Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed. The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot. Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week. I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status. Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though. My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.
Am I being out of order here ?