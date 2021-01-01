Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for. I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.
Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig
Supposedly most of the increase in hospital numbers is due to people not being discharged over Christmas. Always goes up this time of year because discharging people over Christmas is more difficult with less people around to do so
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday. So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests. Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.
Why Keith?
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]