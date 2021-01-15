I totally understand your pov Tepid.



What would you say though if the lack of staff in the next few weeks, etc is an an inevitability?



It's a crying shame that the education of our nation's children has suffered so badly. But by the same token, mixing in schools has also been a driver of infection. Not trying to be contentious or argumentative in any way. Just interested in your viewpoint as a teacher. Guess it is balancing NHS v Economy v Education. What the heck do you do?



For what its worth, this isnt my point of view. This is government policy, and they are adamant it will stick. On one hand I totally agree, kids mental health is a genuinely worrying thing. I have kids who I would fear for if we had another lockdown. For them, we need as much normality as possible, we really do, they have suffered more than anyone in society (bar those who have died or become seriously ill of course).On staff absence?I just dont know. Its going to be a huge problem. But even education isnt the issue, its the well being of a generation of children. It brings home to me want an important job schools do in helping kids grow up into adults, I hadnt perhaps realised what a refuge we are for some.