Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2466619 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67000 on: Today at 01:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 12:29:51 pm
Its certainly affecting my moods and my anger issues when I'm out, especially when we cut through the Trafford Centre yesterday and it was packed out with non mask wearers and security where stood there like fucking mannequins.
While people can just say 'i have a medical exemption', I don't see any point in security getting involved. Shit I know. But there it is.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67001 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:09:30 pm
I very much doubt there'll be another lockdown, at least not in the sense of the ones we've had before, there will probably be some additional restrictions, think hospitality will be restricted, rule of six again and masks when moving around but Johnson cannot afford politically a lockdown so will resist unless the number of infections and hospitalisations are off the scale.

Hope you feel better soon, by the way.

I've had a cough for weeks now, LFTs and PCR all negative, hopefully yours will be the same and it's just the usual winter cold/cough that you can get at this time of the year

Ah, thank you very much mate. Im hoping were in the same boat as you and this is just a cold - wouldnt be a surprise given the last few months has seen me back in the office for the first time since this all started. Either way, your post has made me feel a bit better about all of this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67002 on: Today at 01:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Today at 12:29:51 pm
Its certainly affecting my moods and my anger issues when I'm out, especially when we cut through the Trafford Centre yesterday and it was packed out with non mask wearers and security where stood there like fucking mannequins.

There are a huge amount of asthma sufferers work and shop in my local Asda I've noticed recently.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67003 on: Today at 01:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Today at 01:19:33 pm
There are a huge amount of asthma sufferers work and shop in my local Asda I've noticed recently.
Asthma is not a reason for not wearing one anyway, the missus has bad asthma, had to have steroids a couple of times where it has led to a chest infection but she religiously wears a mask and has to wear one in work even when sat down at her desk.

The people can't wear masks due to asthma are in the main talking bollocks as if you suffer from asthma, the last thing you would want would be COVID
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67004 on: Today at 01:33:51 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on Today at 11:56:35 am
interesting piece this. i think you could say the 'opposite' of this also applies. some will likely now have continued anxiety or mental health issues as a result of the pandemic - and may choose to forever wear a masks, avoid larger crowds or feel anxiety being around unmasked people etc.

not to delve too deep into the argument around masks, but it did surprise me how quickly a lot of firmly anti-Tory types just ripped off their masks knowing what a shitshow the pandemic has been as soon as they weren't mandated. no judgment really as ultimately it should be the government telling people, but it did surprise me, can't lie.
I don't mean to be facetious but surely being "overwhelmed" by your glasses fogging up can't compare to the anxiety of getting the virus or passing it on to someone you love? I can't help but feel a lot of people in this country are hiding behind stuff like this so they can escape the flak from not wearing a mask. Just like the amount of asthma sufferers there are out there at the moment.

I live in Spain and I work in my mask all day. I haven't been in to a shop or on public transport without a mask since this all kicked off. I've always suffered with asthma but it's had no affect on me. Just like in England, when the first few people started wearing masks around that February people laughed and thought it was ridiculous. Then the government mandated it and we all just get on with it. In England they gave people the choice and now they can say no because their glasses fogging up overwhelms them. Some things are more important here surely.

We still had to wear them even in the street until the summer. Many people still wear them out and about particularly in busy streets or in city centres. It feels like common sense. People's attitudes towards it here I find incredible. It really isn't that much of a hardship.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:42:06 pm by alonsoisared »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67005 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:23:44 pm
Asthma is not a reason for not wearing one anyway, the missus has bad asthma, had to have steroids a couple of times where it has led to a chest infection but she religiously wears a mask and has to wear one in work even when sat down at her desk.

The people can't wear masks due to asthma are in the main talking bollocks as if you suffer from asthma, the last thing you would want would be COVID
My brother has asthma and always wears a mask. Others I know who struggle with a mask wear visors instead.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67006 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
99% of people not wearing masks, even where it is the law, suffer from arseholism.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67007 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:14:02 am
There isn't normally a choice. But ideally you want a different type to your first 2 as it is more effective.

It is odd that the hospital cases seem to be going down at the moment isn't it? It is over 2 weeks since the cases started spiking.
Hospitalisation numbers are rising, have been for over a week.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67008 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:40:15 pm
99% of people not wearing masks, even where it is the law, suffer from arseholism.

Most of them look as if they are waiting for you to confront them. Weird selfish people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67009 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:11:18 pm
While people can just say 'i have a medical exemption', I don't see any point in security getting involved. Shit I know. But there it is.

When there are hundreds of young women and men strutting about maskless, they know they are taking the piss though.

Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Today at 01:19:33 pm
There are a huge amount of asthma sufferers work and shop in my local Asda I've noticed recently.

Shocking isn't it? My missus ended up in hospital for 3 days when pregnant with our 2nd, could barely breathe and her sats were 90. Amazingly, she has no issue wearing a mask ....................................
