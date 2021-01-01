« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:19:46 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:54:54 pm
Interestingly, my Mum has just got an email from the NHS about new treatments and they're sending her a PCR in case she gets symptoms down the line, so that they can get the drugs to her quickly. I'm assuming lots of people will be getting similar?

It's for antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, apparently.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/treatments-for-coronavirus/

Just spoke to my daughter who has recently had a transplant and she's received the same email. She has a telephone discussion booked with her consultant tomorrow so should be able to get any questions answered.

Once again the NHS doing their very best in contrast to the laissez faire dilettantes running the country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:20:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:29:42 pm
You have't answered my question.

The scientific advice was to continue wearing them. Every other European country kept it as standard.

So based on that, why would you stop?

It shouldn't matter what reason I have, or anyone else has, should it? You've committed to the view that regardless of someone's personal reasons such as mental health factors, not wearing a mask when not legally required, is grounds for them being a bad person full stop.

I respect your decision to continue to wear a mask, however, your over-simplistic approach to being a "decent" person is strange to me. More than happy to accept your belief that people can be deemed less "decent" if they have no valid reason to not wear mask and still choose not to, but to make the sweeping statement without any deeper understanding or consideration of other factors is something i can't respect.

I don't want to derail the thread, as plenty of informative and useful information shared that shouldn't be bogged down by myself for sure.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 07:20:40 pm
It shouldn't matter what reason I have, or anyone else has, should it? You've committed to the view that regardless of someone's personal reasons such as mental health factors, not wearing a mask when not legally required, is grounds for them being a bad person full stop.

I respect your decision to continue to wear a mask, however, your over-simplistic approach to being a "decent" person is strange to me. More than happy to accept your belief that people can be deemed less "decent" if they have no valid reason to not wear mask and still choose not to, but to make the sweeping statement without any deeper understanding or consideration of other factors is something i can't respect.

I don't want to derail the thread, as plenty of informative and useful information shared that shouldn't be bogged down by myself for sure.
also don't want to derail the thread but what mental health reason would someone have for not wearing a mask?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:29:00 pm
Just walked through the Trafford Centre on my way back from the Asda, hundreds and I mean hundreds in the 15-30 age group not wearing masks and not giving a fuck.

How the fuck does Boris expect those of us who have followed the rules and got fully vaccinated to do what he says when the rest don't give a fuck?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:39:06 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 07:28:29 pm
also don't want to derail the thread but what mental health reason would someone have for not wearing a mask?

Why masks can cause difficult feelings

Quote
Many of us have been wearing masks to help stop the spread of coronavirus during the pandemic. But masks are not easy for everyone, especially those of us with mental health problems.
Challenges with wearing a mask yourself

These are some ways in which you may struggle with wearing a face mask or covering:

    You might feel anxious or panicky, as covering your mouth and nose might affect the air you breathe. This can cause symptoms like feeling dizzy or sick, which you may then associate with your mask.
    You might feel trapped or claustrophobic.
    Covering your face changes the way you look, which may cause negative feelings around your identity or body image.
    Certain materials touching your skin might feel very hard to cope with, which may create sensory overload.
    If you wear glasses, they might steam up so you can't see clearly. This might add to feeling overwhelmed.

If you don't wear a mask because you are exempt, there may also be things that you are worried about:

    You might feel anxious about being judged, shamed or stigmatised in public. You might feel upset if people assume you are avoiding wearing a mask for the 'wrong' reasons. This may feel especially hard if the reason you can't wear a mask is linked to your mental health.
    You may also feel worried about being turned away from places where a mask is required. Or you may worry about being asked to pay a fine, in situations where masks are required by law.

I get very anxious about all the people who wear masks, they make me feel like I am full of dirt and germs.
Challenges with masks and other people

You might worry about seeing other people wearing masks when you are out in public. For example:

    Seeing people with covered faces might make you feel uneasy or scared of others. They might seem threatening, sinister or dehumanised.
    Masks are a visual reminder of the virus, so seeing masks might make you feel on edge or unable to relax. It might seem like danger is everywhere, especially if coronavirus is also in the news.
    Wearing or seeing people wear masks might trigger a memory of a traumatic event. If this is the case for you, there is further guidance on the Victim Support website

https://www.mind.org.uk/information-support/coronavirus/mask-anxiety-face-coverings-and-mental-health/#WhyMasksCanCauseDifficultFeelings


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:40:11 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 07:20:40 pm
It shouldn't matter what reason I have, or anyone else has, should it? You've committed to the view that regardless of someone's personal reasons such as mental health factors, not wearing a mask when not legally required, is grounds for them being a bad person full stop.

I respect your decision to continue to wear a mask, however, your over-simplistic approach to being a "decent" person is strange to me. More than happy to accept your belief that people can be deemed less "decent" if they have no valid reason to not wear mask and still choose not to, but to make the sweeping statement without any deeper understanding or consideration of other factors is something i can't respect.

I don't want to derail the thread, as plenty of informative and useful information shared that shouldn't be bogged down by myself for sure.

Not wearing a mask feels particularly selfish.

And you mention mental health but surely protecting yourself and others is better for that. 

Wearing a mask doesn't affect the air you breathe either. And if you have trouble wearing one then wear a face shield.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:41:45 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 06:31:45 pm
Got the met into Manchester earlier to get my hair cut and pick a few things up. Mask wearing was good on the met, only ones not wearing it seemed in the 22 and under sort of age group.

In the barbers a guy is sat in the chair next to me, no mask on, chatting away to the barber doing his hair. Comes to the end and he then goes "Hopefully the results of my PCR come through soon, my GF is having to isolate as a close contact with someone who has tested positive and she's not feeling great." The barber nearly launched the c*nt through the window.

Very sleepy right now.
Read this , or thought I had, then the responses. Then started thinking "fuck me I'm being irresponsible not wearing my mask at the barbers". Though it never occurred to me I could get a hair cut with a mask on.
THEN I realise he should be self isolating whilst waiting for his PCR result.  From the little info, he sounds more stupid than than malicious. Barber should have had a quiet word .
