COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

TSC

Reply #67600 on: Today at 12:10:47 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:15:24 am
Omicron is not the same disease we were seeing a year ago and high Covid death rates in the UK are now history, a leading immunologist has said.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/28/omicron-is-not-the-same-disease-as-earlier-covid-waves-says-uk-scientist

Lets hope it plays out as that article indicates, although its interesting to note the comments that premature deaths are now history in Bells view.  Either Bell isnt up to speed with current news or maybe he views hundred of deaths daily as irrelevant.
filopastry

Reply #67601 on: Today at 12:59:12 pm
Omicron does feel like maybe it is the start of the true endemic phase of Covid, where it is something we just have to learn to live with, who knows maybe the next variant is a complete disaster severity wise  and this is a false dawn.

But the news that Omicron does seem to boost immunity to Delta and presumably other variants as well is very positive, given the massive number of people worldwide who are likely to end up with Omicron infection, some models were projecting that as many people will end up catching Covid in the next few months as have caught it in the entire pandemic up until now.

I have basically locked down in the run up to Christmas as we were meant to be meeting some people in the vulnerable group for Christmas which ended up being cancelled anyway as the one person I did see (osteopath) ended up testing positive a day later! Also meeting some friends in the vulnerable group for NY Eve.

After that I think I am just at the stage of getting on with my life again (while obviously wearing masks etc where I should), living in London that means I have a fair chance of catching Omicron I suspect, but I have reached the stage where the cost of trying to "Zero Covid" my life seems higher than taking my chances fully boosted with a variant that generally doesn't seem to hit fully boosted people too badly.

A bit of a risk I know, and maybe I change my mind as more data becomes available, but that is pretty much where I am now.
The G in Gluhwein

Reply #67602 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm
With the talk of more boosters for certain age groups (vulnerable people), etc & the daily deaths. Perhaps too early to say the "end" is near?
debs the hall with boughs of holly

Reply #67603 on: Today at 01:08:48 pm
All jabbed up finally 💪🤗
Mister men

Reply #67604 on: Today at 01:11:21 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:59:14 am
America are halving isolation time to 5 days if you're asymptomatic. Seems like there is a pile of good news with it mutating into Omicron. Countries aren't as wary of it, I think we should feel optimistic this might be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Covid has made an absolute fool out of us all the last 2 years. I hope this is the end but it could just as easily mutate again into something worse and we are back to square one.
