I think the saddest and most disheartening thing about all of this is . when will it ever end?

I appreciate that the main benefit from the vaccines was to reduce deaths and hospitalisations (which they continue to do even with omicron), but its absolutely awful and shocking that omicron has essentially been able to quite easily evade and infect even those of us who have had two doses of the vaccine (hence the large increase in numbers). And it does make you wonder whether in six months time there is going to be yet another variant that evades it - and the boosters - even more so. So again, when will it ever end? Possibly only with a vaccine that is able to effectively prevent infection against a wider range of variants - but as Whitty said the other day, that could be another 18 months from now.
What's spooked the Netherlands?  Their cases are on a downward trend but they've just introduced their toughest restrictions for a very long time.

I mean, I know it's Omicron that's spooked them but they're behind the UK on the curve and we've just had a Tory meltdown over asking for time-limited 'vaccine passports' to attend major events.
Germany about to bring in restrictions on travellers from the UK apparently.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm
What's spooked the Netherlands?  Their cases are on a downward trend but they've just introduced their toughest restrictions for a very long time.

I mean, I know it's Omicron that's spooked them but they're behind the UK on the curve and we've just had a Tory meltdown over asking for time-limited 'vaccine passports' to attend major events.

They fear the health care system may be overwhelmed by the imminent wave caused by omicrom which has appeared as the current wave has just crested with record numbers in November. The curve is coming down due to a partial lock down but were and are still concerningly high enough before omicron has chance to take hold on top of that. They realise that a lot more people will catch omicron and admit they don't know yet if omicron will be milder or lead to a lot more hospitalisations and so want to buy some time. They are behind the uk on boosters by a long way. They plan to administer most boosters nationwide by January ending and so are playing it safe from a public health perspective.
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Today at 12:25:28 am
Germany about to bring in restrictions on travellers from the UK apparently.
The UK has been put on the so called virus variants areas list which comes with the most restrictions and rules, similar to the red list in the UK. Coming from the UK will mean mandatory isolation for two weeks regardless of vaccination status and no way to test yourself out of it.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:05:26 pm
Its strange what this has done to us.  Mandated vaccination should be politically at odds with what I believe in, yet I kinda agree.  I think its two years of frustration and a bit of anger at those who decided not to participate in the greater good.
Two days ago I heard a young politician from the German Liberal Democratic party - whose members up to now have mostly been quite vocally anti strict lockdowns or mandates - who said, she thinks we need to have a look at the word "freedom" because it is bandied about by people in a way devoid of its true meaning. Then she said 'the basis for freedom is the idea that everyone behaves responsibly, but clearly we are now seeing that there is a percentage that is irresponsible', her interview was linked to questions about a vaccine mandate and other rules.

Personally I used to say, until recently, that I was against mandatory vaccination, but I am not so sure anymore. Maybe it would push some more people to get jabbed. Mandatory in my country would not mean anybody could be forced to be vaccinated, but you could be fined if you're not. It would up the hysteria in the anti vaxx and anti restrictions camp though, and in the past few weeks the willingness for violence in some quarters has increased, so that's a worry. There were death threats towards politicians uncovered by journalists investigating on Telegram two weeks ago and this has resulted in police raids and they found weapons, several people are now being investigated. There are really way too many nutjobs out and about.
