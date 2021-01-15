« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2446306 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66360 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:06:03 pm
No chance schools will be teaching online by government decree.

This will only happen due to lack of staff in a school and/or lots of kids isolating.



I totally understand your pov Tepid.

What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?

It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66361 on: Today at 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:06:10 pm
I was expecting 150k cases a day today.

But I suspect what we might be seeing is London starting to speak beifre cases have taken off elsewhere in the country
there's also a delay in people getting their test results, mate of mine's missus tested positive today (PCR) but actually had the test on Tuesday, that may be keeping the published positive numbers lower than they actually are due to a limited testing capacity (think John Higgins said something similar)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66362 on: Today at 08:32:41 pm »
My PCR finally came through as negative and I've just done another LFT as I'm now feeling much better than I was on Monday , which is also negative so fingers crossed we can enjoy Christmas as planned.

Also had my letter for my booster on 11th Jan and Paul's had a text for his on the 28th Dec.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66363 on: Today at 09:06:13 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Today at 08:18:57 pm
I totally understand your pov Tepid.

What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?

It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?
For what its worth, this isnt my point of view.  This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick.  On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing.  I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown.  For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).

On staff absence?

I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem.  But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children.  It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66364 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
Pulled my youngest out of school on Monday as there were 10 kids off in his class. Eldest stayed in, had covid in Sept and first jab in nov, but they got sent home early today as they ran out of kitchen staff due to covid and couldn't provide school dinners.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66365 on: Today at 09:27:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:13 pm
For what its worth, this isnt my point of view.  This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick.  On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing.  I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown.  For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).

On staff absence?

I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem.  But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children.  It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.


Vital schools stay open.  I cant see them being closed unless everything really goes south.  On a related topic, its a fucking disgrace that there isnt a HEPA air filter in every classroom at this point.  To protect teachers, but more importantly children.  We still dont know the ins and outs of what covid does long term, yet we are exposing our kids to it repeatedly. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66366 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Me and 3 of my friends tested positive. Only one was feeling it so took a LFT, then the rest of us and PCR confirmed it.

Minor symptoms, working from my bedroom, exercising and watching football and movies. Fuck its getting boring
