« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2485521 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,445
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67480 on: Today at 09:50:33 am »
Hope everyone with it is feeling alright.

We have tested negative everyday despite bad colds but they seem to have cleared up now.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67481 on: Today at 09:59:40 am »
Antivaxers posting this all over Twitter.

When it comes to science, they question everything.

When it comes to anonymous storytellers on Facebook, they dont even question basic maths.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67482 on: Today at 10:02:35 am »
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67483 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

22.5 people had their booster?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67484 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,445
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67485 on: Today at 10:45:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:39:58 am
Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.

People surely don't believe this?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67486 on: Today at 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:11:31 am
22.5 people had their booster?
Ah. That's pedantic even by my standards. One or two either way would be fair . Still utter waffle though.


Has anyone got a code for the app after posting a negative lft. My wife is hoping to get her covid pass back at day 7 she's had a positive PCR five days ago , but never a positive lft ( tests daily) . Bit can't get a code for the covid app. So the app is thinking she has to do the full ten days.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67487 on: Today at 11:16:57 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:59:40 am
Antivaxers posting this all over Twitter.

When it comes to science, they question everything.

When it comes to anonymous storytellers on Facebook, they dont even question basic maths.

It's always an unnamed source isn't it? I remember back in the a early 1990s unnamed 'senior police officers ' were casting doubt on the innocence of the Birmingham Six and we went through it with all the bullshit leaks about Hillsborough.

And really strange that no one who is unvaccinated is in Maidstone Hospital with Covid.

Never mind mathematical inaccuracies that's the giveaway.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67488 on: Today at 11:21:40 am »
I'm no statistician, but given how many people are vaccinated, it's probably not that unlikely that in one group of 45 people that none are unvaccinated.
I wouldn't make a big fuss of fifty/fifty not being exactly possible. If they were using similar arguments I'd think they were just missing the much bigger more important picture.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67489 on: Today at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:21:40 am
I'm no statistician, but given how many people are vaccinated, it's probably not that unlikely that in one group of 45 people that none are unvaccinated.
I wouldn't make a big fuss of fifty/fifty not being exactly possible. If they were using similar arguments I'd think they were just missing the much bigger more important picture.

I'm no statistician but about 1 in 10 of the population are unvaccinated so you would expect that to be reflected in the inaccurate data mentioned in that bullshit tweet.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67490 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
It's a fair point so Howard. The maths is beyond me. I guess if we factor in how much more likely you are to catch it when unvaccinated..
The bigger problem is that people who follow this bull can't be swayed by logical argument. I dont know how to alter their view. It's a bit like debating with a toddler or cat.  I'm just not equipped to do it . Maybe appealing to some other emotion.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,794
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67491 on: Today at 11:34:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:30:45 am
It's a fair point so Howard. The maths is beyond me. I guess if we factor in how much more likely you are to catch it when unvaccinated..
The bigger problem is that people who follow this bull can't be swayed by logical argument. I dont know how to alter their view. It's a bit like debating with a toddler or cat.  I'm just not equipped to do it . Maybe appealing to some other emotion.

You can distract a cat or toddler with a bit of fish or a toy.

Once down the rabbit hole distraction is near impossible.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,154
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67492 on: Today at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:45:21 am
People surely don't believe this?

They don't need to believe it. They're simply looking for outside verification to justify their decision.

If you think about it, there's no real way you can argue against an FB post like that without getting bogged down with links, evidence etc. I don't know about you, but I don't have the time or energy to waste doing that.

It's simply a deterrent, a warning not to argue with them, as they will throw a million bits of crap like that at you, and you'd be expected to disprove every single one of them. But do they believe it? Nah.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67493 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:42:01 am
They don't need to believe it. They're simply looking for outside verification to justify their decision.

If you think about it, there's no real way you can argue against an FB post like that without getting bogged down with links, evidence etc. I don't know about you, but I don't have the time or energy to waste doing that.

It's simply a deterrent, a warning not to argue with them, as they will throw a million bits of crap like that at you, and you'd be expected to disprove every single one of them. But do they believe it? Nah.



Exactly, you can't spend your time disproving every single piece of nonsense they come up with,  it would be a never ending task, some of it is just  obvious bollocks but can't be "proven" to be so either.

If someone claims as I saw recently that they knew 5 people who had died after getting the booster, it is very very clearly made up bullshit, but impossible to prove.

Its kind of sad now, anytime someone young dies, it will always be "vaccine did it"
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67494 on: Today at 11:55:09 am »
Good point red berry. Back to the quote about arguing with idiots.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67495 on: Today at 11:55:32 am »
Bit nervous this morning.

Bloke who lives directly opposite me in our block of flats has got a positive test off an LFT. Getting too close for comfort for my liking. Have done my own lateral flow test and all negative though.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,872
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67496 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm »
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.

And obviously nobody can "prove" its wrong, but anyone with half a brain should realise that we have monitoring systems in place, they identified a VERY rare issue with clotting for AZ and J&J and they identified the VERY rare issue with myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, does anyone find it plausible that they missed a legion of people having serious heart issues post booster?
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:09 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,514
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67497 on: Today at 04:20:09 pm »
That's the problem with social media and everyone being able to call themselves a journalist these days. Even if she heard that shite from her hairdresser the proper journalistic procedure would be to use this as a starting point and do some research like asking hospitals, doctors  or whatever whether they've noticed more heart problems lately and then try and find a link to the booster. It's not posting hearsay on Twitter making it actual news and fact for quite a few people. Even if at one point the tweet gets taken down (which in itself is rather unlikely I'd guess), the damage is already done.
Logged

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,850
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67498 on: Today at 04:53:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:15:37 pm
Just to give an example of the sort of endless bullshit that gets posted, here is some more rubbish from a far-right nutjob and not entirely coincidentally GBNews presenter.

https://twitter.com/ThatAlexWoman/status/1474333849085784069

Shit like this doesn't happen by accident, it is all obviously created based on the very rare myocarditis issue, and people's fears around that.

And obviously nobody can "prove" its wrong, but anyone with half a brain should realise that we have monitoring systems in place, they identified a VERY rare issue with clotting for AZ and J&J and they identified the VERY rare issue with myocarditis with mRNA vaccines, does anyone find it plausible that they missed a legion of people having serious heart issues post booster?

I replied to that

Quote
Yet they all recovered rapidly enough for them to have their hair cut despite boosters only being available from December 13th for under 30s.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 