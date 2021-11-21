208,000 new cases in France, that's in a country with new restrictions as well. 😮



I don't think the new ones come into force until next week. Those they already have in place (nightclubs being closed, for example) don't seem to be making much of a difference.The Netherlands went into pretty much a lockdown the week before Christmas and their case numbers are dropping. Anecodatally it shows lockdowns can slow down Omicron but I'm not sure what the long-term plan is. At some point (currently mid-January) they will need to open up again and Omicron will take hold then instead of now. Maybe they're trying to buy themselves some time to get their booster rates up.Cases are also dropping in Germany though where they don't have many restrictions so it's hard to know what is and isn't working. The contrast between case rates in France and Germany is really stark!