Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66600 on: Today at 08:47:49 pm »
Alarming figures in this tweet.

Public in London can help by getting vaccinated as fast as possible. Despite best NHS/local govt efforts, vaccination rates in London worryingly much lower than rest of England. Today's data: 1st dose 68% vs national 89%; 2nd dose 61% vs 82% & boosters 30% vs national 47%.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66601 on: Today at 08:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:42:52 pm
Have you read that ?  Between 600 and 6000 isnt science in my opinion.

Of course it's science, it's just science with a wide margin of error due to a lot of unknowns because of a new and fast moving variant.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66602 on: Today at 08:51:47 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:47:49 pm
Alarming figures in this tweet.

Public in London can help by getting vaccinated as fast as possible. Despite best NHS/local govt efforts, vaccination rates in London worryingly much lower than rest of England. Today's data: 1st dose 68% vs national 89%; 2nd dose 61% vs 82% & boosters 30% vs national 47%.

Do we know why the uptake is so low?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66603 on: Today at 08:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:42:52 pm
Have you read that ?  Between 600 and 6000 isnt science in my opinion.

Would you have preferred if they just gave a single figure without being honest about the confidence intervals?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66604 on: Today at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:47:49 pm
Alarming figures in this tweet.

Public in London can help by getting vaccinated as fast as possible. Despite best NHS/local govt efforts, vaccination rates in London worryingly much lower than rest of England. Today's data: 1st dose 68% vs national 89%; 2nd dose 61% vs 82% & boosters 30% vs national 47%.

London has a younger, more ethnically diverse population then the rest of the country and unfortunately younger people and BAMEers are less likely to get vaccinated.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66605 on: Today at 08:55:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:51:47 pm
Do we know why the uptake is so low?

There were some efforts earlier on this year to persuade more people to come forward and vaccinate. But sadly it's seems to have had a limited affect.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66606 on: Today at 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 08:43:32 pm
People who don't want a lockdown are not 'cranks' either.

No, not all of them but Id say just about every crank is against lockdowns.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66607 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 08:19:24 pm
Jesus Christ he actually said that in light of what happened to David Amiss.  He should be arrested forthwith, what an absolutely appalling individual
mental  home,he should be going
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66608 on: Today at 09:12:19 pm »
So fewer than 9% of the Dutch population have had a booster. That explains how the Delta wave was still out of control and Omicrom is the icing on the cake.

That's how you end up in full lockdown folks.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66609 on: Today at 09:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:51:47 pm
Do we know why the uptake is so low?

London has a high amount of young people and ethnic minorities, which are two groups of people where vaccination uptake is lower.

Loads of messaging around it not being a bad virus for the young to get, scare stories around side effects of the vaccine, past incidents and mistrust of certain authorities and good old shitty social media all have an influence.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66610 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm »
https://twitter.com/GrahamMedley/status/1472180776066334721

Interesting exchange from someone at SAGE, seems like they only model the absolute worst-case scenario regardless of the probability and ignore models which consider the Omicron variant less lethal.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66611 on: Today at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:31:35 pm
SAGEs predictions are, to put it mildly, widespread. 600 to 6000 deaths a day.  Bit of a spread that.  The Government shouldnt force any industry to close if they dont financially protect them.  If there was a plan in place, fine close hospitality and look after them, if theres no plan theyre ruining plenty of lives on their own.

Yep.  Huge range on the modelling there.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66612 on: Today at 09:49:29 pm »
Another reason vaccine uptake is lower amongst the south Asian community here in London is a lot of them believe anything sent to them on WhatsApp etc without checking if its correct and the younger generation are influencing the older generation not to get vaccinated. Its mad but a sign of the times. The only way these people will listen is the proof of negative test is removed for entry to events etc. basically vaccine only. A bit like in Europe.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66613 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:41:46 pm
London has a high amount of young people and ethnic minorities, which are two groups of people where vaccination uptake is lower.

Loads of messaging around it not being a bad virus for the young to get, scare stories around side effects of the vaccine, past incidents and mistrust of certain authorities and good old shitty social media all have an influence.

Yep. lots of people I know in the mid to late 20s haven't had a jab yet.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66614 on: Today at 09:54:39 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 09:45:12 pm
https://twitter.com/GrahamMedley/status/1472180776066334721

Interesting exchange from someone at SAGE, seems like they only model the absolute worst-case scenario regardless of the probability and ignore models which consider the Omicron variant less lethal.

Isnt modelling a range like the Guardian article ?

Also that thread has Julia Hartley-Brewer reposting it and Fraser Nelson involved so not exactly great sources.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66615 on: Today at 10:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:16:57 pm
Thanks - that makes sense.

Do you think a firebreak will happen ?
I think something will be put in yea but not sure what it will be.

I think to restrict business or social contact there has to be goal in mind and it has to be outlined clearly what the goal is. There is no doubt we are heading for a swift rise in hospitalisations but the range of how high that will be is still unclear. The range the health care system can cope with (or at least the range to government think they can) needs to be defined also. If the range of possibilities for how high that rise in hospitalisations can go, is higher than the range they think the health care system can cope with, then I do think they have to do something. Basically if the current modelling and data suggests there is a higher chance the NHS will be overwhelmed than not, then that something should be done.

Still requires a goal though. Putting in restrictions to just prevent infections would be pointless in my opinion - those infections will happen anyway when restrictions are removed. If restrictions had the goal of seeing us to some endpoint, such as all adults vaccinated with a third dose I could the see the sense in it. I could see the sense in a short two week type of lockdown also, if the goal was to take one large peak of hospitalisations and separate them into two half sized peaks two weeks apart. We'd end up with the same number of total infections, same number of total hospitalisations, just spread out over a slightly longer period of time. We'd be asking frontline health care workers though to face a longer period of time giving everything they have - that's a tough ask and a tough sell. I could very much get behind a mix of both goals - short term restrictions to split one peak into two and get all adults vaccinated with a third dose during the restriction.

What I'd like to see them do before this weekend is done is to come out with some very strong messaging - asking everyone with plans to go see family on Christmas day to go into bubbles from Monday. So no restrictions on number of households that can meet on the 25th, but a strong encouragement that those households planning on meeting up together bin off all other non-essential contact outside of the households that they will meet on the 25th, starting from Monday. Those 20 and 30 somethings that have no plans to meet multiple households for Christmas dinner, let them carry on as they wish going to the pubs etc. The ultimate aim of any restrictions or any advice should be to stretch out infections in the older age groups over as a long a period of time as possible - not necessarily aiming to do the same with the the younger age groups.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66616 on: Today at 10:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:39 pm
Isnt modelling a range like the Guardian article ?

Also that thread has Julia Hartley-Brewer reposting it and Fraser Nelson involved so not exactly great sources.

Fraser Nelson isn't that bad for a Spectator Tory but Hartley-Brewer is a buffoon.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66617 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:39 pm
Isnt modelling a range like the Guardian article ?

Also that thread has Julia Hartley-Brewer reposting it and Fraser Nelson involved so not exactly great sources.

...the source is Graham Medley whose twitter bio reads 'Professor of infectious disease modelling and chair of SPI-M (sub-group of SAGE)'

I'm sure you're smart enough to take any replies with a pinch of salt.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66618 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm »
As usual Djahern has come up with a sensible summary of what should be done.

Sadly an incompetent government and a childishly wilful segment of our population (I won't say society because they seem to be wholeheartedly Thatcher's children) will make a mess of any competent plan.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66619 on: Today at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 10:06:53 pm
...the source is Graham Medley whose twitter bio reads 'Professor of infectious disease modelling and chair of SPI-M (sub-group of SAGE)'

I'm sure you're smart enough to take any replies with a pinch of salt.

What he is saying is they only model what they are asked to which is scenarios that would involve decisions to be made. The point is that modelling for lower virulence is pointless because it wouldn't inform any decisions that wouldn't be informed by modelling the same or higher virulence. That's how I read it anyway.

It certainly isn't saying they only model for the worst case scenario.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66620 on: Today at 10:10:43 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:49:37 pm
Too right we do!

djahern death by alcohol poisoning may lie in your future!
That future was today. Overdid it a little.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66621 on: Today at 10:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:09:53 pm
What he is saying is they only model what they are asked to which is scenarios that would involve decisions to be made. The point is that modelling for lower transmissibility is pointless because it wouldn't inform any decisions that wouldn't be informed by modelling the same or higher transmissibility. That's how I read it anyway.

It certainly isn't saying they only model for the worst case scenario.

Read it exactly the same.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66622 on: Today at 10:17:55 pm »
817,000 boosters today.

Shows how efficient the NHS is and hats off to them and the vast majority of our population who have the common sense to take responsibility for the own health rather than relying on rumour and gossip.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66623 on: Today at 10:20:56 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:17:55 pm
817,000 boosters today.

Shows how efficient the NHS is and hats off to them and the vast majority of our population who have the common sense to take responsibility for the own health rather than relying on rumour and gossip.

Thats amazing.

Mainly all volunteers when I got mine.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66624 on: Today at 10:23:38 pm »
When will bojo announce another lockdown then?

Just after boxing day im guessing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66625 on: Today at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:20:56 pm
Thats amazing.

Mainly all volunteers when I got mine.

The queue outside our centre was immense today. I'm glad I had mine a month ago.

It's heartwarming to see the local community come together. The queue was a mix of the middle aged, young woman and burly blokes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66626 on: Today at 10:29:54 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 10:03:09 pm
What I'd like to see them do before this weekend is done is to come out with some very strong messaging - asking everyone with plans to go see family on Christmas day to go into bubbles from Monday. So no restrictions on number of households that can meet on the 25th, but a strong encouragement that those households planning on meeting up together bin off all other non-essential contact outside of the households that they will meet on the 25th, starting from Monday. Those 20 and 30 somethings that have no plans to meet multiple households for Christmas dinner, let them carry on as they wish going to the pubs etc. The ultimate aim of any restrictions or any advice should be to stretch out infections in the older age groups over as a long a period of time as possible - not necessarily aiming to do the same with the the younger age groups.

I get this view and its the one that makes the most sense if you ignore the fact that its going to send a load of businesses under unless they get significant financial backing from the government.

Without backing this scenario is the worst of all worlds for hospitality as their client base is massively reduced whilst not getting the financial backing that they would in a lockdown.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66627 on: Today at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:17:55 pm
817,000 boosters today.
About 1.2% of the UK.

To put it in to context, it's like 650 Anfield regulars getting a booster.

Brilliant numbers for a single day.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66628 on: Today at 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:29:54 pm
I get djaherns view and its the one that makes the most sense if you ignore the fact that its going to send a load of businesses under unless they get significant financial backing from the government.

Without backing this scenario is the worst of all worlds for hospitality as their client base is massively reduced whilst not getting the financial backing that they would in a lockdown.
This view makes a lot of sense to me. I don't know if it's right but I can't fault the training
Understand what you say about the loss of businesses. I'm not sure how many are so or we precarious that a couple of weeks will destroy then. I know as lot rely on Christmas to see them through a lean period. And two weeks can become four. It does sound like many will essentially be shut because nobody is going out. Have to hope a Christmas shutdown would see people heading out on January that wouldn't normally.  Also never to think if w don't have an couple of fire breaks then people will be too scared to return until we totally have this wave under control. I know it seems pessimistic , but this virus rarely delivers good news. I know even us doom mongers are expecting this to be the last push needed. ( At least for those meeting up with their vaccinations)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66629 on: Today at 11:01:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:08:32 pm
Piers Corbyn today..

What a c*nt. The man is dangerous  extremist.  Lock him up.


Video here

https://twitter.com/habibi_uk/status/1472280608709783563?s=21

Holy fucking shit.

I've seen this message (or similar) on my Social media feeds the last day or so and I wondered where it was coming from.

There are plenty of people starting to bang this drum and it's getting a bit scary now.

Too many loons in this country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66630 on: Today at 11:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:29:54 pm
I get this view and its the one that makes the most sense if you ignore the fact that its going to send a load of businesses under unless they get significant financial backing from the government.

Without backing this scenario is the worst of all worlds for hospitality as their client base is massively reduced whilst not getting the financial backing that they would in a lockdown.
Youre right of course, but this scenario plays out anyway even with no restrictions. It will just happen a little later in response to people changing their habits in response to rising infection levels and staff being ill.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66631 on: Today at 11:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:09:53 pm
What he is saying is they only model what they are asked to which is scenarios that would involve decisions to be made. The point is that modelling for lower virulence is pointless because it wouldn't inform any decisions that wouldn't be informed by modelling the same or higher virulence. That's how I read it anyway.

Why do their models assume Omicron is just as deadly as Delta when all the evidence thus far seems to suggest that is not accurate? The modelling for further lockdowns becomes less compelling when you make that adjustment  surely this scenario should also be presented to policy makers and the general public? 

Quote from: Jolly Elf? on Today at 10:09:53 pm
It certainly isn't saying they only model for the worst case scenario.

No of course not  theyre pretty reasonable.



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66632 on: Today at 11:02:04 pm »
My old man was telling me the other day that a couple he knows was sending their daughter in to school without a mask. she is the only kid at school not wearing one. Her friends apparently were telling her she should be wearing one as they don't want her catching and spreading it. Her Dad got wind of it and has took her out of that school. Apparently he doesn't want anyone telling him or his daughter what to do!!!. I cant believe he is putting his daughter and her education and well being through something like that because of his own pig headedness.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66633 on: Today at 11:08:25 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Today at 08:47:49 pm
Alarming figures in this tweet.

Public in London can help by getting vaccinated as fast as possible. Despite best NHS/local govt efforts, vaccination rates in London worryingly much lower than rest of England. Today's data: 1st dose 68% vs national 89%; 2nd dose 61% vs 82% & boosters 30% vs national 47%.
Guessing its because theres more young people? Its honestly depressing how many people around my age (31) are just flat out, 100% against being vaccinated and wearing masks. Its changed the way I look at certain close friends.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66634 on: Today at 11:12:03 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 11:01:26 pm
Why do their models assume Omicron is just as deadly as Delta when all the evidence thus far seems to suggest that is not accurate? The modelling for further lockdowns becomes less compelling when you make that adjustment  surely this scenario should also be presented to policy makers and the general public? 

No of course not  theyre pretty reasonable.



The fact that they have done multiple scenarios with varying results - some of which are quite close to what actually happened shows they self evidently didn't just model the worst case scenario.

In terms of the deadliness, the point he is saying is that they are asked to model for certain scenarios and that is what they do. If they model for it being less deadly how does that inform the decisions being made, when at that point they don't know if that's what is going to happen (as they don't have the data yet)? The whole point is to see what they could potentially be having to deal with.

What would be useful is the likelihood of each scenario, but I don't think that is something they can model.

I'm not sure I'm explaining my interpretation very well!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66635 on: Today at 11:14:55 pm »
Germany has just put the UK on their equivalent of the red list. Fucks sake, another zoom christmas.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66636 on: Today at 11:19:35 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:01:19 pm
Youre right of course, but this scenario plays out anyway even with no restrictions. It will just happen a little later in response to people changing their habits in response to rising infection levels and staff being ill.

It will but if it happens in January its hugely different to it happening at Christmas/New Year.

For context, a lot of restaurants make around 20-25% of their annual income over Christmas. A lot of that is already lost as a huge amount of it comes from large Christmas bookings (mostly work parties) but nevertheless youd expect a good amount of it to still to come from people eating out with friends in the run up to Christmas and over new year etc. For context, in a normal year, youd probably be doing a lot of restaurants a favour by locking them down in January (providing furlough is provided) as most restaurants and bars lose money during that period by staying open and paying staff.

None of that is a reason to ignore the NHS being overwhelmed of course, but it probably is a reason to be careful about how this is dealt with.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66637 on: Today at 11:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:19:35 pm
It will but if it happens in January its hugely different to it happening at Christmas/New Year.

For context, a lot of restaurants make around 20-25% of their annual income over Christmas. A lot of that is already lost as a huge amount of it comes from large Christmas bookings (mostly work parties) but nevertheless youd expect a good amount of it to still to come from people eating out with friends in the run up to Christmas and over new year etc. For context, in a normal year, youd probably be doing a lot of restaurants a favour by locking them down in January (providing furlough is provided) as most restaurants and bars lose money during that period by staying open and paying staff.

None of that is a reason to ignore the NHS being overwhelmed of course, but it probably is a reason to be careful about how this is dealt with.
All true, if there were no severe consequences to restrictions wed be in them already.
