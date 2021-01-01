« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1690 1691 1692 1693 1694 [1695]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2498827 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,206
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67760 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!

At the same time that they're allowing people to party amidst a virulent new strain.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,618
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67761 on: Today at 03:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:38:20 pm
Only this Government could tell people to test regularly then run out of tests!

I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,618
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67762 on: Today at 03:57:05 pm »
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,575
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67763 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:54:41 pm
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.

Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,618
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67764 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:00:07 pm
Is there a lack of testing kits globally ?

Seems so, I think its the test paper which seems to be constraining supply.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,804
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67765 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig
Logged

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,566
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67766 on: Today at 04:22:55 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:19:12 pm
Reckon we're going to smash the 200k barrier this evening ig

Hard to tell with all these lagged results and holidays. Not sure if yesterday was from after days of bank holidays and today will be down from that. Will see soon enough.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67767 on: Today at 04:29:39 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 01:55:08 pm
Supposedly most of the increase in hospital numbers is due to people not being discharged over Christmas. Always goes up this time of year because discharging people over Christmas is more difficult with less people around to do so
The increase in figures he refers to is just for Covid patients - not for all patients.
Logged

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,597
  • Justice for the 97
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67768 on: Today at 04:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:57:05 pm
My gf has tested positive (again, she had it in mid-Oct) today, after her Bro tested positive on Tues evening. Her Dad has too. Both were negative yesterday.

So far so good for me today with two neg LFTs.
Sorry to hear that Craig and hope she's ok with it.......as for you, you're like Di Caprio in that film 'Catch me if you can' !
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67769 on: Today at 04:41:25 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 03:54:41 pm
I mean literally every government is doing the same, whilst at the same time workforces globally are being decimated by the same thing we need the tests for.

I highly doubt any Govt would have been able to manage a steady supply of tests through this period.

That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests.  Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67770 on: Today at 04:42:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:41:25 pm
That could be the case (I dont know) but this government made the decision to forgo invoking further control measures this side of 2022, instead advising the country to rely on tests.  Before Johnson made that decision (pandering to his party nutters) it may have helped to check supply availability of test kits.

No figures before 7.30pm according to the Guardian.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,287
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67771 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 12:24:48 pm
Why Keith?

Might as well drop it mate It's what the 'peoples judean front' call Starmer.

This isn't the politics thread though and we don't want it locked even if people are idiots.
Logged
I like cats
Pages: 1 ... 1690 1691 1692 1693 1694 [1695]   Go Up
« previous next »
 