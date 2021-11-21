« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Rahul21

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I think the saddest and most disheartening thing about all of this is . when will it ever end?

I appreciate that the main benefit from the vaccines was to reduce deaths and hospitalisations (which they continue to do even with omicron), but its absolutely awful and shocking that omicron has essentially been able to quite easily evade and infect even those of us who have had two doses of the vaccine (hence the large increase in numbers). And it does make you wonder whether in six months time there is going to be yet another variant that evades it - and the boosters - even more so. So again, when will it ever end? Possibly only with a vaccine that is able to effectively prevent infection against a wider range of variants - but as Whitty said the other day, that could be another 18 months from now.
thaddeus

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
What's spooked the Netherlands?  Their cases are on a downward trend but they've just introduced their toughest restrictions for a very long time.

I mean, I know it's Omicron that's spooked them but they're behind the UK on the curve and we've just had a Tory meltdown over asking for time-limited 'vaccine passports' to attend major events.
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:25:28 am
Germany about to bring in restrictions on travellers from the UK apparently.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:03:54 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
What's spooked the Netherlands?  Their cases are on a downward trend but they've just introduced their toughest restrictions for a very long time.

I mean, I know it's Omicron that's spooked them but they're behind the UK on the curve and we've just had a Tory meltdown over asking for time-limited 'vaccine passports' to attend major events.

They fear the health care system may be overwhelmed by the imminent wave caused by omicrom which has appeared as the current wave has just crested with record numbers in November. The curve is coming down due to a partial lock down but were and are still concerningly high enough before omicron has chance to take hold on top of that. They realise that a lot more people will catch omicron and admit they don't know yet if omicron will be milder or lead to a lot more hospitalisations and so want to buy some time. They are behind the uk on boosters by a long way. They plan to administer most boosters nationwide by January ending and so are playing it safe from a public health perspective.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:21:53 am
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 12:25:28 am
Germany about to bring in restrictions on travellers from the UK apparently.
The UK has been put on the so called virus variants areas list which comes with the most restrictions and rules, similar to the red list in the UK. Coming from the UK will mean mandatory isolation for two weeks regardless of vaccination status and no way to test yourself out of it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:44:42 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:05:26 pm
Its strange what this has done to us.  Mandated vaccination should be politically at odds with what I believe in, yet I kinda agree.  I think its two years of frustration and a bit of anger at those who decided not to participate in the greater good.
Two days ago I heard a young politician from the German Liberal Democratic party - whose members up to now have mostly been quite vocally anti strict lockdowns or mandates - who said, she thinks we need to have a look at the word "freedom" because it is bandied about by people in a way devoid of its true meaning. Then she said 'the basis for freedom is the idea that everyone behaves responsibly, but clearly we are now seeing that there is a percentage that is irresponsible', her interview was linked to questions about a vaccine mandate and other rules.

Personally I used to say, until recently, that I was against mandatory vaccination, but I am not so sure anymore. Maybe it would push some more people to get jabbed. Mandatory in my country would not mean anybody could be forced to be vaccinated, but you could be fined if you're not. It would up the hysteria in the anti vaxx and anti restrictions camp though, and in the past few weeks the willingness for violence in some quarters has increased, so that's a worry. There were death threats towards politicians uncovered by journalists investigating on Telegram two weeks ago and this has resulted in police raids and they found weapons, several people are now being investigated. There are really way too many nutjobs out and about.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:12:11 am
Had anyone seen a before and after anti vax video? One showing anti vaxxers spouting their reasons, then later in ICU wishing they'd had it? Not sure it exists but it might change a few minds. Especially if they are moving along with the initial rants. Might be considered immoral though.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:26:38 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:12:11 am
Had anyone seen a before and after anti vax video? One showing anti vaxxers spouting their reasons, then later in ICU wishing they'd had it? Not sure it exists but it might change a few minds. Especially if they are moving along with the initial rants. Might be considered immoral though.

There's actually a webpage dedicated to the one who didn't get a 2nd chance.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:49:57 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:26:38 am
There's actually a webpage dedicated to the one who didn't get a 2nd chance.
Thanks. I'm going to go find that!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:50:10 am
Seems like Corbyn's been arrested.

"A man, aged in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson. He remains in police custody.

The arrest relates to a video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs offices."

https://twitter.com/metpoliceuk/status/1472483545704800257


It's bizarre he didn't lose all credibility within the anti-vax mob after being pranked by those Youtubers.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:04:59 am
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 08:50:10 am
Seems like Corbyn's been arrested.

"A man, aged in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson. He remains in police custody.

The arrest relates to a video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs offices."

https://twitter.com/metpoliceuk/status/1472483545704800257


It's bizarre he didn't lose all credibility within the anti-vax mob after being pranked by those Youtubers.
Oh dear what a shame.

Now pass me the worlds smallest violin.

The trouble is, they will probably just relapse  him as a crank.  But people listen to cranks asking them to kill MPs, weve seen this already.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:35:34 am
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm
I have not met any anti-vaxers. People I know have, and they say you just can't argue with them as they're full of conspiracy theories and false data. When I see them on the media the only thing I hear is 'it's my choice'.

'It's my choice' isn't explaining your reasoning. You could say that if asked why are you putting your dick in a meat grinder.

Why are these people so against vaccination? Are they pro small pox, diphtheria, polio, influenza, measles, chickenpox, rubella, mumps, tetanus and even rabies?

Vaccination is maybe the biggest triumph of medicine - ever.

It does make me angry. We'd be over this as a pandemic if everyone was vaccinated. Another lockdown would be the fault of the unvaccinated. I have a friend who's in and out of hospital with sepsis because they need the beds and have discharged him early.

It's reached the point where I think if you turn up at a hospital with covid and haven't been vaccinated, and have no medical reason to be unvaccinated, they say 'sorry, you knew the risks, other people need that hospital bed, and why should we endanger staff because you've been a tw@?'.

I know quite a few in the 27 to 35 age range who are no anti vax (happy to take any number of other ones) but at militantly anti Covid vax because the government has said they should take it.

That for me is a new level of fucking stupid - by the same logic, if Boris said that it was a bad idea to stick your hand in a fire then they should not simply stick their hand in but cover themselves in petrol just to be sure.

I don't get how you can be so blind to the world that because you don't like the person saying it you would put your life and the lives of those around you at risk.

Heard a bad one off my mum the other day- head of maths at the school she used to work at (obviously not going to say which school) is a full blown covid denier - still convinced 18m in and 150kish dead in the UK that is doesn't exist. And she is teaching kids!

I don't care about employment rights at this point, anyone like that would be getting encouraged very strongly to find a new job if they worked for me
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:41:02 am
Theres unlikely to be any new covid restrictions.  Because Johnson will only be able to pass them if Sunak or Truss back them (which is unlikely)

So, our public health is built on the back of whatever loonies run the Tory party.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:53:10 am
We should be able to trust that the public will do the right thing. That theyll choose to limit their social contacts. That theyll wear masks and isolate if they have symptoms. The British public will do the right thing without needing government intervention.

*stifles laughter*
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:21:39 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:41:02 am
Theres unlikely to be any new covid restrictions.  Because Johnson will only be able to pass them if Sunak or Truss back them (which is unlikely)

So, our public health is built on the back of whatever loonies run the Tory party.

So we havent even learned the fundamental lessons from March 2020.  :butt
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:22:18 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:41:02 am
Theres unlikely to be any new covid restrictions.  Because Johnson will only be able to pass them if Sunak or Truss back them (which is unlikely)

So, our public health is built on the back of whatever loonies run the Tory party.

Javid has essentially said they cant rule it out on his media rounds this morning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:25:23 am
I find this site pretty informative.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/



From the top diagram, it looks like we've had four 'bounces' which seems to tie in with the variations found so far.

From the second diagram, hopefully it's showing that the death rate is levelling off.

You can click on individual countries as well to get more info
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:32:07 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I think the saddest and most disheartening thing about all of this is . when will it ever end?

I appreciate that the main benefit from the vaccines was to reduce deaths and hospitalisations (which they continue to do even with omicron), but its absolutely awful and shocking that omicron has essentially been able to quite easily evade and infect even those of us who have had two doses of the vaccine (hence the large increase in numbers). And it does make you wonder whether in six months time there is going to be yet another variant that evades it - and the boosters - even more so. So again, when will it ever end? Possibly only with a vaccine that is able to effectively prevent infection against a wider range of variants - but as Whitty said the other day, that could be another 18 months from now.

This is a constant battle and it wont go away. You may not have heard about this but scientists are deeply concerned about this years outbreak of bird flu. Its way bigger than anything before. No sign of it skipping species but it shows how dominant bacteria and viruses are. Of even greater concern is AMR, anti microbial resistance. This is about our antibiotics no longer being able to kill bacteria thats evolved to be super resistant. They are now building hospitals in this country with AMR in mind - e.g. greater spaces between beds. It seems difficult to believe but in our 21 century world we are literally fighting a day by day battle with microbes. Worth remembering the Earth is a microbial planet and perhaps they want it back! Heres an extract from Nature.

Astronomy is a field that is used to dealing with large numbers, but these can be dwarfed when compared with life on the microbial scale. For instance, if all the 1 × 1031 viruses on earth were laid end to end, they would stretch for 100 million light years. Furthermore, there are 100 million times as many bacteria in the oceans (13 × 1028) as there are stars in the known universe. The rate of viral infection in the oceans stands at 1 × 1023 infections per second, and these infections remove 2040% of all bacterial cells each day. Moving onto dry land, the number of microorganisms in a teaspoon of soil (1 × 109) is the same as the number of humans currently living in Africa. Even more amazingly, dental plaque is so densely packed that a gram will contain approximately 1 × 1011 bacteria, roughly the same number of humans that have ever lived. Not quite so densely packed but impressive all the same, the bacteria present in the average human gut weigh about 1 kilogram, and a human adult will excrete their own weight in faecal bacteria each year. The number of genes contained within this gut flora outnumbers that contained within our own genome 150-fold, and even in our genome, 8% of the DNA is derived from remnants of viral genomes.


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:37:43 am
Quote from: Rahul21 on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
I think the saddest and most disheartening thing about all of this is . when will it ever end?

I appreciate that the main benefit from the vaccines was to reduce deaths and hospitalisations (which they continue to do even with omicron), but its absolutely awful and shocking that omicron has essentially been able to quite easily evade and infect even those of us who have had two doses of the vaccine (hence the large increase in numbers). And it does make you wonder whether in six months time there is going to be yet another variant that evades it - and the boosters - even more so. So again, when will it ever end? Possibly only with a vaccine that is able to effectively prevent infection against a wider range of variants - but as Whitty said the other day, that could be another 18 months from now.
What you have to remember is that we're still playing catch-up with COVID. We'd just about finished double-vaccinating the bulk of the population when Omicron emerged. By this time, those who were vaccinated near the beginning of the year have had diminishing protection. The understanding is that a booster will provide a decent level of protection, and if this booster programme was a few months earlier we probably wouldn't be in such a mess right now.

There's a degree of guesswork right now because Omicron is still in its early stages, but I'm hopeful that we can prevent future outbreaks of this size with regular boosters. Omicron has emerged at a really unfortunate time, when the booster programme was relatively small and just getting started, and many (including the high risk groups) were around 8 months post-vaccination.

If we can get to a stage where people can be guaranteed a booster 6 months after their last inoculation, I'd feel pretty confident that any outbreaks thereafter will be far less dramatic.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:03:36 pm
Love the idea we can stem future outbreaks by constantly giving boosters shots to those that are vaccinated while new strains will constantly appear from other parts of the world where the vast majority of the population have NO shot, not one and are unable to get them or make them. Just shows the lack of humanity in us all who have everything and we hoard the vaccinations, booster shots and the ability to make it. Here we are handing out life jackets to those who have life jackets and will do so again in a few months time while we let billions unprotected. It will be no surprise we will be fighting a different strain or two next year as we just wash and repeat the same horrible mistakes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:12:31 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 11:43:03 pm
I have not met any anti-vaxers. People I know have, and they say you just can't argue with them as they're full of conspiracy theories and false data. When I see them on the media the only thing I hear is 'it's my choice'.

'It's my choice' isn't explaining your reasoning. You could say that if asked why are you putting your dick in a meat grinder.

Why are these people so against vaccination? Are they pro small pox, diphtheria, polio, influenza, measles, chickenpox, rubella, mumps, tetanus and even rabies?

Vaccination is maybe the biggest triumph of medicine - ever.

It does make me angry. We'd be over this as a pandemic if everyone was vaccinated. Another lockdown would be the fault of the unvaccinated. I have a friend who's in and out of hospital with sepsis because they need the beds and have discharged him early.

It's reached the point where I think if you turn up at a hospital with covid and haven't been vaccinated, and have no medical reason to be unvaccinated, they say 'sorry, you knew the risks, other people need that hospital bed, and why should we endanger staff because you've been a tw@?'.

I've argued with a few. I just throw actual facts and figures at them and avoid memes. Usually they argue quite a lot at the start, then get narky, then get angry, then vanish when they realise they are as thick as pigshit/have been conned.

Never had one yet say. "Bloody hell, I can't believe I've been so stupid"

I imagine that they go off to their weirdo groups and get affirmation that it's me, not them, that's been conned and is an idiot.

Find this in politics arguments quite a lot. Someone will come up with a Meme that matches their mindset. I respond with five or ten sourced arguments from each side of the divide with facts and figures and references. They also tend to argue then get narky then get angry then flounce off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:19:12 pm
Anyone close to Wavetree they're doing boosters today. We went this morning at the sports centre and had it done within 15 minutes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:44:15 pm
Javid appeared on Sky News, and questioned by Trevor Phillips, vacillated (thanks for reminding me of that word, BJ).

We will be driven by the science is the mantra.

Except the overwhelming impression is that he and Johnson are actually being driven by those backbenchers who disapprove of further restrictions, and are thus likely to once again be relying on Labour to tighten restrictions.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:45:47 pm
Feeling very down this morning about all this to be honest. Just don't see the end game anytime soon  :butt

The total focus seems to be on boosters and that's understandable but with the majority of the world's population not having even received a single vaccination jab we will keep having new variants emerging for years to come unless world governments come together and get everyone done. My mood probably isn't helped by an expert on the subject on Reuters news yesterday saying she thinks it will be 2025 at the earliest before this begins to recede out of our life's and she didn't put much faith in anti viral meds to have much of an effect next year.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:48:07 pm
You know with science and that, why are the FDA asking for 75 years to fully release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:49:57 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 12:45:47 pm
Feeling very down this morning about all this to be honest. Just don't see the end game anytime soon  :butt

The total focus seems to be on boosters and that's understandable but with the majority of the world's population not having even received a single vaccination jab we will keep having new variants emerging for years to come unless world governments come together and get everyone done. My mood probably isn't helped by an expert on the subject on Reuters news yesterday saying she thinks it will be 2025 at the earliest before this begins to recede out of our life's and she didn't put much faith in anti viral meds to have much of an effect next year.



It won't end until there's a psychological shift to accept we will have illness and death from it every winter in particular but we have the infrastructure to cope better when that does happen. If we're just going to accept that the NHS isn't fit for purpose every year then we will likely have this sort of anxiety for another 3-5 years, maybe more.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:00:25 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Today at 12:12:31 pm
I've argued with a few. I just throw actual facts and figures at them and avoid memes. Usually they argue quite a lot at the start, then get narky, then get angry, then vanish when they realise they are as thick as pigshit/have been conned.

Never had one yet say. "Bloody hell, I can't believe I've been so stupid"

I imagine that they go off to their weirdo groups and get affirmation that it's me, not them, that's been conned and is an idiot.

Find this in politics arguments quite a lot. Someone will come up with a Meme that matches their mindset. I respond with five or ten sourced arguments from each side of the divide with facts and figures and references. They also tend to argue then get narky then get angry then flounce off.

i am not a anti vaxxer, but i do think the tendency to group them together is a concern because of the inherent heavy metals. this is especially concerning in the US where the list of vaccines grows longer with every passing year.

this thread is a good example of the rampant polarisation that seems now to occur in every facet of society. there seems to be no room for nuance anymore. its very sad, especially on a liverpool forum of all places, a city thats always for me stood for liberalism and free thought.

i found this this book to be a real eye opener and a valuable alternative viewpoint at a time when any form of open discussion is continually being shouted down.

its 2.99 on kindle. all citations are listed at the end of each chapter for clarity / transparency.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:02:08 pm
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on Today at 09:35:34 am
I know quite a few in the 27 to 35 age range who are no anti vax (happy to take any number of other ones) but at militantly anti Covid vax because the government has said they should take it.

That for me is a new level of fucking stupid - by the same logic, if Boris said that it was a bad idea to stick your hand in a fire then they should not simply stick their hand in but cover themselves in petrol just to be sure.

I don't get how you can be so blind to the world that because you don't like the person saying it you would put your life and the lives of those around you at risk.

Heard a bad one off my mum the other day- head of maths at the school she used to work at (obviously not going to say which school) is a full blown covid denier - still convinced 18m in and 150kish dead in the UK that is doesn't exist. And she is teaching kids!

I don't care about employment rights at this point, anyone like that would be getting encouraged very strongly to find a new job if they worked for me
I've said on a number of occasions that the best way to get those types to have the vaccine is to tell them they can't have it. Suddenly, they'd all be out, marching on the streets claiming that the government is happy to see them die. They'd be going on about their human right to have the potentially lifesaving jab which the nasty government is depriving them of.

I despise the buffoon pretending to run this country, and I despise his government and party, but this has no influence at all on whether I get a vaccine or not. For me, it's not a political issue. The world is going through a health crisis. There is, thankfully, now a vaccine that can potentially save the lives of billions of people and myself as an individual. That's all that matters to me. What some scruffy twat in an ill-fitting suit and a shite haircut has to say on the matter is neither here nor there. You think for yourself, rather than start stamping your feet and saying you refuse to do what the bad man says you should do.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:08:05 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:48:07 pm
You know with science and that, why are the FDA asking for 75 years to fully release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public?

that surely can't be true?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:08:35 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:00:25 pm
i am not a anti vaxxer, but i do think the tendency to group them together is a concern because of the inherent heavy metals. this is especially concerning in the US where the list of vaccines grows longer with every passing year.

this thread is a good example of the rampant polarisation that seems now to occur in every facet of society. there seems to be no room for nuance anymore. its very sad, especially on a liverpool forum of all places, a city thats always for me stood for liberalism and free thought.

i found this this book to be a real eye opener and a valuable alternative viewpoint at a time when any form of open discussion is continually being shouted down.

its 2.99 on kindle. all citations are listed at the end of each chapter for clarity / transparency.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804

I won't judge a book by it's cover, but I will by who it picks as it's second review in this own description: Tucker Carlson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:11:45 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 12:48:07 pm
You know with science and that, why are the FDA asking for 75 years to fully release Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data to the public?

Because "science and that" isn't the department in charge of releasing those documents (of which there are many out there).
