Its strange what this has done to us. Mandated vaccination should be politically at odds with what I believe in, yet I kinda agree. I think its two years of frustration and a bit of anger at those who decided not to participate in the greater good.



Two days ago I heard a young politician from the German Liberal Democratic party - whose members up to now have mostly been quite vocally anti strict lockdowns or mandates - who said, she thinks we need to have a look at the word "freedom" because it is bandied about by people in a way devoid of its true meaning. Then she said 'the basis for freedom is the idea that everyone behaves responsibly, but clearly we are now seeing that there is a percentage that is irresponsible', her interview was linked to questions about a vaccine mandate and other rules.Personally I used to say, until recently, that I was against mandatory vaccination, but I am not so sure anymore. Maybe it would push some more people to get jabbed. Mandatory in my country would not mean anybody could be forced to be vaccinated, but you could be fined if you're not. It would up the hysteria in the anti vaxx and anti restrictions camp though, and in the past few weeks the willingness for violence in some quarters has increased, so that's a worry. There were death threats towards politicians uncovered by journalists investigating on Telegram two weeks ago and this has resulted in police raids and they found weapons, several people are now being investigated. There are really way too many nutjobs out and about.