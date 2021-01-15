« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2460710 times)

Offline Rahul21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66800 on: Today at 02:26:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:22:36 pm
My eyes aren't the best.  Pippa's slide in glorious full technicolour: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/977566/COVID-19_Roadmap_Posters_STEP_2_2021_-_digital_.pdf

They will surely need to bring in some support alongside 'Step 2' restrictions.
All well and good in July but they'll only attract the diehards in January!!

So if it's the same restrictions as then, those who have booked to go away or on holiday from next week will need to cancel?

OVERSEAS TRAVEL
You must not go on holiday abroad. You could be fined £5,000 for travelling abroad without a legally permitted reason.
Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66801 on: Today at 02:27:48 pm »
is it possible to get ill cold like symptoms from the booster jab. Classic cold like issues. I assume it is my body reacting to the booster. I feel OK I guess just feels like I have a cold, feeling tired, runny nose some occasional coughing. etc.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66802 on: Today at 02:27:49 pm »
Step 2 meant nothing to me as I was at work and life pretty much carried on as normal

Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66803 on: Today at 02:29:30 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:27:48 pm
is it possible to get ill cold like symptoms from the booster jab. Classic cold like issues. I assume it is my body reacting to the booster. I feel OK I guess just feels like I have a cold, feeling tired, runny nose some occasional coughing. etc.

Possibly.

We had our boosters last week and both got heavy colds (not Covid as done LFT)
Online frag

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66804 on: Today at 02:29:43 pm »
I don't pretend to be knowledgeable about all this, but, what is the end game here? What needs to happen for there to be no lockdowns going forward?

Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66805 on: Today at 02:31:44 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:29:43 pm
I don't pretend to be knowledgeable about all this, but, what is the end game here? What needs to happen for there to be no lockdowns going forward?



Numbers to drop so there isn't a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed.
Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66806 on: Today at 02:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:29:30 pm
Possibly.

We had our boosters last week and both got heavy colds (not Covid as done LFT)

yes Nick it feels like a heavy cold. I have the flu jab and everything.
Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66807 on: Today at 02:33:41 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:32:27 pm
yes Nick it feels like a heavy cold. I have the flu jab and everything.

We are just staying in warm and taking usual cold medicine.

Then LFTs to rule out Covid - 19.
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66808 on: Today at 02:33:49 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:29:43 pm
I don't pretend to be knowledgeable about all this, but, what is the end game here? What needs to happen for there to be no lockdowns going forward?



A completely different government
Online frag

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66809 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:31:44 pm
Numbers to drop so there isn't a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed.

What happens if another variant comes along post lockdown, and they continue to come around every few months. Is the decision being made due to increases in hospitalizations or because increase in positive tests? Not trying to be argumentative etc. just trying to get a grasp :)

Feel for our friends, they've had their holiday moved about 5 times know, and they rebooked in end of January to be safe which looks like it's a no go.
Offline Rahul21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66810 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:29:43 pm
I don't pretend to be knowledgeable about all this, but, what is the end game here? What needs to happen for there to be no lockdowns going forward?

A vaccine that addresses a broader range of variants, presumably.
Online smicer07

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66811 on: Today at 02:37:11 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:27:48 pm
is it possible to get ill cold like symptoms from the booster jab. Classic cold like issues. I assume it is my body reacting to the booster. I feel OK I guess just feels like I have a cold, feeling tired, runny nose some occasional coughing. etc.

I feel like shit after my booster on Friday 🤮
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66812 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
Restaurants and pubs absolutely fucked again.

Social ones meaningless.

New Years Eve will just see loads of house parties instead of people going to pubs and restaurants.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66813 on: Today at 02:38:56 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 02:34:42 pm
Is the decision being made due to increases in hospitalizations or because increase in positive tests? Not trying to be argumentative etc. just trying to get a grasp :)

Both.
Stopping hospitalizations from overwhelming the NHS is the goal. but because of the link between positive tests and hospitalizations, we try to drive that down.
The sudden difficulty is that it appears the link between positive tests and hospitalisations has changed.  Hopefully we get far fewer hospitalizations per 1000 cases now, so we can 'live with' far more cases.
But the data isn't yet conclusive (well not the publicly released data, we may have enough now for a more robust picture)
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66814 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
So if the leak is true the Omicron outbreak is so serious that it needs relatively serious restrictions brought back in, but so insignificant that we can afford to wait a week, can't say it makes a huge amount of sense to me but what do I know.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66815 on: Today at 02:43:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:41:39 pm
So if the leak is true the Omicron outbreak is so serious that it needs relatively serious restrictions brought back in, but so insignificant that we can afford to wait a week, can't say it makes a huge amount of sense to me but what do I know.
Much of it will be over by the time the measures have started..
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66816 on: Today at 02:44:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:22:39 pm
thats not necessarily the experience in Denmark though is it?

Only thing I've seen for Denmark is :-


Online redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66817 on: Today at 02:44:57 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 02:27:48 pm
is it possible to get ill cold like symptoms from the booster jab. Classic cold like issues. I assume it is my body reacting to the booster. I feel OK I guess just feels like I have a cold, feeling tired, runny nose some occasional coughing. etc.

Yes, it's quite common to get something like that. The vaccine is activating your immune system, which can cause a bit of an inflammation, so feeling tired and achy, a bit of temperature, etc. A running nose and a caugh is less common, but you said you had a bit of that even before the booster, and it could just be that it got stronger again because you're feeling generally a bit ill. It should only last a very few days.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66818 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
Football wise I guess that means reduced capacity or no fans at all for a month?
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66819 on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
A number of ministers are against the new restrictions and are questioning the way its being calculated by the advisors. Nothing new then.
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66820 on: Today at 02:46:37 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:41:39 pm
So if the leak is true the Omicron outbreak is so serious that it needs relatively serious restrictions brought back in, but so insignificant that we can afford to wait a week, can't say it makes a huge amount of sense to me but what do I know.
I would imagine, they figure that if they introduce it now, the vast majority of the population will stick two fingers up at the restrictions.
If they fell the government have been kind to them and let them celebrate their pagan , winter solstice festival Christmas, there might be appetite for hugely reducing social contacts, albeit after the horse has bolted.
That said , I think a sizeable number of people WILL follow the guidance to keep people in general safe. Those that don't or don't want to will shout loudly.  And there will probably be demographic splits.
Also the NHS might welcome the 'horizon' , even in a few weeks of hospitalisations slowing if we do put in firebreaks.
Online filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66821 on: Today at 02:47:26 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:44:17 pm
Only thing I've seen for Denmark is :-




I have seen others claiming that study has issues with the assumptions around age group comparisons, and also accounting for the lag between cases and hospitalisations (which can make a big difference with a fast growing outbreak)
Online PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66822 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:44:17 pm
Only thing I've seen for Denmark is :-



Still going to be a significant rise in hospitalisations here if it doubles every other day.  Though I believe we have a significant vaccine advantage over the dutch?
Online Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66823 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:41:39 pm
So if the leak is true the Omicron outbreak is so serious that it needs relatively serious restrictions brought back in, but so insignificant that we can afford to wait a week, can't say it makes a huge amount of sense to me but what do I know.

Exactly.

If its needed then show us the numbers as to why its needed and do it now, not in a fucking week so Johnson can avoid cancelling Christmas again.

Joke - and exactly as I predicted that it would be a month.
Online Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66824 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:46:08 pm
Football wise I guess that means reduced capacity or no fans at all for a month?

By the sounds of it it will be as it was in April of this year, so yeah, behind closed doors.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66825 on: Today at 02:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:50:59 pm
By the sounds of it it will be as it was in April of this year, so yeah, behind closed doors.

We should only have 1 home game in that time vs Brentford so hopefully won't derail us too much.
Online Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66826 on: Today at 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:53:50 pm
We should only have 1 home game in that time vs Brentford so hopefully won't derail us too much.

Arguably makes any away games that we have easier as well.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66827 on: Today at 02:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:50:04 pm
Exactly.

If its needed then show us the numbers as to why its needed and do it now, not in a fucking week so Johnson can avoid cancelling Christmas again.

Joke - and exactly as I predicted that it would be a month.

If he did it now there's almost 0 chance of anyone following it other than maybe over 60s and very vulnerable people. Think we all know that.

If it's 27th onwards more people will follow it overall in terms of social restrictions but anyone under 50 is unlikely to stick to them religiously.
Online Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66828 on: Today at 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:55:40 pm
If he did it now there's almost 0 chance of anyone following it other than maybe over 60s and very vulnerable people. Think we all know that.

If it's 27th onwards more people will follow it overall in terms of social restrictions but anyone under 50 is unlikely to stick to them religiously.

If they told restaurants and bars that they could only serve outdoors then people would have to follow it. I take the point about the indoor mixing rules being ignored (although whichever way you spin it less people will mix indoors if its banned than they will if it isnt) but by the sounds of it the restrictions will go well beyond that and Id be interested to hear the logic in delaying it a week.
Online smicer07

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66829 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
My daughter's 5th birthday party at a soft play on the 2nd January. Will be pissed off if we have to postpone it 😩
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66830 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:59:47 pm
If they told restaurants and bars that they could only serve outdoors then people would have to follow it. I take the point about the indoor mixing rules being ignored (although whichever way you spin it less people will mix indoors if its banned than they will if it isnt) but by the sounds of it the restrictions will go well beyond that and Id be interested to hear the logic in delaying it a week.

Its the politicians who want to delay it, according to leaks there were a number in the cabinet against it. Its the scientists who are pushing for it earlier. Only one group will win this battle and it isnt the scientists and it will continue going round and round and round.
Online frag

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66831 on: Today at 03:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:59:47 pm
If they told restaurants and bars that they could only serve outdoors then people would have to follow it. I take the point about the indoor mixing rules being ignored (although whichever way you spin it less people will mix indoors if its banned than they will if it isnt) but by the sounds of it the restrictions will go well beyond that and Id be interested to hear the logic in delaying it a week.

Surely there is no scientific/logical reason for delaying a week. It has to be purely political.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66832 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
Rumour is that its just going to be advisory

Cant even get measures past cabinet
Online Once in Royal David's jillc

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66833 on: Today at 03:07:33 pm »
Quote from: frag on Today at 03:05:43 pm
Surely there is no scientific/logical reason for delaying a week. It has to be purely political.

It is purely political they are ignoring the scientists as normal.
Online Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66834 on: Today at 03:08:37 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:54:54 pm
Interestingly, my Mum has just got an email from the NHS about new treatments and they're sending her a PCR in case she gets symptoms down the line, so that they can get the drugs to her quickly. I'm assuming lots of people will be getting similar?

It's for antivirals and monoclonal antibodies, apparently.

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/treatments-for-coronavirus/
is it definitely from the NHS, check the actual email address not the one it looks like it has come from
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66835 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:06:05 pm
Rumour is that its just going to be advisory

Cant even get measures past cabinet

Can't be advisory for restaurants and pubs surely - that has to be law or nothing.
Online Jm55

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66836 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:06:05 pm
Rumour is that its just going to be advisory

Cant even get measures past cabinet

I believe the rumour is that there will be advice around Christmas and Boxing Day with actual measures being introduced on Monday of next week.
Online TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66837 on: Today at 03:10:39 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 03:09:08 pm
Can't be advisory for restaurants and pubs surely - that has to be law or nothing.
Exactly.  You can choose to go in or not, but the advice will be to minimise this kind of activity.  So, they dont have to support the industry at all whilst they all get screwed.
