Omicron does feel like maybe it is the start of the true endemic phase of Covid, where it is something we just have to learn to live with, who knows maybe the next variant is a complete disaster severity wise and this is a false dawn.



But the news that Omicron does seem to boost immunity to Delta and presumably other variants as well is very positive, given the massive number of people worldwide who are likely to end up with Omicron infection, some models were projecting that as many people will end up catching Covid in the next few months as have caught it in the entire pandemic up until now.



I have basically locked down in the run up to Christmas as we were meant to be meeting some people in the vulnerable group for Christmas which ended up being cancelled anyway as the one person I did see (osteopath) ended up testing positive a day later! Also meeting some friends in the vulnerable group for NY Eve.



After that I think I am just at the stage of getting on with my life again (while obviously wearing masks etc where I should), living in London that means I have a fair chance of catching Omicron I suspect, but I have reached the stage where the cost of trying to "Zero Covid" my life seems higher than taking my chances fully boosted with a variant that generally doesn't seem to hit fully boosted people too badly.



A bit of a risk I know, and maybe I change my mind as more data becomes available, but that is pretty much where I am now.