Is it potentially harmful if you get a booster if you've recently been infected but were asymptomatic?
I had this same question as I recently had some minor symptoms but a negative PCR test, followed by some of my family getting symptoms and receiving positive lateral flow and PCR tests. I cancelled my booster appointment, isolated and just assumed I had it too and had just tested too early and since I never actually received a positive test I was keen to rebook it but not sure if I should wait a month.
A friend sent me the following:
"You can have the vaccine 28 days after you had a positive test for Covid-19 or 28 days after your symptoms started.
This is firstly to ensure you are not still infectious, and to give people time to fully recover before getting the jab"
I'm having my booster tomorrow, which is more like 3 weeks. I've passed a lateral flow test on Xmas day and I feel completely fine. If you're well and not contagious then go for it I reckon.