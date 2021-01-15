Which is my point.



As Ive said numerous times if we get a presentation explaining the restrictions, why theyre in place and when theyll be lifted then Id view it differently but we wont. It will be a bumbling load of shite leaving you with more questions than answers except the fairly certain knowledge that whatever date they put in place for them to be lifted will end up not happening.



Its a while back that they said they'd be led by data. On my opinion they need to revert to that. Admit they don't have the data and if they sit on their thumbs waiting for it then Rome will have burned . Something like , we are going to impose X restrictions now, for three weeks (and these be quite stringent) In 3 weeks we will have an accurate picture of spread and severity. Based on those numbers and how much we think hospitals can struggle through then we will take these courses of action depending on the numbers.We can't expect them to have a crystal ball, we can't expect them to be right. But at least have a plan and share it. I don't know how much the blatant disregard for the rules by number 10 last year is delaying announcements.I'm quite a loner and pretty happy to stay in with my family, so I don't personally have a problem with lock downs. I was looking forward to a night out tonight but with a child testing positive feel it's right not to. I do think after the shitshow in #10, I'd not stay in just because they say to .