference in this and other waves is night and day.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67807 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:01:26 pm
Very high numbers across Europe Spain, Ireland, Denmark, France  I could go on.

Case numbers now being limited by testing capacity I would suspect.

Ireland's case positivity rate yesterday was 49.6% !
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67808 on: Yesterday at 09:07:44 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 09:03:17 pm
Other countries remain a worry depending on how the vaccination programme is going.

Im optimistic we've seen the worst in England now though. The vaccines are working - just needs more idiots to start taking them.
Im not sure weve seen the worst quite yet.  In London? Maybe.
But weve a very high level of boosters, a very high level or prior infection, and we seem to have a really practice lft programme

So theres some hope.
On the flip side, schools go back next week which will increase R.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67809 on: Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:07:44 pm
On the flip side, schools go back next week which will increase R.
I can't help but read this in the way that makes you randomly turn in to a pirate at the end.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67810 on: Yesterday at 09:15:48 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
I can't help but read this in the way that makes you randomly turn in to a pirate at the end.
Lovely stuff
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67811 on: Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm »
27th now stands at 166k which is probably still not complete. Though might contain an extra number of people who delayed a test on 25th/26th

Admissions dont look good at all. The headline daily total on the dashboard of 1152 refers to December 24th - a total that includes 1020 admissions in England. But we already know that admissions for England on December 29th had jumped to 2082. The total number in hospital on December 24th was 8495 and jumped to 11898 by the 29th. So clearly admissions increasing rapidly through the week.

Encouraging that theres no real signal of this surge in the number of deaths and those who are on mechanical ventilation still remains static. Its down to a numbers game now and what the hospitals can cope with over this surge in admissions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67812 on: Yesterday at 09:31:18 pm »
Obviously not a coincidence re Nightingales.  Put your helmets on and buckle down I guess, governmental irresponsibility becomes individual responsibility.  Hmmm.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67813 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 08:38:59 pm
Even the case data isnt too bad, there a lot of lag in the Welsh numbers which seems to be skewing the numbers a bit but growth seems to look like its slowing?

They aren't counting reinfections though right? That has to increase it substantially.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67814 on: Yesterday at 09:37:09 pm »
Decided we're not going out tomorrow night. Getting a takeaway in and see the new year in with a beer at home.

It's just not worth going out when it's like this
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67815 on: Yesterday at 09:42:03 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm
They aren't counting reinfections though right? That has to increase it substantially.

True, but they werent including them yesterday or last week etc so your still comparing like for like if you get what I mean but the case numbers have always been meaningless because so many people are asymptomatic. Its the direction of travel that worth looking at with case numbers Id suggest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67816 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 09:16:25 pm
27th now stands at 166k which is probably still not complete. Though might contain an extra number of people who delayed a test on 25th/26th

Admissions dont look good at all. The headline daily total on the dashboard of 1152 refers to December 24th - a total that includes 1020 admissions in England. But we already know that admissions for England on December 29th had jumped to 2082. The total number in hospital on December 24th was 8495 and jumped to 11898 by the 29th. So clearly admissions increasing rapidly through the week.

Encouraging that theres no real signal of this surge in the number of deaths and those who are on mechanical ventilation still remains static. Its down to a numbers game now and what the hospitals can cope with over this surge in admissions.

Agree, it is more and more looking like Hospital general capacity is going to be the constraining factor we might need to be worried about here, we really should be starting to see something coming through in the ICU numbers if that was going to be a major issue.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67817 on: Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm »
What are the general reasons (if available) for why people are going into hospital with this?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67818 on: Yesterday at 10:07:15 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:45:16 pm
Agree, it is more and more looking like Hospital general capacity is going to be the constraining factor we might need to be worried about here, we really should be starting to see something coming through in the ICU numbers if that was going to be a major issue.

Even if ICU is not heavily impacted but hospital general capacity is overwhelmed that would be a disaster .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67819 on: Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:07:15 pm
Even if ICU is not heavily impacted but hospital general capacity is overwhelmed that would be a disaster .

Absolutely agree, that is the number that will need to be watched.

That said I think the peak of hospitalisations is likely baked in at this stage, I doubt any restrictions introduced now (not that I am expecting Johnson to introduce any) would significantly impact that number, as we are probably not that far from peak cases.

London looks like it has probably flipped over and is declining now, with the usual proviso that Christmas data is not great.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67820 on: Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67821 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 10:04:39 pm
What are the general reasons (if available) for why people are going into hospital with this?

The below is a couple weeks old but notes that Omicron impacts the airways but less so the lungs, which may (or may not) be a reason why fewer patients are going into ICU.

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-thrives-airways-not-lungs-new-data-asymptomatic-cases-2021-12-15/
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67822 on: Yesterday at 10:28:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
More anti vax type hooliganism;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-59827961
Covid deniers stormed Fazakerley Hospital yesterday too. Tried to remove an elderly patient whilst accusing nurses of "kidnap and aiding and abetting genocide."

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67823 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 29, 2021, 04:40:13 pm
Fair enough.

But you put a question mark in after an ellipsis. Tends to imply a questioning or disbelieving tone to me. Don't think it was that much of a leap to think you were suggesting Jake's point was not the case, before you cleared it up with words.

Yeah that's how interpreted it too.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67824 on: Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:20:38 pm
More anti vax type hooliganism;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-59827961


Its bizarre how this mob can apparently act with impunity generally.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67825 on: Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 29, 2021, 05:16:23 pm
Piers corbyn et al forcing their way into a test a trace centre and abusing staff

https://twitter.com/shayan86/status/1476232714328154127?s=21

Just an average day for these low life c*nts.

Cannot wait for this stupid old c*nt to die. I'd pull the trigger myself without a shred of guilt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67826 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 10:32:07 pm
Cannot wait for this stupid old c*nt to die. I'd pull the trigger myself without a shred of guilt.

Fingers crossed at home of Covid without seeking medical help.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67827 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
Fingers crossed at home of Covid without seeking medical help.

And I hope he livestreams every last minute of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67828 on: Yesterday at 10:47:53 pm »
My dads been giving the vaccine and theyve had to be escorted back to their cars by security. These are ex health professionals whove returned to help .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67829 on: Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm »
I'd fucking leather one of those c*nts if I cam across them in a hospital. Thankfully I have no interaction with them at all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67830 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm
I'd fucking leather one of those c*nts if I cam across them in a hospital. Thankfully I have no interaction with them at all.

The thing us it's not just one if them, there's usually dozens with a few of the more nerdy shitbags filming every moment.

Pity we don't have dedicated riot police like the French CRS. Let them loose on them and we'd never see them again

And where's our fucking useless Home Secretary when actual crimes are being committed?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67831 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 10:12:21 pm
Absolutely agree, that is the number that will need to be watched.

That said I think the peak of hospitalisations is likely baked in at this stage, I doubt any restrictions introduced now (not that I am expecting Johnson to introduce any) would significantly impact that number, as we are probably not that far from peak cases.

London looks like it has probably flipped over and is declining now, with the usual proviso that Christmas data is not great.

There really is no point trying to take much from the numbers over the last few days. London is not declining. No where is. Until there are some changes nothing will improve. Current situation is reckless and irresponsible
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67832 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 pm »
Would have absolutely no problem removing access to NHS services from those scumbags.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67833 on: Yesterday at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 11:06:13 pm
There really is no point trying to take much from the numbers over the last few days. London is not declining. No where is. Until there are some changes nothing will improve. Current situation is reckless and irresponsible

Are you basing that on anything? Ive read a few reports suggesting Londons cases have plateaued if not now in decline, according to one professor from the University of East Anglia R is less then 1 in London.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67834 on: Yesterday at 11:45:32 pm »
here in quebec theyve brought back curfews (10pm to 5am), all restaurants, etc have closed, no mixing at home, etc.

fed up of this crap now. im glad i havent come across any of those anti-vax c*nts or I would really lose my shit on them
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67835 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm »
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
266 on Anglesey today with 3 deaths.
266 cases over 48 hours and those 3 deaths are for the whole of Wales for yesterday and none of those were on Anglesey or even in North Wales for that matter.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67836 on: Today at 12:25:30 am »
No PCR test kits available again on the NHS site...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67837 on: Today at 12:25:53 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 03:57:05 pm
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.

My luck ran out!! Got a bit headachy this evening, then a very light fever not too long ago. Done another LFT and this one was positive.

Was inevitable really. Given my missus had it in Oct it was highly likely this time she had Omicron, so living in the same house was prob little chance I didnt get it like last time.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67838 on: Today at 12:29:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:43:42 am
I don't think the new ones come into force until next week.  Those they already have in place (nightclubs being closed, for example) don't seem to be making much of a difference.

The Netherlands went into pretty much a lockdown the week before Christmas and their case numbers are dropping.  Anecodatally it shows lockdowns can slow down Omicron but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is.  At some point (currently mid-January) they will need to open up again and Omicron will take hold then instead of now.  Maybe they're trying to buy themselves some time to get their booster rates up.

Cases are also dropping in Germany though where they don't have many restrictions so it's hard to know what is and isn't working.  The contrast between case rates in France and Germany is really stark!
Germany has quite a few restrictions either ongoing like proper mask mandates in shops and on public transport (both never went away since their pandemic introduction) or added in recent weeks like access only for vaccinated/recovered/tested. Also many not in offices now, but back doing wfh and quite a few people have scaled down Xmas and NY get togethers, with either just immediate family or a couple of friends meeting.

When figures in Germany went up in early winter restrictions like limited access came back, some regions shut down Christmas markets and so forth. Now numbers are dropping, but due to the latest variant restrictions are either kept or being added (e.g. we'll have empty football stadiums again) in order to delay the next wave. The aim being that the health services remain half stable (they are stretched as it is, but really no one wants triage) while at the same time trying to get more people boostered or vaccinated for the first/second time. Which means less seriously ill, less end up in hospital. I guess we will see how it plays out in the next few weeks with Omicron running amok.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67839 on: Today at 12:30:14 am »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:25:53 am
My luck ran out!! Got a bit headachy this evening, then a very light fever not too long ago. Done another LFT and this one was positive.

Was inevitable really. Given my missus had it in Oct it was highly likely this time she had Omicron, so living in the same house was prob little chance I didnt get it like last time.

Keep well mate. But in 10 years time don't try to claim you picked West Ham because you had Covid.
