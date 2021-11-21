Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for. I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.
Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig
Supposedly most of the increase in hospital numbers is due to people not being discharged over Christmas. Always goes up this time of year because discharging people over Christmas is more difficult with less people around to do so
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday. So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests. Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.
Why Keith?
Wales lends England 4m Lateral Flow Tests https://www.penarthtimes.co.uk/news/19816496.wales-lends-england-four-million-lateral-flow-tests/
people like big dick nick.
Has anyone been watching the BBC lectures on BBC4? It's all on covid-19 and the pandemic and the scientific advances which have been achieved so far. It's fascinating stuff especially the mathematics behind the R number and how they calculated early on the numbers affected globally.
Over 2000 daily hospital admissions for England which puts us half way to the previous January peak. Numbers for mechanical ventilation, the most serious cases, still fairly static though.
Are the statistics the same, 4 out of 5 hospitalizations are non-vaccinated people? That would make sense of the numbers - rather high hospitalization rate (complications from a high infection rate) but low ventilator requirements (milder variant).
