I think the saddest and most disheartening thing about all of this is . when will it ever end?



I appreciate that the main benefit from the vaccines was to reduce deaths and hospitalisations (which they continue to do even with omicron), but its absolutely awful and shocking that omicron has essentially been able to quite easily evade and infect even those of us who have had two doses of the vaccine (hence the large increase in numbers). And it does make you wonder whether in six months time there is going to be yet another variant that evades it - and the boosters - even more so. So again, when will it ever end? Possibly only with a vaccine that is able to effectively prevent infection against a wider range of variants - but as Whitty said the other day, that could be another 18 months from now.



This is a constant battle and it wont go away. You may not have heard about this but scientists are deeply concerned about this years outbreak of bird flu. Its way bigger than anything before. No sign of it skipping species but it shows how dominant bacteria and viruses are. Of even greater concern is AMR, anti microbial resistance. This is about our antibiotics no longer being able to kill bacteria thats evolved to be super resistant. They are now building hospitals in this country with AMR in mind - e.g. greater spaces between beds. It seems difficult to believe but in our 21 century world we are literally fighting a day by day battle with microbes. Worth remembering the Earth is a microbial planet and perhaps they want it back! Heres an extract from Nature .Astronomy is a field that is used to dealing with large numbers, but these can be dwarfed when compared with life on the microbial scale. For instance, if all the 1 × 1031 viruses on earth were laid end to end, they would stretch for 100 million light years. Furthermore, there are 100 million times as many bacteria in the oceans (13 × 1028) as there are stars in the known universe. The rate of viral infection in the oceans stands at 1 × 1023 infections per second, and these infections remove 2040% of all bacterial cells each day. Moving onto dry land, the number of microorganisms in a teaspoon of soil (1 × 109) is the same as the number of humans currently living in Africa. Even more amazingly, dental plaque is so densely packed that a gram will contain approximately 1 × 1011 bacteria, roughly the same number of humans that have ever lived. Not quite so densely packed but impressive all the same, the bacteria present in the average human gut weigh about 1 kilogram, and a human adult will excrete their own weight in faecal bacteria each year. The number of genes contained within this gut flora outnumbers that contained within our own genome 150-fold, and even in our genome, 8% of the DNA is derived from remnants of viral genomes.