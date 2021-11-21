No PCR tests available in England or Northern Ireland. Cant have a rise in positive tests if theres no tests to begin with! Well done the Tories.



What about Johnson's 'moonshot'? The justification for the eye-watering Test & Trace costs was that we would have a gazillion tests available as the Trace part is effectively worthless. In fairness to this government we have always been one of the highest testing nations in the world but at times it has felt a bit pointless as it's not really achieved much as there's not really any follow through (and our hospital admissions and deaths have consistently been amongst the highest per capita in the world).Anyway, I look forward to the usual cranks proclaiming that the Omicron wave is over as positive case numbers are dropping...