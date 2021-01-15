« previous next »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67080 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
Its a much better future than having to stay in all the time?

It looks like they are just targeting the vulnerable and not the whole population.

Ancelotti ( fucking auto correct - I typed And and the ex Everton manager's name popped up) being over 60 I'm used to being needled, prodded and poked very time I go to the doctor's so won't notice another needle. ;D
Offline ElDuderino

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67081 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Yesterday at 05:16:48 pm
yh, vax'xed without the ' leads to that. was mildly amusing for a while...
Hasnt been funny for a long time and needs to be binned off. A few decent posts/posters with genuine questions look like mentalists because of the mods cracking sense of humour. No ones talking about whatever the fuck that film(?) is, and I only know it exists because of this shite
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67082 on: Yesterday at 09:40:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:27:38 pm
Its a much better future than having to stay in all the time?

Something similar may be imminent anyway.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67083 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm »
Is a booster every six months a big deal on an individual level? It's an expense the government and the NHS don't need. But it's not that big a deal is it, maybe 2 hours out of your day in a year?
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67084 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm »
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67085 on: Yesterday at 09:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?

It'll depend how the cheese and wine party goes.
Offline Port_vale_lad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67086 on: Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?

I would put money on a 2 week breaker from the 27th because he hasn't got the nads to go any earlier, he's not following the science anymore, he's doing what's best for himself the fat greasy bumbling wankstain.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67087 on: Yesterday at 09:49:36 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
Israel's committee of experts voted tonight to recommend a FOURTH dose of Pfizer's vaccine to over-60s, immunocompromised people and healthcare workers, from 4 months after the third dose.
Arieh Kolver - Twitter.

Meh. I really hope this isn't the future. (I got my booster on the weekend)
UK already offers a 4th dose (booster) to one of those groups, the clinically extremely vulnerable  - whose primary vaccine course was 3 doses.
Offline Christmas Snail Mail

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67088 on: Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm »
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67089 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: ElDuderino on Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm
Hasnt been funny for a long time and needs to be binned off. A few decent posts/posters with genuine questions look like mentalists because of the mods cracking sense of humour. No ones talking about whatever the fuck that film(?) is, and I only know it exists because of this shite

Won't somebody please stop the mods? Their sense of humour is ruining this site.

Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67090 on: Yesterday at 09:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Appears a postcode lottery. Know people waiting three days, know people waiting 20 hours
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67091 on: Yesterday at 09:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Last one we had was a couple of weeks ago and it was 24 hours, think the aim is still 24-48 though you wouldn't be surprised to see some longer waits this week.
Offline Jake

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67092 on: Yesterday at 09:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

Had one yesterday morning at about 11am, came in today about midday. This was a drive through rather than a postal
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67093 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?
we did a drive through a week ago and it took just over 24hrs.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67094 on: Yesterday at 10:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 09:44:00 pm
So do we think that they're going to go for some form of breaker say the middle of next week, or will they just think - they've got through Christmas, they'll just push through and deal with whatever happens?

Depends on hospitalisations I guess, as well as other aspects.
Offline Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67095 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

I had to wait about three days.
Offline ljycb

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67096 on: Yesterday at 10:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

We did ours and sent it off on Sunday morning and havent heard anything as of yet.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67097 on: Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm
These things put the club in a difficult position.

It would if they were employed by the club, but they no longer are so I don't really see any issues affecting Liverpool if some one-season striker very few will remember is talking shite on Instagram.

It's just something no former employer can have any control over.
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67098 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
Israel's committee of experts voted tonight to recommend a FOURTH dose of Pfizer's vaccine to over-60s, immunocompromised people and healthcare workers, from 4 months after the third dose.
Arieh Kolver - Twitter.

Meh. I really hope this isn't the future. (I got my booster on the weekend)

If the science says the vulnerable are safer going that way then its a no brainer.
 You were correct taking the booster, but I doubt those of us in good health will need a shot any more than once a year at most.
Offline Bincey

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67099 on: Yesterday at 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm
we did a drive through a week ago and it took just over 24hrs.

Yeh, the mobile sites are the quickest usually, then local/regional sites. Obviously home testing takes the longest.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Yesterday at 10:16:05 pm
It would if they were employed by the club, but they no longer are so I don't really see any issues affecting Liverpool if some one-season striker very few will remember is talking shite on Instagram.

It's just something no former employer can have any control over.

All I remember about Lambert was he had an unblemished penalty record until he missed the first one he took for us.
Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67101 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm
Won't somebody please stop the mods? Their sense of humour is ruining this site.



 ;D
Offline alonsoisared

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67102 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm
All I remember about Lambert was he had an unblemished penalty record until he missed the first one he took for us.
Always felt bad for him, him coming to us could have been a lovely story. In the end any time I see a picture of him it just reminds me of one of the lowest times of being a Liverpool fan in my life. Those kits bring back horrible memories. Mad how quick we went from Suarez and Sturridge to Lambert, Balotelli and Benteke and then, thank god, to Jurgen.
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67103 on: Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
Why haven't you had your covid jab?
you forget, our Swedish friend has a tip top immune system that most professional athletes aspire to have so he doesn't need to be vaccinated!

He also lives in the middle of nowhere, and goes to the shops late at night when there is nobody else around
Offline Christmas Snail Mail

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67104 on: Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal David's jillc on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
I had to wait about three days.

Was that a drive-through / walk in or home test? Went Wavertree this morning for a test and my employer's pressuring me to let them know the result so I can come back in the office, for two and a half days, on public transport.
Offline darragh85

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67105 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm »
which booster vaccine is the best to get?
Offline Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67106 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 10:41:11 pm
Was that a drive-through / walk in or home test? Went Wavertree this morning for a test and my employer's pressuring me to let them know the result so I can come back in the office, for two and a half days, on public transport.

That was a home test, my friend then posted it for me in one of the selected post boxes. That was probably why it took me longer to get the result.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67107 on: Yesterday at 10:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 10:40:38 pm
you forget, our Swedish friend has a tip top immune system that most professional athletes aspire to have so he doesn't need to be vaccinated!

He also lives in the middle of nowhere, and goes to the shops late at night when there is nobody else around

You're on Santa's happy list this year mate ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67108 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm »
Caught glimpses of the headlines on the right wing rags today in the newsagent. Fuck me, they have a thing against scientists, don't they?  Lauding the government for not cancelling Christmas.

Who will they blame when the system is at breaking point in January? Immigrants, or Corbyn?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67109 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
AfD politician who refused to get vaccinated in the name of "freedom", claimed the media were overreacting and rejected COVID restrictions/mandates, dies of COVID
https://www.fr.de/politik/afd-politiker-tot-nach-corona-infektion-bernd-grimmer-panikmache-alternative-fuer-deutschland-coronavirus-fake-news-zr-91190964.html
Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67110 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
AfD politician who refused to get vaccinated in the name of "freedom", claimed the media were overreacting and rejected COVID restrictions/mandates, dies of COVID
https://www.fr.de/politik/afd-politiker-tot-nach-corona-infektion-bernd-grimmer-panikmache-alternative-fuer-deutschland-coronavirus-fake-news-zr-91190964.html
Best outcome from all perspectives - the politician died "free", the healthcare system has one more bed available, the society has one less person who can transmit the disease, the freedom versus restrictions debate has one more solid argument... I can't think of a single wrong aspect...
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67111 on: Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
AfD politician who refused to get vaccinated in the name of "freedom", claimed the media were overreacting and rejected COVID restrictions/mandates, dies of COVID
https://www.fr.de/politik/afd-politiker-tot-nach-corona-infektion-bernd-grimmer-panikmache-alternative-fuer-deutschland-coronavirus-fake-news-zr-91190964.html
oh dear, what a shame, never mind!
Offline King_doggerel

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67112 on: Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm »
looks like i have contracted this bloody virus, PCR test result due tomorrow. It's hit me like a freight train, i'm just so tired!

i suspect i caught it on the flight home. fortunately i booked a self quarantine apartment initially for a few days but it looks like i will spend Christmas here.

It's very unfortunate as I am double jabbed since September.

How can I ride this through?
Offline farawayred

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67113 on: Yesterday at 11:58:12 pm »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
looks like i have contracted this bloody virus, PCR test result due tomorrow. It's hit me like a freight train, i'm just so tired!

i suspect i caught it on the flight home. fortunately i booked a self quarantine apartment initially for a few days but it looks like i will spend Christmas here.

It's very unfortunate as I am double jabbed since September.

How can I ride this through?
Don't let your mood down before you get the PCR results back. There is a strong cold that may have hit you, not Covid (re: Hendo). Take vitamins and zinc, if you have access to that.

And if it happens that it is Covid, your double-jab will go a long way to prevent you from going to a hospital and getting more severe symptoms (or worse). Then it would be the time to think what would have been had you not had the double-jab. Stay strong. The timing is unfortunate, but it's under no one's control. Try to make the best of it - raise virtual toasts with family and friends, talk to them, share stories... It's an experience that you will be telling about the next generations. Chin up, mate! Merry Christmas (it comes everywhere)!
Offline west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67114 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 09:47:56 pm
I would put money on a 2 week breaker from the 27th because he hasn't got the nads to go any earlier, he's not following the science anymore, he's doing what's best for himself the fat greasy bumbling wankstain.

Apparently the 28th is the earliest it can realistically be done due to timings around recalling Parliament.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67115 on: Today at 12:04:51 am »
You think he would bother with little things like getting parliament to agree?

--edit-- although. To be fair. If the science says we should do it. I don't see that a press conference changing the rules would really be an issue.  Might piss off a lot of his mps though.
Online djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67116 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: King_doggerel on Yesterday at 11:40:50 pm
looks like i have contracted this bloody virus, PCR test result due tomorrow. It's hit me like a freight train, i'm just so tired!

i suspect i caught it on the flight home. fortunately i booked a self quarantine apartment initially for a few days but it looks like i will spend Christmas here.

It's very unfortunate as I am double jabbed since September.

How can I ride this through?
That really sucks.

Wait on the result of the PCR obviously, lots of other viral infections that can give you fatigue. Have you got any other symptoms?

In the meantime order yourself a delivery of paracetamol, ibuprofen and multivitamins, or get someone to drop them round. None of them are cures but the first two can help with symptoms and the vitamins can help get your body back on track a little quicker. Dont take more than recommended though obviously. Staying hydrated is big one, drink plenty of water.

Youll be fine, but dont hesitate to contact 111 if your symptoms get worse (if in UK) - theyll have some good advice for you. Call them now if you think you should and ask for their opinion. Call them again if you have any doubts later on or are feeling worse, thats what they are there for.

Hopefully youve got some wifi there so you could do some video contact if it does come back positive?

Oh, and order delivery of a box of lateral flow tests - guidance will likely change so that isolation can be 7 days rather than 10, if you are symptom free and have a negative lateral flow test on day 7 (not confirmed yet though).
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67117 on: Today at 12:15:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 12:02:41 am
Apparently the 28th is the earliest it can realistically be done due to timings around recalling Parliament.

Johnson isn't going to pull the trigger on any further restrictions unless he has to, he knows its political suicide for him to do it given the current number of extremists on this issue in the Tory party, I would imagine clinging on to his job is a much higher priority than anything else to a sociopath like Johnson.

He might even luck his way out of it, cases seems to have levelled out, looking at cases by sample date there may even be some signs of declines although that would depend on reporting lags to some degree, the data on hospitalisations and ICU occupancy doesn't look too awful so far.

There remains a hell of a lot of uncertainty, but I think there is at least a possible path out of this with no further restrictions without completely overwhelming the NHS.
Online lamad

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67118 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:15:38 pm
Best outcome from all perspectives - the politician died "free", the healthcare system has one more bed available, the society has one less person who can transmit the disease, the freedom versus restrictions debate has one more solid argument... I can't think of a single wrong aspect...
Also one less right wing political agitator, so yeah, a win-win. I am usually not one for wishing bad things, least of all death, even on shitty people. But in this case he fell victim to nature, so fair play to the virus. It would be to all our advantage if the little fucker acted selective like that more often.

Edit: According to the article the AfD said that he "without a doubt knew about the risk. But he decided against the vaccination because freedom was more important to him". I posted recently about this throwing around of this misinterpreted - veering to just plain wrong - 'freedom' argument, as it is being discussed here by some. Especially the AfD talking about freedom is taking the absolute cake though: They'd be the first who would curtail all kinds of (real) freedoms if it was in their power. Everytime I hear one of them utter "freedom!!" on tv I could puke. Jeez I fucking despise this party. Sorry for sounding aggressive, I know Christmas is supposed to be all lovey dovey and forgiving, but that right wing shit drives me up the wall.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67119 on: Today at 12:37:32 am »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
How long is it taking to get PCR results back these days?

I just did one at a walk on Monday, took about 30 hours, unfortunately the result just said it couldn't be read so needs to be performed again so maybe not that useful! Not implying massive lags in the system though (at least for in-person testing)
