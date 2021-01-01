That's the problem with social media and everyone being able to call themselves a journalist these days. Even if she heard that shite from her hairdresser the proper journalistic procedure would be to use this as a starting point and do some research like asking hospitals, doctors or whatever whether they've noticed more heart problems lately and then try and find a link to the booster. It's not posting hearsay on Twitter making it actual news and fact for quite a few people. Even if at one point the tweet gets taken down (which in itself is rather unlikely I'd guess), the damage is already done.