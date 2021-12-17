« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2445172 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66320 on: Today at 02:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 02:17:31 pm
Boris hasn,t got the balls before xmas but i would imagine that come january there will be a circuit breaker lockdown.

I reckon we could be heading for 150000 new cases a day.

To be honest it would be too late in Jan anyway, I suspect London at least will be on the downswing by then and other regions may well be as well.

Judging that anecdotally by how many cases there seem to be here now, never seen anything like it in terms of how many people I know who are infected, combine that with the reported cases and doubling time and this can't carry on for much longer like this.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66321 on: Today at 02:41:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterJM on Yesterday at 06:23:55 pm
I ask this question with a slight ignorance so please forgive me... Is anyone starting to think that this is a never-ending pandemic?
I feel like that sometimes. Totally understandable. Does feel never ending sometimes.

I read posts by the like of DJ on here that gives me hope.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66322 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 02:17:31 pm
Boris hasn,t got the balls before xmas but i would imagine that come january there will be a circuit breaker lockdown.

I reckon we could be heading for 150000 new cases a day.
The obsession with cases needs to stop. Cases don't necessarily mean hospitalisations.

There's always going to be cases, we've seen in this thread people who've had boosters are testing positive, but they're generally not too bad all things considered. I'd imagine it'll be the same for the vast majority out there if they've been jabbed.

We can't lockdown and ruin peoples businesses as a precaution, it has to be because it's the last resort.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66323 on: Today at 02:51:04 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:43:46 pm
The obsession with cases needs to stop. Cases don't necessarily mean hospitalisations.

There's always going to be cases, we've seen in this thread people who've had boosters are testing positive, but they're generally not too bad all things considered. I'd imagine it'll be the same for the vast majority out there if they've been jabbed.

We can't lockdown and ruin peoples businesses as a precaution, it has to be because it's the last resort.

when cases get to a certain point, they impact businesses and supply chains, especially when we require people to isolate and provide minimal support to these people. you need to take them into consideration to some extent. ideally before it's too late. waiting for them to turn into hospitalisations is a huge gamble and has knock-on impacts.

i would agree with you if it was delta, but basically every fourth person i know has covid right now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66324 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 02:41:03 pm
I feel like that sometimes. Totally understandable. Does feel never ending sometimes.

I read posts by the like of DJ on here that gives me hope.

The Spanish Flu had about four waves from February 1918 to April 2020, it never actually went away in the end, it just mutated so that it was indistinguishable from normal flu.

I'm hoping Covid is the same and omicron is a step on the process to it becoming the same as the common cold or flu.

In the end, a virus doesn't "want" to make people very sick, it wants to become more infectious, cause sneezing and coughing, but keep you able to walk around infecting other people,
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66325 on: Today at 03:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:00:53 pm
The Spanish Flu had about four waves from February 1918 to April 2020, it never actually went away in the end, it just mutated so that it was indistinguishable from normal flu.

I'm hoping Covid is the same and omicron is a step on the process to it becoming the same as the common cold or flu.

In the end, a virus doesn't "want" to make people very sick, it wants to become more infectious, cause sneezing and coughing, but keep you able to walk around infecting other people,

The 'Spanish' 'flu likely originated in Kansas and was spread by US troops heading to Europe.

Otherwise, spot on. ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66326 on: Today at 03:34:22 pm »
Covid deniers abuse medical staff;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-humber-59696352

There really are some gobshites in this country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66327 on: Today at 03:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 03:00:53 pm
The Spanish Flu had about four waves from February 1918 to April 2020, it never actually went away in the end, it just mutated so that it was indistinguishable from normal flu.

I'm hoping Covid is the same and omicron is a step on the process to it becoming the same as the common cold or flu.

In the end, a virus doesn't "want" to make people very sick, it wants to become more infectious, cause sneezing and coughing, but keep you able to walk around infecting other people,
I have seen that comparison a number of times but how close are we to "the end" where it doesn't disrupt our daily lives.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66328 on: Today at 04:04:10 pm »
93,045 new cases & 111 deaths reported.

Thought it'd be past 100k to be honest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66329 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 02:43:46 pm
The obsession with cases needs to stop. Cases don't necessarily mean hospitalisations.

There's always going to be cases, we've seen in this thread people who've had boosters are testing positive, but they're generally not too bad all things considered. I'd imagine it'll be the same for the vast majority out there if they've been jabbed.

We can't lockdown and ruin peoples businesses as a precaution, it has to be because it's the last resort.
Equally, you can't ignore one key piece of information that's contained in the statement "lots of people I know currently have Covid, they all have mild symptoms". There are two pieces of information here. First is 'they are all mild', this reflects the positive news we've been hearing about whereby for an an individual, omicron is probably not bad and better than delta. But the second piece of information is also important to acknowledge - 'lots of people I know currently have Covid'. That reflects the increased transmissibility of omicron.

Data points to this being very encouraging on an individual level while also being a bit on the grim side on a population level. They aren't mutually exclusive, we can have both - that's the problem.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66330 on: Today at 04:06:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 04:04:10 pm
93,045 new cases & 111 deaths reported.

Thought it'd be past 100k to be honest.

Same here. Strange times when youre relieved theres only 93k cases.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66331 on: Today at 04:09:33 pm »
I swear, if I see one more fuckwit on twitter say 'I thought the vaccines were supposed to work', I will murder someone.

Good article here on the possible severity of omicron and how little data there is on that yet.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-03794-8
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66332 on: Today at 04:24:44 pm »
https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1471874394721030145

Omicron doubling time now in the 1.5-2 day range, depending on where you are in the country.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66333 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:24:44 pm
https://twitter.com/kallmemeg/status/1471874394721030145

Omicron doubling time now in the 1.5-2 day range, depending on where you are in the country.

Wow, the only thing that reproduces faster than Cov-Sars2 now is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66334 on: Today at 04:50:14 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 04:04:10 pm
93,045 new cases & 111 deaths reported.

Thought it'd be past 100k to be honest.

I wonder will it level off quicker than most projections. I remember most projections for the delta peak was around 100k and that ended up being 50k and basically kept hovering in that region.
Haven't really read much predictions on the Omicron peak but I've seen several hundred thousand mentioned.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66335 on: Today at 04:53:19 pm »
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-17/s-africa-says-hospitalizations-in-omicron-wave-much-lower

For those who cant be bothered to read:
Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference.

Much higher transmission but the hospitalisation rates arent high. SA have a lower vaccination rate than we do.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #66336 on: Today at 04:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 02:17:31 pm
Boris hasn,t got the balls before xmas but i would imagine that come january there will be a circuit breaker lockdown.

I reckon we could be heading for 150000 new cases a day.

The problem is, it's political suicide for him to shut down now because of all the furore over last year's parties.

He'll bring restrictions of some form in in January but it may have already peaked by then and too late in terms of the damage done to hospital capacity.
