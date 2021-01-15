« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66840 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm
If they close businesses will they have to bring Furlough back? It would make it easier for businesses, even for those employees having to self isolate for 10 days even if they have bugger all wrong with them.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66841 on: Today at 03:33:49 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:41:39 pm
So if the leak is true the Omicron outbreak is so serious that it needs relatively serious restrictions brought back in, but so insignificant that we can afford to wait a week, can't say it makes a huge amount of sense to me but what do I know.

The situation at a population level is complex - there's so many moving parts - to the extent that what you've pointed out isn't quite as illogical as it sounds.

At an individual level many of us, if not most, have never had greater protection against severe disease/hospitalisation/death as we have now. 49% of the population aged over 12 in England have had a booster dose, plus of course many people have an immune response from previous infection (majority from delta, some of whom from omicron).

However there is still a significant proportion of the adult population that have not received a single dose of the vaccine, and/or had a previous infection. In addition there are many people who are (to use the clunky wording) clinically vulnerable, including those who require social care such as the very elderly, who may not have been able to mount a strong immune response from their vaccinations.

As we all know, those of us who are fortunate to have been vaccinated and have the immune protection from the worst of the disease do not live our lives in parallel to those who haven't. Whether that's friends or family who are immune suppressed, or elderly relatives who require residential social car or any number of other situations. At any time of year, it's difficult to keep those who have COVID (without symptoms) from mingling with people who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes.

In addition to many of us never having been better equipped to fight off infection - or, if infected, avoiding severe disease - we have also never experienced the vast number of infections that are occurring now, and will occur in the coming few weeks. By pure maths, with the level of transmissibility of Omicron (plus its ability to infect those who have previously had covid, and/or who have had two vaccine doses), COVID infections will be reaching those that are more vulnerable to severe outcomes whether there were restrictions like a national lockdown or not.

This wave of omicron infections is not something that any government measures could have avoided happening - it was always a case of when, not if, omicron took off here. I would imagine that - alongside the feasibility (of being adhered to) and the dumb politics considerations - any potential restrictions will occur after Christmas. This will be to try to slow down the speed at which COVID reaches those most vulnerable to it (and, with that, those most likely to require hospital treatment). It can only have a limited effect on the overall wave, but if it delays a large enough proportion of people requiring hospitalisation for some days/weeks then it could be the difference in ensuring quality emergency care can be provided (versus the capacity of the health system falling down).

Make no mistake, lockdown after Christmas won't prevent this wave of infections. If restrictions are implemented, they will have the goal of slowing the spread of omicron infections, so that hospitals can try to provide effective treatment to everyone requiring hospitalisation.

So it's a complex picture because, at a personal level (10 days after my booster) I am fortunate to be relatively well equipped to handle an infection without severe outcomes if that were to occur. But that doesn't mean that I can take myself out of the equation for how this works at a population level. I am keen to avoid infection purely so that I don't unintentionally pass it on to someone else, who may unintentionally pass it on to someone else, who may work at a care home. Even with relative perceived safety at an individual level, with exponential spread of infections it wouldn't take long for infections to reach someone not so safe.

KEY POINT (Whether it's for yourself, or for a loved one/acquaintance/colleague): there's never been a better time to have a first dose of vaccine - you won't be subject to any shame or stigma from people administering doses, they would be delighted to see you and also to discuss any reservations you may have. Or if you know someone hesitant in a similar boat, there's never been a better time to dust yourself off and re-try engaging with them and hearing out their concerns, while politely sharing factual information in response.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66842 on: Today at 03:38:01 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:09:53 pm
I believe the rumour is that there will be advice around Christmas and Boxing Day with actual measures being introduced on Monday of next week.
that's exactly what they'll do, as ever with this government they just kick the can down the road, they will eventually cede to the science of course but no doubt it will be too late, not entirely sure the point of allowing pubs and restaurants to serve outside in the middle of winter, other than it means less money needs to be provided to these places as they are technically allowed to open!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66843 on: Today at 03:44:49 pm
Quote from: Mistletoe Gripweed on Today at 03:29:51 pm
If they close businesses will they have to bring Furlough back? It would make it easier for businesses, even for those employees having to self isolate for 10 days even if they have bugger all wrong with them.
I don't think they have to do that but it would be an odd decision politically not to provide any support whether that is furlough or other financial measures
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66844 on: Today at 03:45:29 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 03:08:37 pm
is it definitely from the NHS, check the actual email address not the one it looks like it has come from

Yeh, 100% real by the looks of it. Got her NHS number and full name on it. All links in the email are legit as well. Think it's for people classed as high risk of getting seriously ill.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66845 on: Today at 03:45:40 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 03:09:53 pm
I believe the rumour is that there will be advice around Christmas and Boxing Day with actual measures being introduced on Monday of next week.

Really helps everyones mental state leaking stuff to media.

Hes a true leader.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66846 on: Today at 03:53:24 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:19:18 pm
Also don't understand the point of covid passports at grounds now if we can't attend even when having 3 jabs?
you don't need the passport to get into the pubs, you don't need it to use public transport, that's how most people get to the ground I imagine, not sure that if the passport will be properly checked anyway
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66847 on: Today at 03:54:15 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 03:45:29 pm
Yeh, 100% real by the looks of it. Got her NHS number and full name on it. All links in the email are legit as well. Think it's for people classed as high risk of getting seriously ill.
ah fair enough then, you can't be too careful these days with so many scams about
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66848 on: Today at 04:11:45 pm
91,743 new coronavirus cases today.  Too early and simplistic to say we've peaked earlier and lower than expected?  Schools mostly closed now until the New Year and that generally puts a brake on case numbers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66849 on: Today at 04:13:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:11:45 pm
91,743 new coronavirus cases today.  Too early and simplistic to say we've peaked earlier and lower than expected?

I think so, only in that Monday usually shows a reduction due to the weekend.

This is the hard thing to juggle as the data is always a couple of days late when we get it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66850 on: Today at 04:13:57 pm
I'm going to guess lots aren't testing as they want to enforced self isolation over the Xmas period.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66851 on: Today at 04:14:20 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:05:34 pm
Well, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Novavax-vaccine for people over 18, which as far as I understand is a more "traditional" vaccine. Looking forward to it being available and how many of the nutcases who are against the other vaccines, because they are based on a "new" method, will then get their shots. I would imagine some will, but the majority will come up with another reason, why they can't get vaccinated...

Finally, they had a lot of delays and it prevented us trial participants travelling in Europe easily. Read something the other day suggesting we're more likely to use these sorts of 'traditional' vaccines rather than roll-out mRNA ones every year, although I think that was just a prediction rather than grounded in fact.

Hopefully Novavax can scale their production and get doses to countries that need it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66852 on: Today at 04:17:23 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:13:19 pm
I think so, only in that Monday usually shows a reduction due to the weekend.

This is the hard thing to juggle as the data is always a couple of days late when we get it.
True. Hospital admissions are up, but much less than feared.

Its all a bit unpredictable right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66853 on: Today at 04:17:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:11:45 pm
91,743 new coronavirus cases today.  Too early and simplistic to say we've peaked earlier and lower than expected?  Schools mostly closed now until the New Year and that generally puts a brake on case numbers.

Its still the second highest ever total on record though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66854 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm
Quote from: mattybeard on Today at 04:13:57 pm
I'm going to guess lots aren't testing as they want to enforced self isolation over the Xmas period.

Thats probably playing a part in it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66855 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm
Tuesday's numbers will be interesting, that's usually the day when we get the catch up from the weekend I think
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66856 on: Today at 04:34:28 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 04:27:48 pm
Tuesday's numbers will be interesting, that's usually the day when we get the catch up from the weekend I think
Yes, a bit of a milestone day I suspect . It will give us the direction for next couple of weeks
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66857 on: Today at 04:39:09 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 03:45:29 pm
Yeh, 100% real by the looks of it. Got her NHS number and full name on it. All links in the email are legit as well. Think it's for people classed as high risk of getting seriously ill.
Its a good policy. If were expecting the possibility of testing to be swamped, reducing any delays to getting the results to a certain population of folks will be key.

Would be nice too if there is some mechanism in place that theses tests jump to the front of the queue when they come in.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #66858 on: Today at 04:42:38 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:46:08 pm
Football wise I guess that means reduced capacity or no fans at all for a month?

Henry Winter suggesting it might be behind closed doors again. Don't understand why it can't go to reduced capacity for a while and asking people to vaccine and test.
