So, Im reading a lot about omicron being milder. But I dont think we will know this for quite some time.
Whats happening at the moment. Well, omicron is giving the impression of being less severe than delta, but why? Well, for delta infections were more in the unvaccinated, so, infection for them would have worse consequences. For omicron, infection is more in the vaccinated (due to immune escape), but they have more immunity to any serious infection despite getting infected again.
So we dont really know if omicron is milder due to those confounding variables. But we do know that its impact on vaccinated people or those with prior infection is certainly less severe, and something that might be significant as to how we exit this pandemic situation.
On the downside, we really have two pandemics at the moment. One is delta and one is omicron. Omicron doesnt look like it will last for long, but when its gone, its looking like we will still have significant delta case numbers rumbling on