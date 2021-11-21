« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67360 on: Today at 06:03:29 pm
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67361 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm
Had my booster just over 24 hours ago and its just a sore arm at the moment. Hoping thats the worst of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67362 on: Today at 06:05:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Today at 04:39:43 pm
Of all the people I know who work in the NHS, I don't know a single one that doesn't want to get out of it. They are absolutely burnt out and feel totally unappreciated.

It's shocking, I've been following some of them on twitter just trying to support them where you can. But it's horrible what they have to go through to be honest.  :(
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67363 on: Today at 06:06:30 pm
Omicron 50-70% less likely to cause hospitalisation than Delta according to the UK health agency then...

Boris got a get out jail free card with scaring everyone into forgetting about their shenanigans
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67364 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 05:50:41 pm
My layman understanding of the Valneva vaccine - which is still in trials and the UK government has cancelled it's orders for - is that is based on a decativated version of the whole virus (rather than just the spike protein), which to me would suggest that it might have a similar response?

You would think so, but apparently there was a vaccine (not for Covid) where they did something similar (I forget the disease) and apparently if recipients got infected they actually had worse outcomes then those that didnt have the vaccine in question.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #67365 on: Today at 06:26:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 05:07:30 pm
So UKHSA saying 50-70% less chance of ending up in hospital with Omicron, but also evidence that boosters start to wane after 10 weeks which is worrying but in line with whats been coming out of Israel Id assume.

Willing to step into the breach here. Also willing to be corrected by better educated folk than me.

I'm well aware of the widely quoted 100 day development time for updated vaccines. Barely seen anything on the news about the major players making a serious push. If put in terms of it being a race against the virus, surely the the time is now, no?
