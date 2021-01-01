« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2497205 times)

Offline NCrawley

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67720 on: Today at 07:49:04 am »
Had booster on Monday and now just tested positive on an LFT, I assume no correlation and I have deffo got it? Booking in a PCR now!
Offline RainbowFlick@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67721 on: Today at 07:56:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:39:11 am
Is Jeremy Corbyn an anti vaxxer?

everyone has a Piers Corbyn in their family. Jeremy has been vocally pro-vaccine. not sure why it really matters anyway, he's not Keith Starmer.
Online tubby pls.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67722 on: Today at 08:30:24 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 07:56:08 am
everyone has a Piers Corbyn in their family. Jeremy has been vocally pro-vaccine. not sure why it really matters anyway, he's not Keith Starmer.

Corbyn wouldn't confirm or deny whether he'd had the vaccine earlier this year.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67723 on: Today at 09:02:41 am »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 08:30:24 am
Corbyn wouldn't confirm or deny whether he'd had the vaccine earlier this year.
He said didnt have the flu vaccine and then said he wasnt prepared to discuss his health issues when asked about a covid vaccine a few months later. So no hes not been vaccinated obviously.

However, he has publicly called for people to get vaccinated and boosted, so I dont think its fair to call him an anti vaxxer as such.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67724 on: Today at 09:02:51 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 07:56:08 am
everyone has a Piers Corbyn in their family. Jeremy has been vocally pro-vaccine. not sure why it really matters anyway, he's not Keith Starmer.

Speak for yourself! :D

I don't think we have a climate change denying, anti -vax supporting geriatric condoner of arson in my family.
Offline LiamG

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67725 on: Today at 09:03:17 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 06:18:39 pm
hope your Nan and parents will be OK mate, i'm assuming she's been boosted?

Nope, shes home bound and they are being really slow in getting round there to give her the booster!

Im just glad theyve all caught Whats probably Omicron and not any previous variant
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67726 on: Today at 09:13:11 am »
NHS has been texting me about my friend who tested positive for Covid, asking me to register for a new test and trace function.  Tried three times and got knocked back each time because it complained the password I was using to set it up wasn't strong enough.  :butt

I know government and nhs like their security  - when they're not flogging the personal histories of their citizens at least - but come the fuck on. It's test and trace, not a fucking bank account. I was using numbers, symbols, oddly placed capital letters, and it still wasn't having it. Tried several different combinations, but no joy.

They're only going to put people off with an annoying system like this.
Online Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67727 on: Today at 09:17:44 am »
Quote from: NCrawley on Today at 07:49:04 am
Had booster on Monday and now just tested positive on an LFT, I assume no correlation and I have deffo got it? Booking in a PCR now!

Are you sure your test isn't just showing your body's reaction to the booster? I dunno how that might work.
Offline daindan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67728 on: Today at 09:25:22 am »
Obviously at the moment when nhs staff etc test positive they isolate which stretches hospitals etc. I wonder how long until we treat it like a cold ie turn up to work etc still or does the fact they deal with unvaccinated people mean it cant happen
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67729 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:02:41 am
He said didn’t have the flu vaccine and then said he wasn’t prepared to discuss his health issues when asked about a covid vaccine a few months later. So no he’s not been vaccinated obviously.

However, he has publicly called for people to get vaccinated and boosted, so I don’t think it’s fair to call him an anti vaxxer as such.



Thanks, just was wondering whether Corbyn had called for people to be vaccinated as I hadnt seen it around.
