Went to the match tonight.



Instead of going to town/the pubs around the ground, went to my quiet local and had a couple. Missus dropped me at the station (Aigburth) and I got the train to Sandhills.



I'd say that 100% of people 40+ were wearing a mask. Maybe 80% of those 30+ and 0% of those less than 30. Fucktards.





Walking to the ground most people took the masks off which I suppose is OK. Had a quick pint in a quiet pub I know near the ground which was half empty. No one had a mask on.



Walking to the ground down Walton Breck Road, I was impressed to see that probably 99% of people had a mask on. Going through the turnstiles and up the stairs, was about 100%



In the ground people didn't wear the masks. Walking out. Probably 60%.



Missed the Hunts Cross train, so had to get the Kirkby one to Central. 100% mask wearing on the station (Impressed!) and 100% on the train to Central. In central 100% of 30+ year olds. Probably 20% of under 30s. Fucking knobheads.



Got the Hunts Cross train and two little shithouses about 25 didn't have a mask on. Everyone else did.



Getting off the train though, the other carriages had about 0% - again twats under 30 I'd say.







If this is going to spread, it's going to be the under 30s firing it across the country. None of them give a fuck.



I actually find your evening encouraging a bit in a weird way. Infections are concentrated in that age group already - signs from your night are that the older age groups are getting close to ‘hunker down’ mode, taking it seriously. With the fact that this will move so fast, even if the older age groups step away from contact for a week or ten days in large numbers that can be enough to mitigate the worst scenarios. This will spread like crazy through the most social groups but it will happen quickly, if that spread is confined primarily to those social groups then it ups our population immunity level with less damage. We might end up seeing an explosion of infections in the under 30’s in the next week, if by being more careful that’s not seen in the older groups then it could level off just as fast.Our best bet from Johnson now is to come out tomorrow and ask the older ages groups to shield themselves for 10-14 days. Wouldn’t mean no contact with others, just that they should make efforts to make sure that anyone coming round for Christmas does a proper lateral flow test and acts on the results. If we can avoid infections in the older age groups for this next two weeks then we can navigate through this. The ideal situation (from where we are today) is for the youngsters to get this quickly, not pass it on to the older generations, and build us some very quick herd immunity. Our best route may be having an older population being extra careful, and a young healthy population that actually doesn’t care - as long as they don’t mix too much.