Do you think a firebreak will happen ?



I think something will be put in yea but not sure what it will be.I think to restrict business or social contact there has to be goal in mind and it has to be outlined clearly what the goal is. There is no doubt we are heading for a swift rise in hospitalisations but the range of how high that will be is still unclear. The range the health care system can cope with (or at least the range to government think they can) needs to be defined also. If the range of possibilities for how high that rise in hospitalisations can go, is higher than the range they think the health care system can cope with, then I do think they have to do something. Basically if the current modelling and data suggests there is a higher chance the NHS will be overwhelmed than not, then that something should be done.Still requires a goal though. Putting in restrictions to just prevent infections would be pointless in my opinion - those infections will happen anyway when restrictions are removed. If restrictions had the goal of seeing us to some endpoint, such as all adults vaccinated with a third dose I could the see the sense in it. I could see the sense in a short two week type of lockdown also, if the goal was to take one large peak of hospitalisations and separate them into two half sized peaks two weeks apart. We'd end up with the same number of total infections, same number of total hospitalisations, just spread out over a slightly longer period of time. We'd be asking frontline health care workers though to face a longer period of time giving everything they have - that's a tough ask and a tough sell. I could very much get behind a mix of both goals - short term restrictions to split one peak into two and get all adults vaccinated with a third dose during the restriction.What I'd like to see them do before this weekend is done is to come out with some very strong messaging - asking everyone with plans to go see family on Christmas day to go into bubbles from Monday. So no restrictions on number of households that can meet on the 25th, but a strong encouragement that those households planning on meeting up together bin off all other non-essential contact outside of the households that they will meet on the 25th, starting from Monday. Those 20 and 30 somethings that have no plans to meet multiple households for Christmas dinner, let them carry on as they wish going to the pubs etc. The ultimate aim of any restrictions or any advice should be to stretch out infections in the older age groups over as a long a period of time as possible - not necessarily aiming to do the same with the the younger age groups.