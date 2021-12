All I remember about Lambert was he had an unblemished penalty record until he missed the first one he took for us.



Always felt bad for him, him coming to us could have been a lovely story. In the end any time I see a picture of him it just reminds me of one of the lowest times of being a Liverpool fan in my life. Those kits bring back horrible memories. Mad how quick we went from Suarez and Sturridge to Lambert, Balotelli and Benteke and then, thank god, to Jurgen.