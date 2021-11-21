So UKHSA saying 50-70% less chance of ending up in hospital with Omicron, but also evidence that boosters start to wane after 10 weeks which is worrying but in line with whats been coming out of Israel Id assume.



Willing to step into the breach here. Also willing to be corrected by better educated folk than me.I'm well aware of the widely quoted 100 day development time for updated vaccines. Barely seen anything on the news about the major players making a serious push. If put in terms of it being a race against the virus, surely the the time is now, no?