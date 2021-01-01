« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1678 1679 1680 1681 1682 [1683]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2476066 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67280 on: Today at 07:03:55 am »
Is the reduction to seven days based on some new science? Or because we can't afford to keep staff out for ten days?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,541
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67281 on: Today at 07:56:24 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67282 on: Today at 08:11:30 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:56:24 am
Bloody hell.  What an insult to those health professionals
Do you mean the comments?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67283 on: Today at 08:16:57 am »
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,541
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67284 on: Today at 09:36:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:30 am
Do you mean the comments?
No, those who put such stress on them by failing to get vaccinated
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
  • Scousers Rule
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67285 on: Today at 10:42:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:03:55 am
Is the reduction to seven days based on some new science? Or because we can't afford to keep staff out for ten days?

Pretty sure it will be the latter.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67286 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:11:30 am
Do you mean the comments?

The NHS is under stress, say nothing of the fact that they have been at the forefront of this covid fight for the last couple of years. People need to open their eyes and understand the stress that these people operate under. They get abused, they have people comparing them to the ruddy Nazi's. They then have to watch as these people who have been conned into believing the vaccines are "bad for you" die in front of them, while people beg for a vaccine and they can do nothing about it. People take these (not saying you do) people for granted over and over and it's just wrong. I know a lot of people do not like social media, but try following some of the accounts of doctors and nurses and what they have to now put up with, as they do their job. It's harrowing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67287 on: Today at 11:02:58 am »
Any idea why I might still be testing positive on a LFT despite first testing positive almost 14 days ago? Am I likely to still be contagious? I had two negative PCR tests a week or so ago as well, further compounding my confusion...

(I've had no symptoms at all at any stage)
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67288 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:02:58 am
Any idea why I might still be testing positive on a LFT despite first testing positive almost 14 days ago? Am I likely to still be contagious? I had two negative PCR tests a week or so ago as well, further compounding my confusion...

(I've had no symptoms at all at any stage)

It'll be picking up trace elements of the virus in your nose. Very unlikely you are still contagious.
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67289 on: Today at 11:07:46 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:02:58 am
Any idea why I might still be testing positive on a LFT despite first testing positive almost 14 days ago? Am I likely to still be contagious? I had two negative PCR tests a week or so ago as well, further compounding my confusion...

(I've had no symptoms at all at any stage)

Covid can stay inside for about 30 days which is why they say don't test, once you've had it. You are just going to come out being positive. Do you have any symptoms still such as coughing or a sore throat if you do, maybe keep isolating until they have disappeared.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,800
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67290 on: Today at 11:08:15 am »
NHS website says not to test for 90 days after a positive PCR. I've been adhering to that, assuming you may still get a positive when you're uncontagious. Why I don't understand the government guidelines about being able to leave isolation after seven days and two clear tests. It contradicts their own advice about not doing them.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,032
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67291 on: Today at 11:10:30 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:08:15 am
NHS website says not to test for 90 days after a positive PCR. I've been adhering to that, assuming you may still get a positive when you're uncontagious. Why I don't understand the government guidelines about being able to leave isolation after seven days and two clear tests. It contradicts their own advice about not doing them.

Thats what confused me too.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67292 on: Today at 11:11:21 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:36:20 am
No, those who put such stress on them by failing to get vaccinated
ah ok. I always struggle with twitter links. I saw a photo and the headline of 8/10.  Then a load of shitty comments.
Totally get what you are saying about the unvaccinated heaping the misery on the poor sods.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67293 on: Today at 11:11:44 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:08:15 am
NHS website says not to test for 90 days after a positive PCR. I've been adhering to that, assuming you may still get a positive when you're uncontagious. Why I don't understand the government guidelines about being able to leave isolation after seven days and two clear tests. It contradicts their own advice about not doing them.

I would say if you suddenly get new symptoms then to do a test especially with the new virus going around. I had covid in November but I have started to use laterals now if I am going out. It would presumably pick up if you were re-infected. I took one yesterday when I woke up with a sore throat but it came back negative so I'm taking another one to see if I can make my booster appointment later on.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,032
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67294 on: Today at 11:12:05 am »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:42:26 am
Pretty sure it will be the latter.

We're heading to a time where you won't need to isolate at all unless you have symptoms IMO. Probably still a year or so away from that but that's the only way we can ever properly move on and workforces can cope.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,089
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67295 on: Today at 11:12:35 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:04:51 am
It'll be picking up trace elements of the virus in your nose. Very unlikely you are still contagious.

Cheers

Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 11:07:46 am
Covid can stay inside for about 30 days which is why they say don't test, once you've had it. You are just going to come out being positive. Do you have any symptoms still such as coughing or a sore throat if you do, maybe keep isolating until they have disappeared.

No mate, no symptoms (I had maybe, maybe a bit of a sore throat but that's pretty much gone)
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67296 on: Today at 11:21:23 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:12:35 am
Cheers

No mate, no symptoms (I had maybe, maybe a bit of a sore throat but that's pretty much gone)

That's good.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,838
  • .
  • Super Title: Southern Pansy
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67297 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:08:15 am
NHS website says not to test for 90 days after a positive PCR. I've been adhering to that, assuming you may still get a positive when you're uncontagious. Why I don't understand the government guidelines about being able to leave isolation after seven days and two clear tests. It contradicts their own advice about not doing them.

Thats PCR testing. You can still LFT test. LFT tests pick up the infectious bit. PCR can detect dead virus matter. You shed dead bits of virus for weeks after you are no longer infectious - which causes positive PCR tests.
Logged

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67298 on: Today at 11:32:58 am »
So what a few months Ive had!

Tested positive at the start of October and got quite poorly with it, also lost my sense of smell and taste for weeks.

Then was off to a wedding last weekend so did a PCR just to be sure, tested negative. Then ahead of seeing my 85 year old grandma on Christmas Day did an LFT Tuesday and tested positive. Did a PCR and it confirms I have it again! I have zero symptoms this time but means a Christmas completely on my own which is a bummer. Still glad I did the test though instead of potentially infecting the family
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67299 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
The flow-flex self testing kit is good as you only have to do the nostrils now and the waiting time is down to fifteen minutes rather than half an hour. At long last, I can get my booster done now.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67300 on: Today at 11:35:49 am »
Quote from: redan on Today at 11:32:58 am
So what a few months Ive had!

Tested positive at the start of October and got quite poorly with it, also lost my sense of smell and taste for weeks.

Then was off to a wedding last weekend so did a PCR just to be sure, tested negative. Then ahead of seeing my 85 year old grandma on Christmas Day did an LFT Tuesday and tested positive. Did a PCR and it confirms I have it again! I have zero symptoms this time but means a Christmas completely on my own which is a bummer. Still glad I did the test though instead of potentially infecting the family

Jeez that is such bad luck mate. I wonder if you had the delta once last time and have maybe picked up the new strain which is doing the rounds? Look after yourself, did you have the vaccinations?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67301 on: Today at 11:38:15 am »
Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed.  The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot.  Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week.  I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status.  Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though.  My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.

Am I being out of order here ?
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67302 on: Today at 11:42:55 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:38:15 am
Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed.  The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot.  Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week.  I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status.  Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though.  My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.

Am I being out of order here ?

No your not. That's the problem, you use your common sense and one of these high and mighty people object and make you feel the bad one. If you are organising the event it's up to those people to respect the rules. I know it's hard though. Where I work we have a strict mask wearing procedure when we're in the office, but the section downstairs don't wear masks at all. The idiot who runs them loves to come upstairs and cough "for a laugh." It really winds me up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67303 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:38:15 am
Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed.  The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot.  Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week.  I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status.  Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though.  My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.

Am I being out of order here ?

Tell them not to show up
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,993
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67304 on: Today at 11:57:07 am »
Tell them they can show up if they like, but they have to pay their own way.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
  • IFWT
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67305 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:38:15 am
Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed.  The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot.  Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week.  I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status.  Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though.  My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.

Am I being out of order here ?

No you are not.  If they won't take the test then they should not attend, its that simple.  What about the welfare of your other staff?   If I was one of the staff taking the test and I found out about this I would be furious.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67306 on: Today at 12:03:36 pm »
Quote from: Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas! on Today at 12:00:45 pm
No you are not.  If they won't take the test then they should not attend, its that simple.  What about the welfare of your other staff?   If I was one of the staff taking the test and I found out about this I would be furious.

Is right.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,559
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67307 on: Today at 12:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:38:15 am
Our Christmas drinks today, Ive asked all my staff (only 15) to take a Lateral flow before we meet up, all but two agreed.  The two flat out refused and were offended I asked, despite the fact that Im paying for the whole lot.  Ive left it up to my staff whether they worked from home or not, most did, popping into the office perhaps once a week.  I havent communicated with these two other than via email, I have no idea about their vaccination status.  Im half tempted to tell them not to show up, have no idea about the ramifications though.  My missus told me to let it be, but its really wound me up.

Am I being out of order here ?

Tell them they can turn up but have to wear a mask. They won't turn up.

Nah to be honest you're well within your right to deny them entry if you've said all are required to take an LFT.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67308 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
Tell them to turn up at a really swanky restaurant. But not the one you are at.
Or just say the venue is insisting on tests.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,148
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67309 on: Today at 12:14:49 pm »
One of my friends on social media mentioned getting vaccinated and wearing masks and it's a battleground now with people giving her dogs abuse.

I always think that thick anti-vax shitheaads are fairly rare, but I think that's because I disowned and fucked off every Tory/Brexiter/Conspiracy dickhead I found as I found them, but it seems there are more than a few out there.

They don't respond well to being called thick fuckers either :(
Logged
I like cats

Online redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,257
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67310 on: Today at 12:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Today at 11:35:49 am
Jeez that is such bad luck mate. I wonder if you had the delta once last time and have maybe picked up the new strain which is doing the rounds? Look after yourself, did you have the vaccinations?
Cheers pal,

Yeah been vaccinated twice and was due to have my booster yesterday but obviously cant now
Logged

Online Once in Royal David's jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,704
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67311 on: Today at 12:16:51 pm »
Quote from: redan on Today at 12:15:42 pm
Cheers pal,

Yeah been vaccinated twice and was due to have my booster yesterday but obviously cant now

That's bad luck, but it's happened to a few of us now. You can still book the booster I think but just leave it for 28 days after the negative test.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67312 on: Today at 12:19:30 pm »
Are most of them low level anti vax people ( not the ones that profit from it) just attention seekers? And the more you spend time trying to debate with them, the more they soak it up?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online djahern

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67313 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:02:58 am
Any idea why I might still be testing positive on a LFT despite first testing positive almost 14 days ago? Am I likely to still be contagious? I had two negative PCR tests a week or so ago as well, further compounding my confusion...

(I've had no symptoms at all at any stage)
Was your positive test a LFT or a PCR?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1678 1679 1680 1681 1682 [1683]   Go Up
« previous next »
 