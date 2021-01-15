looks like i have contracted this bloody virus, PCR test result due tomorrow. It's hit me like a freight train, i'm just so tired!
i suspect i caught it on the flight home. fortunately i booked a self quarantine apartment initially for a few days but it looks like i will spend Christmas here.
It's very unfortunate as I am double jabbed since September.
How can I ride this through?
That really sucks.
Wait on the result of the PCR obviously, lots of other viral infections that can give you fatigue. Have you got any other symptoms?
In the meantime order yourself a delivery of paracetamol, ibuprofen and multivitamins, or get someone to drop them round. None of them are cures but the first two can help with symptoms and the vitamins can help get your body back on track a little quicker. Dont take more than recommended though obviously. Staying hydrated is big one, drink plenty of water.
Youll be fine, but dont hesitate to contact 111 if your symptoms get worse (if in UK) - theyll have some good advice for you. Call them now if you think you should and ask for their opinion. Call them again if you have any doubts later on or are feeling worse, thats what they are there for.
Hopefully youve got some wifi there so you could do some video contact if it does come back positive?
Oh, and order delivery of a box of lateral flow tests - guidance will likely change so that isolation can be 7 days rather than 10, if you are symptom free and have a negative lateral flow test on day 7 (not confirmed yet though).