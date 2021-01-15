interesting piece this. i think you could say the 'opposite' of this also applies. some will likely now have continued anxiety or mental health issues as a result of the pandemic - and may choose to forever wear a masks, avoid larger crowds or feel anxiety being around unmasked people etc.



not to delve too deep into the argument around masks, but it did surprise me how quickly a lot of firmly anti-Tory types just ripped off their masks knowing what a shitshow the pandemic has been as soon as they weren't mandated. no judgment really as ultimately it should be the government telling people, but it did surprise me, can't lie.



I don't mean to be facetious but surely being "overwhelmed" by your glasses fogging up can't compare to the anxiety of getting the virus or passing it on to someone you love? I can't help but feel a lot of people in this country are hiding behind stuff like this so they can escape the flak from not wearing a mask. Just like the amount of asthma sufferers there are out there at the moment.I live in Spain and I work in my mask all day. I haven't been in to a shop or on public transport without a mask since this all kicked off. I've always suffered with asthma but it's had no affect on me. Just like in England, when the first few people started wearing masks around that February people laughed and thought it was ridiculous. Then the government mandated it and we all just get on with it. In England they gave people the choice and now they can say no because their glasses fogging up overwhelms them. Some things are more important here surely.We still had to wear them even in the street until the summer. Many people still wear them out and about particularly in busy streets or in city centres. It feels like common sense. People's attitudes towards it here I find incredible. It really isn't that much of a hardship.